Kevin Denkey: Teenage Togo star eyes success as he signs first professional deal

Kevin Denkey, 18, has four caps for Togo at senior international level.

Nimes' teenage Togo international striker Kevin Denkey hopes to establish himself in France after signing a two-and-a-half-year contract with the Ligue 1 club.

The 18-year-old, who has been with Nimes since 2014, has eights goals for the reserves this season, but has now been rewarded with a professional deal until June 2021.

"In Nimes I have lived the most beautiful years of my life, years of sacrifices, doubts about myself, challenges to the success of earning a professional contract," he said on social media.

"I have enjoyed full support from everyone which has had the positive effect on me by growing up and learning perseverance.

"My aim is to achieve success at the club and establish myself as a professional footballer in the top league of French football."

Nimes believe his promotion to the first team will boost the newly-promoted club's attack in the league.

Born in the capital city of Lomé, Denkey has four caps for Togo at senior international level.

He made his debut for the Sparrow Hawks as a substitute against Benin in a 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier in September.

Denkey scored his first international goal in the following fixture, a 1-1 draw at home to The Gambia in October.