Andros Townsend goal: Reaction to Crystal Palace winger's strike against Man City

It was in the moment it left his boot, as they say

Call off the search - we've got our goal of the season (maybe?bevanc) and we're not even halfway through the campaign.

Andros Townsend etched his name on the award with a stupendous strike for Crystal Palace against Manchester City on Saturday.

The winger lashed in a left-footed volley from 30 yards, bang-smack into Ederson's top-right corner.

"It's definitely the best goal of my career, against the best side I've ever played," said Townsend.

"It sat up perfectly for me, I knew I couldn't take a touch as City would have been on me and on the counter - and as soon as it left my foot I knew it had a good chance."

Haven't seen it? Match of the Day is on at 22:30 GMT on BBC One - make sure you tune in - and presenter Gary Lineker was impressed.

