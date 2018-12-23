African Confederation Cup: 2018 semi-finalists Al Masry suffer early exit

African Confederation Cup trophy

Egypt's Al Masry were the biggest casualties after Saturday's second leg matches in the round-of-32 African Confederation Cup matches, going out to Burkina Faso's Salitas.

Salitas, who recently completed their first season in the Burkina Faso first division, followed up a shock 2-0 away win over Al Masry by drawing 0-0 in Ouagadougou.

It was enough to send the Burkinabe outfit into the play-offs and eliminate Masry, who were Confederation Cup semi-finalists last season.

Elsewhere, Captain Ahmed Gasmi scored six minutes into stoppage time to snatch a play-off place for Algerian side NA Hussein Dey at the expense of Zambian club Green Eagles.

Hussein Dey won 2-1 in Algiers to qualify after a goalless first leg last weekend.

Collins Mulenga had given Eagles, playing in Africa for the first time this year, an early lead that Gasmi cancelled from the penalty spot.

Hussein Dey were the most dramatic overall winners on a day when eight other clubs also secured places in the December 28 play-offs draw for Africa's second-tier club competition.

Asante Kotoko of Ghana, who have the unwanted record of seven losses in nine African finals, edged Kariobangi Sharks of Kenya 2-1 in Kumasi after the first leg ended goalless.

Fatawu Safiu put Kotoko ahead and Patilah Omoto levelled for Sharks before Amos Frimpong converted a 40th-minute penalty for the local club that settled the tie.

Renaissance Berkane and holders Raja Casablanca of Morocco, South African side Kaizer Chiefs, Kampala Capital City Authority of Uganda, Rwandan club Mukura Victory and San Pedro of the Ivory Coast also qualified.

A further five second legs are scheduled for Sunday.