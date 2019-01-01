Match ends, Brentford 1, Norwich City 1.
Brentford 1-1 Norwich: Timm Klose header earns draw for Canaries
Second-placed Norwich avoided back-to-back defeats for the first time this season as they battled back to take a point at Brentford.
Both sides had their chances to take all three points in a game which came to life in the closing stages.
Julian Jeanvier headed Brentford into the lead midway through the first half when he was left unmarked at the near post from a Said Benrahma corner.
Norwich's leveller was almost identical six minutes from time, when Timm Klose forced a header through Brentford keeper Dan Bentley's legs.
The Canaries cut Leeds' lead to two points with the draw after the Whites were beaten at Nottingham Forest.
Brentford have won just once in 10 matches and have now drawn three in a row in a run of games that have produced just two wins in 19 league matches since mid-September.
The Bees are six points above the relegation zone in 18th, but for large parts of the game looked a better side than their current position suggests.
Top scorer Neal Maupay was twice denied by smart saves from Tim Krul in the Norwich goal.
Despite that, the Canaries also had chances to produce a winner.
Tom Trybull had a drilled shot palmed away by Bentley while substitute Dennis Srbeny almost claimed a winner in stoppage time when he fired narrowly wide from Teemu Pukki's cross.
Brentford head coach Thomas Frank:
"We've spent a lot of time talking to the boys individually and working on the mindset and attitude as well as the football side of things.
"I was very happy with the performance, especially the first half when we were the better team, created clear chances and carried out the press and counter press to impose ourselves on the game.
"Norwich had very few chances today and they are a top top team.
"Some of that is down to the return of Julian Jeanvier, who has brought steel to the defence, but our results over Christmas have been down to the work put in by everyone in the squad."
Norwich boss Daniel Farke:
"We had two penalty shouts and another 50-50 situation, but when there are three appeals for a penalty you expect to get one.
"When you watch things back it's quite obvious, but I am sure (referee) Gavin Ward was doing his best.
"When so many things go against you a draw is a good result, but I'm annoyed that we were more or less not allowed to win today.
"For the fans, it was entertaining and for us it was a good point because this is tough place to come and in recent weeks Brentford have been increasingly hard to score against."
Line-ups
Brentford
- 1Bentley
- 26Konsa
- 23Jeanvier
- 29Barbet
- 22DalsgaardBooked at 87mins
- 12Mokotjo
- 19SawyersBooked at 24minsSubstituted forMcEachranat 79'minutes
- 3HenryBooked at 66mins
- 7CanosSubstituted forWatkinsat 63'minutesBooked at 90mins
- 9Maupay
- 21BenrahmaSubstituted forJudgeat 75'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Odubajo
- 10McEachran
- 11Watkins
- 14Da Silva
- 18Judge
- 28Daniels
- 34Bech Sörensen
Norwich
- 1Krul
- 37AaronsBooked at 45mins
- 6ZimmermannBooked at 20mins
- 15KloseBooked at 45mins
- 4Godfrey
- 27TetteySubstituted forRhodesat 51'minutes
- 8Vrancic
- 36CantwellSubstituted forSrbenyat 83'minutes
- 18StiepermannSubstituted forTrybullat 19'minutes
- 25Hernández
- 22Pukki
Substitutes
- 2Pinto
- 7Marshall
- 11Rhodes
- 19Trybull
- 31Hanley
- 32Srbeny
- 33McGovern
- Referee:
- Gavin Ward
- Attendance:
- 9,524
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home45%
- Away55%
- Shots
- Home16
- Away8
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away3
- Corners
- Home5
- Away8
- Fouls
- Home10
- Away15
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Brentford 1, Norwich City 1.
Foul by Dennis Srbeny (Norwich City).
Josh McEachran (Brentford) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Mario Vrancic (Norwich City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Alan Judge (Brentford).
Attempt missed. Dennis Srbeny (Norwich City) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Teemu Pukki.
Offside, Norwich City. Tim Krul tries a through ball, but Dennis Srbeny is caught offside.
Booking
Ollie Watkins (Brentford) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Timm Klose (Norwich City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Ollie Watkins (Brentford).
Foul by Jordan Rhodes (Norwich City).
Daniel Bentley (Brentford) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Booking
Henrik Dalsgaard (Brentford) is shown the yellow card.
Attempt saved. Neal Maupay (Brentford) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Josh McEachran.
Offside, Norwich City. Tom Trybull tries a through ball, but Jordan Rhodes is caught offside.
Attempt saved. Tom Trybull (Norwich City) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Onel Hernández.
Goal!
Goal! Brentford 1, Norwich City 1. Timm Klose (Norwich City) header from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Mario Vrancic with a cross following a corner.
Substitution
Substitution, Norwich City. Dennis Srbeny replaces Todd Cantwell.
Corner, Norwich City. Conceded by Julian Jeanvier.
Substitution
Substitution, Brentford. Josh McEachran replaces Romaine Sawyers.
Corner, Brentford. Conceded by Tom Trybull.
Attempt blocked. Ollie Watkins (Brentford) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Kamohelo Mokotjo.
Substitution
Substitution, Brentford. Alan Judge replaces Said Benrahma.
Foul by Tom Trybull (Norwich City).
Neal Maupay (Brentford) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Mario Vrancic (Norwich City) hits the right post with a left footed shot from outside the box from a direct free kick.
Mario Vrancic (Norwich City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Kamohelo Mokotjo (Brentford).
Attempt blocked. Christoph Zimmermann (Norwich City) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
Corner, Norwich City. Conceded by Said Benrahma.
Attempt saved. Maximillian Aarons (Norwich City) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Onel Hernández.
Booking
Rico Henry (Brentford) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Onel Hernández (Norwich City) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Rico Henry (Brentford).
Attempt missed. Ollie Watkins (Brentford) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Neal Maupay.
Attempt blocked. Neal Maupay (Brentford) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Said Benrahma with a cross.
Corner, Brentford. Conceded by Mario Vrancic.
Foul by Todd Cantwell (Norwich City).
Kamohelo Mokotjo (Brentford) wins a free kick in the attacking half.