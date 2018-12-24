Henrikh Mkhitaryan: Arsenal midfielder out for up to six weeks with broken foot

Henrikh Mkhitaryan has scored four goals for Arsenal this season

Arsenal midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan has been ruled out for up to six weeks with a broken foot.

Mkhitaryan, 29, was replaced at half-time during the Carabao Cup quarter-final loss to Tottenham and missed the Premier League win over Burnley.

The Gunners say the Armenia international has a "fractured metatarsal in his right foot".

Mkhitaryan has scored four goals and provided three assists for the Emirates Stadium side this season.

He joins an Arsenal injury list which also includes striker Danny Welbeck and defender Rob Holding, neither of whom are expected to return until the 2019-20 campaign.