Match ends, Wigan Athletic 0, Sheffield United 3.
Wigan 0-3 Sheffield United: Billy Sharp sets EFL goal record as Blades thrash Latics
Sheffield United striker Billy Sharp said he was "proud" after becoming the leading goalscorer in English league football this century as the promotion hopefuls cruised to a comfortable win at Wigan.
Sharp took his tally to 220 with a tap-in from David McGoldrick's cross to see him go one clear of former Southampton and England striker Rickie Lambert, as the Blades moved within two points of second-placed Norwich.
McGoldrick had put the Blades in front after the Latics failed to clear a first-half corner.
Mark Duffy capitalised on some more lax home defending to slot home United's second shortly after the break and Sharp tapped in soon after to wrap up the win.
"I'm glad the goal came today because I didn't want it to keep going on. I just want to keep scoring goals now and hopefully help the club get promoted," Sharp told BBC Radio Sheffield.
"It didn't go quite to plan when I was here earlier in my career but I am enjoying every minute of it at the moment; I feel as fit and as strong as I have done.
"I've always wanted to be a Premier League player and I've had a couple of appearances there. It would be a dream to get promoted there with Sheffield United."
The Latics, who are without a win since 28 November, are four points above the Championship relegation zone.
For the Blades, victory was their third of a 10-day period, which saw them take 10 points from a possible 12.
Wigan have now lost five of their past six games but should have led when ex-Blades midfielder Lee Evans contrived to shoot wide after visiting goalkeeper Dean Henderson had spilled Gavin Massey's initial low effort.
The Blades host National League club Barnet in the FA Cup third round on Saturday, while Wigan visit fellow Championship club West Bromwich Albion.
Wigan boss Paul Cook:
"In my opinion there was nothing between the two teams, very fine margins in the game, but this is what's happening to us at the moment.
"We have a great chance at one end, and suddenly we find ourselves going into the break 1-0 down.
"The game went away from us quite quickly in the second half, thanks to some devastating finishing from Sheffield United.
"You have to give them a lot of credit, they are a fine team, but it's just not going for us at the minute."
Line-ups
Wigan
- 1Walton
- 12James
- 21Kipre
- 22Dunkley
- 20Naismith
- 4GibsonSubstituted forWindassat 51'minutes
- 11MasseyBooked at 35minsSubstituted forMcManamanat 51'minutesBooked at 62mins
- 36Evans
- 5Morsy
- 18Roberts
- 41GarnerSubstituted forGriggat 78'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Byrne
- 8Vaughan
- 9Grigg
- 10Windass
- 15McManaman
- 23Jones
- 26Connolly
Sheff Utd
- 1Henderson
- 28CranieSubstituted forStearmanat 80'minutes
- 12Egan
- 5O'Connell
- 2Baldock
- 16Norwood
- 4FleckBooked at 83mins
- 3StevensBooked at 52mins
- 21DuffySubstituted forCouttsat 66'minutes
- 17McGoldrickSubstituted forClarkeat 74'minutes
- 10Sharp
Substitutes
- 9Clarke
- 15Coutts
- 18Freeman
- 19Stearman
- 22Johnson
- 25Moore
- 39Washington
- Referee:
- Andy Madley
- Attendance:
- 13,054
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home59%
- Away41%
- Shots
- Home13
- Away13
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away4
- Corners
- Home7
- Away8
- Fouls
- Home7
- Away14
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Wigan Athletic 0, Sheffield United 3.
Offside, Sheffield United. Enda Stevens tries a through ball, but Billy Sharp is caught offside.
Foul by Sam Morsy (Wigan Athletic).
Oliver Norwood (Sheffield United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Sam Morsy (Wigan Athletic).
Paul Coutts (Sheffield United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Lee Evans (Wigan Athletic) right footed shot from long range on the left is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Sam Morsy following a corner.
Corner, Wigan Athletic. Conceded by George Baldock.
Booking
John Fleck (Sheffield United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Reece James (Wigan Athletic) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by John Fleck (Sheffield United).
Reece James (Wigan Athletic) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Leon Clarke (Sheffield United).
Substitution
Substitution, Sheffield United. Richard Stearman replaces Martin Cranie.
Corner, Wigan Athletic. Conceded by Enda Stevens.
Substitution
Substitution, Wigan Athletic. William Grigg replaces Joe Garner.
Kal Naismith (Wigan Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Leon Clarke (Sheffield United).
Attempt missed. Reece James (Wigan Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Josh Windass with a cross.
Substitution
Substitution, Sheffield United. Leon Clarke replaces David McGoldrick.
Cheyenne Dunkley (Wigan Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Billy Sharp (Sheffield United).
Substitution
Substitution, Sheffield United. Paul Coutts replaces Mark Duffy.
Offside, Sheffield United. Mark Duffy tries a through ball, but David McGoldrick is caught offside.
Booking
Callum McManaman (Wigan Athletic) is shown the yellow card.
Callum McManaman (Wigan Athletic) has gone down, but that's a dive.
Joe Garner (Wigan Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Martin Cranie (Sheffield United).
Offside, Wigan Athletic. Kal Naismith tries a through ball, but Josh Windass is caught offside.
Attempt blocked. Callum McManaman (Wigan Athletic) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
Sam Morsy (Wigan Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by David McGoldrick (Sheffield United).
Kal Naismith (Wigan Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Billy Sharp (Sheffield United).
Attempt blocked. Billy Sharp (Sheffield United) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Mark Duffy with a cross.
Goal!
Goal! Wigan Athletic 0, Sheffield United 3. Billy Sharp (Sheffield United) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by David McGoldrick.
Attempt blocked. Reece James (Wigan Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Callum McManaman (Wigan Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by John Egan (Sheffield United).