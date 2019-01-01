Wigan 0-3 Sheffield United: Billy Sharp sets EFL goal record as Blades thrash Latics

Sheffield United striker Billy Sharp has scored five goals in his past four games, including a double in Saturday's 3-0 win over Blackburn Rovers

Sheffield United striker Billy Sharp said he was "proud" after becoming the leading goalscorer in English league football this century as the promotion hopefuls cruised to a comfortable win at Wigan.

Sharp took his tally to 220 with a tap-in from David McGoldrick's cross to see him go one clear of former Southampton and England striker Rickie Lambert, as the Blades moved within two points of second-placed Norwich.

McGoldrick had put the Blades in front after the Latics failed to clear a first-half corner.

Mark Duffy capitalised on some more lax home defending to slot home United's second shortly after the break and Sharp tapped in soon after to wrap up the win.

"I'm glad the goal came today because I didn't want it to keep going on. I just want to keep scoring goals now and hopefully help the club get promoted," Sharp told BBC Radio Sheffield.

"It didn't go quite to plan when I was here earlier in my career but I am enjoying every minute of it at the moment; I feel as fit and as strong as I have done.

"I've always wanted to be a Premier League player and I've had a couple of appearances there. It would be a dream to get promoted there with Sheffield United."

The Latics, who are without a win since 28 November, are four points above the Championship relegation zone.

For the Blades, victory was their third of a 10-day period, which saw them take 10 points from a possible 12.

Wigan have now lost five of their past six games but should have led when ex-Blades midfielder Lee Evans contrived to shoot wide after visiting goalkeeper Dean Henderson had spilled Gavin Massey's initial low effort.

The Blades host National League club Barnet in the FA Cup third round on Saturday, while Wigan visit fellow Championship club West Bromwich Albion.

Wigan boss Paul Cook:

"In my opinion there was nothing between the two teams, very fine margins in the game, but this is what's happening to us at the moment.

"We have a great chance at one end, and suddenly we find ourselves going into the break 1-0 down.

"The game went away from us quite quickly in the second half, thanks to some devastating finishing from Sheffield United.

"You have to give them a lot of credit, they are a fine team, but it's just not going for us at the minute."