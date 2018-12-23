Frank de Boer: Atlanta United name former Crystal Palace boss as head coach

De Boer's past two jobs have lasted a combined 162 days

Ex-Crystal Palace boss Frank de Boer has returned to management with Major League Soccer champions Atlanta United.

The 48-year-old Dutchman has been out of work since he was was sacked by Palace in September 2017 after just five games - and 77 days - in charge.

His previous job - at Inter Milan - lasted just 85 days before his sacking in November 2016.

Prior to that, he won the Dutch title four years in a row - from 2011-2014 - as Ajax boss.

De Boer had stints at Ajax and Barcelona, as well as six months at Rangers, during his playing career, and was later Netherlands assistant manager.

He has signed a "multi-year contract" to become the second manager in Atlanta United's history, succeeding Gerardo Martino.

Martino led them to the MLS Cup earlier this month, winning the competition in just their second season in existence.