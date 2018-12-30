Premier League
Man Utd4Bournemouth1

Man Utd 4-1 Bournemouth: Paul Pogba double as hosts win third in a row under Solskjaer

By Saj Chowdhury

BBC Sport

Paul Pogba (left)
Paul Pogba (left) has now been involved in six of Manchester United's 11 goals under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (four goals, two assists)

Manchester's United's transformed attack once again combined devastatingly to give caretaker manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer his third successive win with an impressive victory over Bournemouth.

A first half of cavalier attacking football saw United score three times, with Paul Pogba netting his second double in successive games and Marcus Rashford grabbing the other.

They are now only three points behind fifth-placed Arsenal, having trailed by eight following the morale-sapping 3-1 defeat at Liverpool earlier this month.

Pogba poked in his first after Rashford had mesmerised both Nathan Ake and Diego Rico on the right, before the French World Cup winner headed in from Ander Herrera's precise delivery.

It was 3-0 when Anthony Martial, back in the XI after recovering from a bug, provided a wonderful delivery for Rashford to slide his shot past Asmir Begovic.

Bournemouth, who had looked dangerous on set-pieces, pulled a goal back in first-half stoppage time when Ake headed in following good work by David Brooks.

Substitute Romelu Lukaku scored United's fourth from Pogba's pass two minutes after coming on, while defender Eric Bailly was shown a straight red card for scything down Cherries midfielder Ryan Fraser.

United, who have now found the net 12 times in the three matches since Solskjaer took over, will look to continue their dramatic revival at Newcastle on Wednesday.

More to follow.

Line-ups

Man Utd

  • 1De Gea
  • 18YoungBooked at 36mins
  • 3BaillyBooked at 79mins
  • 2Lindelöf
  • 23Shaw
  • 21HerreraBooked at 51minsSubstituted forPereiraat 76'minutes
  • 31Matic
  • 14Lingard
  • 6Pogba
  • 11MartialSubstituted forJonesat 82'minutes
  • 10RashfordSubstituted forLukakuat 70'minutes

Substitutes

  • 4Jones
  • 8Mata
  • 9Lukaku
  • 15Pereira
  • 22Romero
  • 27Fellaini
  • 36Darmian

Bournemouth

  • 27Begovic
  • 3S Cook
  • 5AkéSubstituted forMingsat 82'minutes
  • 11Daniels
  • 10Ibe
  • 20BrooksSubstituted forMoussetat 66'minutes
  • 6Surman
  • 19Stanislas
  • 21Rico
  • 17King
  • 13WilsonSubstituted forFraserat 66'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Boruc
  • 8Lerma
  • 9Mousset
  • 18Defoe
  • 24Fraser
  • 25Simpson
  • 26Mings
Referee:
Lee Mason
Attendance:
74,556

Match Stats

Home TeamMan UtdAway TeamBournemouth
Possession
Home65%
Away35%
Shots
Home11
Away7
Shots on Target
Home8
Away3
Corners
Home4
Away5
Fouls
Home10
Away7

Live Text

Match ends, Manchester United 4, Bournemouth 1.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Manchester United 4, Bournemouth 1.

Attempt blocked. Paul Pogba (Manchester United) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Nemanja Matic.

Offside, Manchester United. Jesse Lingard tries a through ball, but Romelu Lukaku is caught offside.

Attempt missed. Andrew Surman (Bournemouth) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Ryan Fraser.

Foul by Paul Pogba (Manchester United).

Lys Mousset (Bournemouth) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Substitution

Substitution, Manchester United. Phil Jones replaces Anthony Martial.

Substitution

Substitution, Bournemouth. Tyrone Mings replaces Nathan Aké because of an injury.

Delay in match Ryan Fraser (Bournemouth) because of an injury.

Dismissal

Eric Bailly (Manchester United) is shown the red card.

Foul by Eric Bailly (Manchester United).

Ryan Fraser (Bournemouth) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Andreas Pereira (Manchester United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Junior Stanislas (Bournemouth).

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match Luke Shaw (Manchester United) because of an injury.

Substitution

Substitution, Manchester United. Andreas Pereira replaces Ander Herrera.

Foul by Luke Shaw (Manchester United).

Steve Cook (Bournemouth) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt saved. Luke Shaw (Manchester United) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Attempt saved. Paul Pogba (Manchester United) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Jesse Lingard.

Goal!

Goal! Manchester United 4, Bournemouth 1. Romelu Lukaku (Manchester United) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Paul Pogba with a through ball.

Foul by Jesse Lingard (Manchester United).

Diego Rico (Bournemouth) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Substitution

Substitution, Manchester United. Romelu Lukaku replaces Marcus Rashford.

Corner, Bournemouth. Conceded by Eric Bailly.

Attempt blocked. Joshua King (Bournemouth) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Steve Cook with a cross.

Substitution

Substitution, Bournemouth. Ryan Fraser replaces Callum Wilson.

Substitution

Substitution, Bournemouth. Lys Mousset replaces David Brooks.

Attempt saved. Marcus Rashford (Manchester United) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Paul Pogba with a through ball.

Eric Bailly (Manchester United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Joshua King (Bournemouth).

Marcus Rashford (Manchester United) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Diego Rico (Bournemouth).

Offside, Manchester United. Paul Pogba tries a through ball, but Ashley Young is caught offside.

Foul by Ander Herrera (Manchester United).

Charlie Daniels (Bournemouth) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Offside, Manchester United. Paul Pogba tries a through ball, but Jesse Lingard is caught offside.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Liverpool2017304884054
2Man City20152354163847
3Tottenham20150543212245
4Chelsea20134338162243
5Arsenal20115442301238
6Man Utd2010554132935
7Wolves208572323029
8Leicester208482423128
9Watford208482728-128
10Everton207673130127
11West Ham208392730-327
12Bournemouth2082102837-926
13Brighton207492227-525
14Crystal Palace2054111726-919
15Newcastle2046101527-1218
16Cardiff2053121938-1918
17Southampton2036112138-1715
18Burnley2043131941-2215
19Fulham2035121843-2514
20Huddersfield2024141235-2310
View full Premier League table

