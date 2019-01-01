Brentford 1-1 Norwich: Timm Klose header earns draw for Canaries

Championship
Second-placed Norwich avoided back-to-back defeats for the first time this season as they battled back to take a point at Brentford.

Both sides had their chances to take all three points in a game which came to life in the closing stages.

Julian Jeanvier headed Brentford into the lead midway through the first half when he was left unmarked at the near post from a Said Benrahma corner.

Norwich's leveller was almost identical six minutes from time, when Timm Klose forced a header through Brentford keeper Dan Bentley's legs.

The Canaries cut Leeds' lead to two points with the draw after the Whites were beaten at Nottingham Forest.

Brentford have won just once in 10 matches and have now drawn three in a row in a run of games that have produced just two wins in 19 league matches since mid-September.

The Bees are six points above the relegation zone in 18th, but for large parts of the game looked a better side than their current position suggests.

Top scorer Neal Maupay was twice denied by smart saves from Tim Krul in the Norwich goal.

Despite that, the Canaries also had chances to produce a winner.

Tom Trybull had a drilled shot palmed away by Bentley while substitute Dennis Srbeny almost claimed a winner in stoppage time when he fired narrowly wide from Teemu Pukki's cross.

Brentford head coach Thomas Frank:

"We've spent a lot of time talking to the boys individually and working on the mindset and attitude as well as the football side of things.

"I was very happy with the performance, especially the first half when we were the better team, created clear chances and carried out the press and counter press to impose ourselves on the game.

"Norwich had very few chances today and they are a top top team.

"Some of that is down to the return of Julian Jeanvier, who has brought steel to the defence, but our results over Christmas have been down to the work put in by everyone in the squad."

Norwich boss Daniel Farke:

"We had two penalty shouts and another 50-50 situation, but when there are three appeals for a penalty you expect to get one.

"When you watch things back it's quite obvious, but I am sure (referee) Gavin Ward was doing his best.

"When so many things go against you a draw is a good result, but I'm annoyed that we were more or less not allowed to win today.

"For the fans, it was entertaining and for us it was a good point because this is tough place to come and in recent weeks Brentford have been increasingly hard to score against."

Line-ups

Brentford

  • 1Bentley
  • 26Konsa
  • 23Jeanvier
  • 29Barbet
  • 22DalsgaardBooked at 87mins
  • 12Mokotjo
  • 19SawyersBooked at 24minsSubstituted forMcEachranat 79'minutes
  • 3HenryBooked at 66mins
  • 7CanosSubstituted forWatkinsat 63'minutesBooked at 90mins
  • 9Maupay
  • 21BenrahmaSubstituted forJudgeat 75'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Odubajo
  • 10McEachran
  • 11Watkins
  • 14Da Silva
  • 18Judge
  • 28Daniels
  • 34Bech Sörensen

Norwich

  • 1Krul
  • 37AaronsBooked at 45mins
  • 6ZimmermannBooked at 20mins
  • 15KloseBooked at 45mins
  • 4Godfrey
  • 27TetteySubstituted forRhodesat 51'minutes
  • 8Vrancic
  • 36CantwellSubstituted forSrbenyat 83'minutes
  • 18StiepermannSubstituted forTrybullat 19'minutes
  • 25Hernández
  • 22Pukki

Substitutes

  • 2Pinto
  • 7Marshall
  • 11Rhodes
  • 19Trybull
  • 31Hanley
  • 32Srbeny
  • 33McGovern
Referee:
Gavin Ward
Attendance:
9,524

Match Stats

Home TeamBrentfordAway TeamNorwich
Possession
Home45%
Away55%
Shots
Home16
Away8
Shots on Target
Home4
Away3
Corners
Home5
Away8
Fouls
Home10
Away15

Live Text

Match ends, Brentford 1, Norwich City 1.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Brentford 1, Norwich City 1.

Foul by Dennis Srbeny (Norwich City).

Josh McEachran (Brentford) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Mario Vrancic (Norwich City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Alan Judge (Brentford).

Attempt missed. Dennis Srbeny (Norwich City) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Teemu Pukki.

Offside, Norwich City. Tim Krul tries a through ball, but Dennis Srbeny is caught offside.

Booking

Ollie Watkins (Brentford) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Timm Klose (Norwich City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Ollie Watkins (Brentford).

Foul by Jordan Rhodes (Norwich City).

Daniel Bentley (Brentford) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Booking

Henrik Dalsgaard (Brentford) is shown the yellow card.

Attempt saved. Neal Maupay (Brentford) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Josh McEachran.

Offside, Norwich City. Tom Trybull tries a through ball, but Jordan Rhodes is caught offside.

Attempt saved. Tom Trybull (Norwich City) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Onel Hernández.

Goal!

Goal! Brentford 1, Norwich City 1. Timm Klose (Norwich City) header from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Mario Vrancic with a cross following a corner.

Substitution

Substitution, Norwich City. Dennis Srbeny replaces Todd Cantwell.

Corner, Norwich City. Conceded by Julian Jeanvier.

Substitution

Substitution, Brentford. Josh McEachran replaces Romaine Sawyers.

Corner, Brentford. Conceded by Tom Trybull.

Attempt blocked. Ollie Watkins (Brentford) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Kamohelo Mokotjo.

Substitution

Substitution, Brentford. Alan Judge replaces Said Benrahma.

Foul by Tom Trybull (Norwich City).

Neal Maupay (Brentford) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Mario Vrancic (Norwich City) hits the right post with a left footed shot from outside the box from a direct free kick.

Mario Vrancic (Norwich City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Kamohelo Mokotjo (Brentford).

Attempt blocked. Christoph Zimmermann (Norwich City) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.

Corner, Norwich City. Conceded by Said Benrahma.

Attempt saved. Maximillian Aarons (Norwich City) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Onel Hernández.

Booking

Rico Henry (Brentford) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Onel Hernández (Norwich City) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Rico Henry (Brentford).

Attempt missed. Ollie Watkins (Brentford) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Neal Maupay.

Attempt blocked. Neal Maupay (Brentford) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Said Benrahma with a cross.

Corner, Brentford. Conceded by Mario Vrancic.

Foul by Todd Cantwell (Norwich City).

Kamohelo Mokotjo (Brentford) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Leeds26156544281651
2Norwich26147548341449
3Sheff Utd26145745281747
4West Brom26137654342046
5Middlesbrough261110528181043
6Derby2612773832643
7Nottm Forest26912539291039
8Birmingham26912538281039
9QPR2611693334-139
10Aston Villa2691164940938
11Bristol City2610883228438
12Swansea26106103531436
13Hull26106103633336
14Stoke2681173031-135
15Blackburn2681083341-834
16Sheff Wed2688103242-1032
17Preston2678113843-529
18Brentford26610103636028
19Millwall2677123341-828
20Wigan2675142540-1526
21Rotherham26510112541-1625
22Bolton2657141738-2122
23Reading2648142841-1320
24Ipswich2629152146-2515
View full Championship table

