Brentford 1-1 Norwich: Timm Klose header earns draw for Canaries

Timm Klose ensured Norwich came away from Griffn Park with a point

Second-placed Norwich avoided back-to-back defeats for the first time this season as they battled back to take a point at Brentford.

Both sides had their chances to take all three points in a game which came to life in the closing stages.

Julian Jeanvier headed Brentford into the lead midway through the first half when he was left unmarked at the near post from a Said Benrahma corner.

Norwich's leveller was almost identical six minutes from time, when Timm Klose forced a header through Brentford keeper Dan Bentley's legs.

The Canaries cut Leeds' lead to two points with the draw after the Whites were beaten at Nottingham Forest.

Brentford have won just once in 10 matches and have now drawn three in a row in a run of games that have produced just two wins in 19 league matches since mid-September.

The Bees are six points above the relegation zone in 18th, but for large parts of the game looked a better side than their current position suggests.

Top scorer Neal Maupay was twice denied by smart saves from Tim Krul in the Norwich goal.

Despite that, the Canaries also had chances to produce a winner.

Tom Trybull had a drilled shot palmed away by Bentley while substitute Dennis Srbeny almost claimed a winner in stoppage time when he fired narrowly wide from Teemu Pukki's cross.

Brentford head coach Thomas Frank:

"We've spent a lot of time talking to the boys individually and working on the mindset and attitude as well as the football side of things.

"I was very happy with the performance, especially the first half when we were the better team, created clear chances and carried out the press and counter press to impose ourselves on the game.

"Norwich had very few chances today and they are a top top team.

"Some of that is down to the return of Julian Jeanvier, who has brought steel to the defence, but our results over Christmas have been down to the work put in by everyone in the squad."

Norwich boss Daniel Farke:

"We had two penalty shouts and another 50-50 situation, but when there are three appeals for a penalty you expect to get one.

"When you watch things back it's quite obvious, but I am sure (referee) Gavin Ward was doing his best.

"When so many things go against you a draw is a good result, but I'm annoyed that we were more or less not allowed to win today.

"For the fans, it was entertaining and for us it was a good point because this is tough place to come and in recent weeks Brentford have been increasingly hard to score against."