Cliftonville: Reds boss Gray signs defender Joe Gorman

Joe Gorman can play as a central or left-sided defender

Cliftonville manager Barry Gray has strengthened his defensive options with the signing of Joe Gorman.

The Dubliner, 24, has left Scottish League Two side Clyde and will be free to play for the Reds from 1 January.

The left-sided defender has also had spells at Airdrie, Inverness, Bray Wanderers and Drogheda United.

"I'm very pleased to have completed this deal and look forward to having Joe available for selection in the coming weeks," said Gray.

"He's a player who has come highly recommended, while we've also watched him in action ourselves and, like any signing we make, is someone I believe can help us improve as a team and a squad."

Gorman spent just six months at Clyde before his switch to Solitude and Gray will hope the former Republic of Ireland underage international can help improve a defence that leaked six goals against Institute on Saturday.

Cliftonville are fifth in the Irish Premiership table after three wins in their last four matches.