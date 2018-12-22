Premier League: Man City lose to Crystal Palace, Chelsea also beaten

Luka Milivojevic's penalty helped Crystal Palace cause a major upset at Manchester City

Premier League champions Manchester City were stunned at home by Crystal Palace on Saturday, as Chelsea were beaten by Leicester City.

Second-placed City remain four points behind leaders Liverpool after losing 3-2, with Andros Townsend scoring a stunning 30-yard volley as Palace won for just the third time in 12 league games.

Liverpool had extended their lead at the top with a Mohamed Salah-inspired 2-0 victory at Wolves on Friday.

Chelsea stayed fourth as a Jamie Vardy goal was enough to end Leicester's three-game winless run with victory at Stamford Bridge.

Arsenal are level on points with the Blues after beating Burnley 3-1 in Saturday's early game, with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scoring twice to top the league's goalscoring charts with 12 this season.

Fulham will be bottom of the table at Christmas following an uninspiring 0-0 draw at Newcastle, with Huddersfield above them only on goal difference after losing 3-1 to Southampton.

David Brooks scored twice as Bournemouth climbed up to eighth with a 2-0 win over Brighton.

And Watford are one point and two places above the Cherries, with Troy Deeney's penalty and a Gerard Deulofeu goal enough to end West Ham's four-game winning run.

Norwich City went top of the Championship courtesy of a late winner at Blackburn, but Leeds can regain the lead by beating Aston Villa on Sunday.

Scottish Premiership leaders Celtic were 3-0 winners over Dundee, but Aberdeen stayed within three points with a 2-0 win over Hearts.