Leicester City 0-1 Cardiff City: Victor Camarasa gives Bluebirds rare away win

Cardiff goalkeeper Neil Etheridge saved James Maddison's penalty in the second half

Victor Camarasa's stunning injury-time strike gave Cardiff City their first away win of the Premier League season with victory at Leicester.

Against the run of play, the midfielder curled home a 25-yard shot which sailed into the top corner over a flailing Kasper Schmeichel.

Cardiff goalkeeper Neil Etheridge produced an inspired display, including saving James Maddison's second-half penalty.

The ball rebounded straight to Maddison, who looked poised to slot home when defender Sol Bamba dived in to turn the ball behind for a corner.

That was symptomatic of a resolute defensive effort from Cardiff, who denied a Leicester side that came into the game following impressive wins over Chelsea and champions Manchester City

The Foxes dominated the first half - with 63% possession - but Etheridge thwarted their best efforts, including denying Jamie Vardy after he went through on goal.

Leicester continued to have more of the ball after the interval, but Maddison squandered the penalty he earned after being fouled.

The result sees Leicester drop down to eighth in the table while Cardiff move about Southampton into 16th as the Saints entertain Man City on Sunday.

Bamba and Etheridge epitomise Cardiff display

While Camarasa will draw most of the headlines for his match-winning intervention, Cardiff were only in the game at that point because of those behind him.

Etheridge produced seven saves to deny a Leicester side full of confidence - and Neil Warnock's side will be buoyed by the fact he will remain available next month after being omitted from the Philippines squad for the Asian Cup.

Maddison looked the most likely player to make a breakthrough, and when the England midfielder was hauled over inside the area it looked as though the visitors' hard work would be undone.

But Etheridge plunged to his right to save, and Bamba was first to react as the ball broke back to Maddison.

That was his most crucial intervention in a match in which he kept Vardy quiet, and made more tackles (three) and more clearances (nine) than any of his team-mates.

His reward was a second consecutive clean sheet for a Cardiff team four points above the relegation zone.

More to follow.