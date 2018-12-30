Man Utd 4-1 Bournemouth: Paul Pogba double as hosts win third in a row under Solskjaer

Match ends, Manchester United 4, Bournemouth 1.
Manchester's United's transformed attack once again combined devastatingly to give caretaker manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer his third successive win with an impressive victory over Bournemouth.
A first half of cavalier attacking football saw United score three times, with Paul Pogba netting his second double in successive games and Marcus Rashford grabbing the other.
They are now only three points behind fifth-placed Arsenal, having trailed by eight following the morale-sapping 3-1 defeat at Liverpool earlier this month.
Pogba poked in his first after Rashford had mesmerised both Nathan Ake and Diego Rico on the right, before the French World Cup winner headed in from Ander Herrera's precise delivery.
It was 3-0 when Anthony Martial, back in the XI after recovering from a bug, provided a wonderful delivery for Rashford to slide his shot past Asmir Begovic.
Bournemouth, who had looked dangerous on set-pieces, pulled a goal back in first-half stoppage time when Ake headed in following good work by David Brooks.
Substitute Romelu Lukaku scored United's fourth from Pogba's pass two minutes after coming on, while defender Eric Bailly was shown a straight red card for scything down Cherries midfielder Ryan Fraser.
United, who have now found the net 12 times in the three matches since Solskjaer took over, will look to continue their dramatic revival at Newcastle on Wednesday.
Line-ups
Man Utd
- 1De Gea
- 18YoungBooked at 36mins
- 3BaillyBooked at 79mins
- 2Lindelöf
- 23Shaw
- 21HerreraBooked at 51minsSubstituted forPereiraat 76'minutes
- 31Matic
- 14Lingard
- 6Pogba
- 11MartialSubstituted forJonesat 82'minutes
- 10RashfordSubstituted forLukakuat 70'minutes
Substitutes
- 4Jones
- 8Mata
- 9Lukaku
- 15Pereira
- 22Romero
- 27Fellaini
- 36Darmian
Bournemouth
- 27Begovic
- 3S Cook
- 5AkéSubstituted forMingsat 82'minutes
- 11Daniels
- 10Ibe
- 20BrooksSubstituted forMoussetat 66'minutes
- 6Surman
- 19Stanislas
- 21Rico
- 17King
- 13WilsonSubstituted forFraserat 66'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Boruc
- 8Lerma
- 9Mousset
- 18Defoe
- 24Fraser
- 25Simpson
- 26Mings
- Referee:
- Lee Mason
- Attendance:
- 74,556
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home65%
- Away35%
- Shots
- Home11
- Away7
- Shots on Target
- Home8
- Away3
- Corners
- Home4
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home10
- Away7
