Match ends, Liverpool 5, Arsenal 1.
Liverpool 5-1 Arsenal: Roberto Firmino hits hat-trick as Jurgen Klopp's side thrash Arsenal
-
- From the section Premier League
Liverpool extended their lead at the top of the Premier League to an imposing nine points with a devastating attacking dismissal of Arsenal at Anfield - with hat-trick hero Roberto Firmino the inspiration.
Arsenal took the lead after only 11 minutes when Ainsley Maitland-Niles slid in at the far post to score from Alex Iwobi's cross - but it was a false dawn for Unai Emery's side.
Liverpool, lifted after title rivals Tottenham's home defeat to Wolverhampton Wanderers earlier, responded with an explosive display that saw them 4-1 up by the interval and on their way to continuing their unbeaten league run to 20 games.
Firmino took advantage of Arsenal's defensive confusion to quickly equalise then slalom past a posse of defenders to put Liverpool in front after Lucas Torreira lost possession, all in the space of two minutes.
Sadio Mane extended Liverpool's lead after 32 minutes when Andrew Robertson's long cross exposed Arsenal after they needlessly conceded a corner, before Mo Salah effectively ended the contest from the penalty spot in first-half stoppage time after he had been fouled by Sokratis.
Liverpool then cruised to close out the win, Firmino completing his hat-trick from the spot after 65 minutes following Sead Kolasinac's push on Dejan Lovren.
Manchester City, ten points adrift, will attempt to close the gap at Southampton on Sunday before they meet Liverpool in a pivotal encounter at Etihad Stadium on 3 January.
Liverpool deliver an ominous response
When Liverpool went behind to Maitland-Niles' 11th minute strike, it was the first time they had trailed at Anfield in the Premier League since Leicester City led here on 30 December last year.
If there were any nerves troubling the new Premier League pace-setters, this might have been the moment for them to show - but not a bit of it.
Liverpool, admittedly helped by Arsenal and by a huge roar that swept around Anfield, were ahead in five minutes thanks to two Firmino goals and never looked back.
Instead of shrinking in the face of a setback, it was simply a case of Arsenal prodding the beast as Liverpool swarmed forward in the style that has become their trademark under Jurgen Klopp to record another statement win in this hugely impressive season.
After a period earlier in the campaign when the sparkle of last season was not quite there, Liverpool's stardust is being sprinkled once more, led by that potent attacking trident of Firmino, Mane and Salah.
And the signs are ominous for the chasing pack, effectively Spurs and Manchester City, who want to deprive Liverpool of their first title since 1990.
They have won 88 points from 37 league games in this calendar year - the highest points ratio in that spell in the club's history at 2.38 points per game.
This statistic alone outlines the scale of their performances and means they are now rightly title favourites.
Liverpool's greatest test of the season now awaits when they travel to Manchester City - but such is the level of confidence surging through a team that looks more like the complete package with every passing week, it is a challenge they will accept without any degree of concern.
More to follow.
Line-ups
Liverpool
- 13Alisson
- 66Alexander-Arnold
- 6Lovren
- 4van Dijk
- 26RobertsonBooked at 26minsSubstituted forClyneat 83'minutes
- 5WijnaldumSubstituted forLallanaat 78'minutes
- 3Fabinho
- 23Shaqiri
- 9Roberto Firmino
- 10ManéSubstituted forHendersonat 62'minutes
- 11Salah
Substitutes
- 2Clyne
- 8Keita
- 14Henderson
- 15Sturridge
- 20Lallana
- 22Mignolet
- 27Origi
Arsenal
- 19Leno
- 12Lichtsteiner
- 20MustafiSubstituted forKoscielnyat 45'minutes
- 5PapastathopoulosBooked at 90mins
- 31KolasinacSubstituted forGuendouziat 80'minutes
- 11Torreira
- 34XhakaBooked at 33mins
- 15Maitland-Niles
- 8Ramsey
- 17Iwobi
- 14AubameyangSubstituted forLacazetteat 71'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Cech
- 4Elneny
- 6Koscielny
- 9Lacazette
- 29Guendouzi
- 59Willock
- 87Saka
- Referee:
- Michael Oliver
- Attendance:
- 53,326
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home48%
- Away52%
- Shots
- Home15
- Away8
- Shots on Target
- Home10
- Away2
- Corners
- Home5
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home8
- Away13
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Liverpool 5, Arsenal 1.
Corner, Liverpool. Conceded by Stephan Lichtsteiner.
Booking
Sokratis (Arsenal) is shown the yellow card.
Corner, Liverpool. Conceded by Bernd Leno.
Attempt saved. Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Adam Lallana.
Laurent Koscielny (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Mohamed Salah (Liverpool).
Attempt missed. Jordan Henderson (Liverpool) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Trent Alexander-Arnold.
Attempt missed. Jordan Henderson (Liverpool) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Substitution
Substitution, Liverpool. Nathaniel Clyne replaces Andrew Robertson.
Stephan Lichtsteiner (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Andrew Robertson (Liverpool).
Substitution
Substitution, Arsenal. Matteo Guendouzi replaces Sead Kolasinac.
Corner, Arsenal. Conceded by Fabinho.
Attempt blocked. Alexandre Lacazette (Arsenal) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Sokratis.
Lucas Torreira (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Adam Lallana (Liverpool).
Substitution
Substitution, Liverpool. Adam Lallana replaces Georginio Wijnaldum.
Lucas Torreira (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Fabinho (Liverpool).
Offside, Arsenal. Stephan Lichtsteiner tries a through ball, but Alexandre Lacazette is caught offside.
Attempt saved. Xherdan Shaqiri (Liverpool) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Georginio Wijnaldum.
Substitution
Substitution, Arsenal. Alexandre Lacazette replaces Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.
Offside, Liverpool. Jordan Henderson tries a through ball, but Mohamed Salah is caught offside.
Attempt blocked. Aaron Ramsey (Arsenal) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Alex Iwobi.
Goal!
Goal! Liverpool 5, Arsenal 1. Roberto Firmino (Liverpool) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.
Penalty Liverpool. Dejan Lovren draws a foul in the penalty area.
Penalty conceded by Sead Kolasinac (Arsenal) after a foul in the penalty area.
Corner, Liverpool. Conceded by Bernd Leno.
Attempt saved. Fabinho (Liverpool) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Mohamed Salah with a through ball.
Substitution
Substitution, Liverpool. Jordan Henderson replaces Sadio Mané.
Corner, Liverpool. Conceded by Laurent Koscielny.
Attempt blocked. Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Roberto Firmino.
Attempt saved. Roberto Firmino (Liverpool) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Xherdan Shaqiri.
Attempt missed. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Arsenal) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Stephan Lichtsteiner.
Offside, Arsenal. Aaron Ramsey tries a through ball, but Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is caught offside.
Attempt blocked. Aaron Ramsey (Arsenal) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Granit Xhaka.
Georginio Wijnaldum (Liverpool) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Sead Kolasinac (Arsenal).