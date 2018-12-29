Premier League
Leicester0Cardiff1

Leicester City 0-1 Cardiff City: Victor Camarasa gives Bluebirds rare away win

Neil Etheridge
Cardiff goalkeeper Neil Etheridge saved James Maddison's penalty in the second half

Victor Camarasa's stunning injury-time strike gave Cardiff City their first away win of the Premier League season with victory at Leicester.

Against the run of play, the midfielder curled home a 25-yard shot which sailed into the top corner over a flailing Kasper Schmeichel.

Cardiff goalkeeper Neil Etheridge produced an inspired display, including saving James Maddison's second-half penalty.

The ball rebounded straight to Maddison, who looked poised to slot home when defender Sol Bamba dived in to turn the ball behind for a corner.

That was symptomatic of a resolute defensive effort from Cardiff, who denied a Leicester side that came into the game following impressive wins over Chelsea and champions Manchester City

The Foxes dominated the first half - with 63% possession - but Etheridge thwarted their best efforts, including denying Jamie Vardy after he went through on goal.

Leicester continued to have more of the ball after the interval, but Maddison squandered the penalty he earned after being fouled.

The result sees Leicester drop down to eighth in the table while Cardiff move about Southampton into 16th as the Saints entertain Man City on Sunday.

Bamba and Etheridge epitomise Cardiff display

While Camarasa will draw most of the headlines for his match-winning intervention, Cardiff were only in the game at that point because of those behind him.

Etheridge produced seven saves to deny a Leicester side full of confidence - and Neil Warnock's side will be buoyed by the fact he will remain available next month after being omitted from the Philippines squad for the Asian Cup.

Maddison looked the most likely player to make a breakthrough, and when the England midfielder was hauled over inside the area it looked as though the visitors' hard work would be undone.

But Etheridge plunged to his right to save, and Bamba was first to react as the ball broke back to Maddison.

That was his most crucial intervention in a match in which he kept Vardy quiet, and made more tackles (three) and more clearances (nine) than any of his team-mates.

His reward was a second consecutive clean sheet for a Cardiff team four points above the relegation zone.

Line-ups

Leicester

  • 1Schmeichel
  • 14Ricardo Pereira
  • 4Söyüncü
  • 15Maguire
  • 3Chilwell
  • 24Mendy
  • 25Ndidi
  • 11AlbrightonSubstituted forGhezzalat 58'minutes
  • 10Maddison
  • 7GraySubstituted forOkazakiat 79'minutes
  • 9VardySubstituted forIheanachoat 68'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Simpson
  • 8Iheanacho
  • 12Ward
  • 20Okazaki
  • 21Iborra
  • 28Fuchs
  • 31Ghezzal

Cardiff

  • 1EtheridgeBooked at 53mins
  • 5Ecuele Manga
  • 4MorrisonBooked at 90mins
  • 22Bamba
  • 18Cunningham
  • 17Gunnarsson
  • 33HoilettSubstituted forReidat 83'minutes
  • 21Camarasa
  • 7ArterSubstituted forPeltierat 90+5'minutes
  • 11MurphySubstituted forK Harrisat 78'minutes
  • 13Paterson

Substitutes

  • 2Peltier
  • 3Bennett
  • 8Ralls
  • 12Smithies
  • 14Reid
  • 19Mendez-Laing
  • 23K Harris
Referee:
Simon Hooper
Attendance:
32,047

Match Stats

Home TeamLeicesterAway TeamCardiff
Possession
Home62%
Away38%
Shots
Home16
Away12
Shots on Target
Home7
Away3
Corners
Home10
Away4
Fouls
Home14
Away16

Live Text

Match ends, Leicester City 0, Cardiff City 1.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Leicester City 0, Cardiff City 1.

Corner, Cardiff City. Conceded by Kasper Schmeichel.

Attempt saved. Kadeem Harris (Cardiff City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Callum Paterson.

Foul by Shinji Okazaki (Leicester City).

Aron Gunnarsson (Cardiff City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Substitution

Substitution, Cardiff City. Lee Peltier replaces Harry Arter.

Booking

Sean Morrison (Cardiff City) is shown the yellow card.

Harry Maguire (Leicester City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Sean Morrison (Cardiff City).

Goal!

Goal! Leicester City 0, Cardiff City 1. Víctor Camarasa (Cardiff City) right footed shot from outside the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Bobby Reid.

Wilfred Ndidi (Leicester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Sean Morrison (Cardiff City).

Attempt blocked. Harry Arter (Cardiff City) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Corner, Cardiff City. Conceded by Kasper Schmeichel.

Hand ball by Ricardo Pereira (Leicester City).

Attempt blocked. Ricardo Pereira (Leicester City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Corner, Leicester City. Conceded by Greg Cunningham.

Corner, Leicester City. Conceded by Greg Cunningham.

Attempt blocked. Rachid Ghezzal (Leicester City) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Ricardo Pereira.

Foul by Harry Maguire (Leicester City).

Sean Morrison (Cardiff City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Shinji Okazaki (Leicester City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Aron Gunnarsson (Cardiff City).

Offside, Cardiff City. Kadeem Harris tries a through ball, but Bobby Reid is caught offside.

Substitution

Substitution, Cardiff City. Bobby Reid replaces David Junior Hoilett.

Attempt blocked. Rachid Ghezzal (Leicester City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Wilfred Ndidi.

Foul by Rachid Ghezzal (Leicester City).

Harry Arter (Cardiff City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Shinji Okazaki (Leicester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Greg Cunningham (Cardiff City).

Substitution

Substitution, Leicester City. Shinji Okazaki replaces Demarai Gray.

Substitution

Substitution, Cardiff City. Kadeem Harris replaces Josh Murphy.

Foul by Demarai Gray (Leicester City).

David Junior Hoilett (Cardiff City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Rachid Ghezzal (Leicester City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Greg Cunningham (Cardiff City).

Corner, Leicester City. Conceded by Sol Bamba.

Penalty saved! James Maddison (Leicester City) fails to capitalise on this great opportunity, right footed shot saved in the bottom left corner.

Penalty Leicester City. James Maddison draws a foul in the penalty area.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Liverpool2016404373652
2Tottenham20150543212245
3Man City19142351153644
4Chelsea19124337162140
5Arsenal20116341251639
6Man Utd199553731632
7Wolves208572323029
8Leicester208482423128
9Watford208482728-128
10Everton207673130127
11West Ham198382728-127
12Bournemouth198292733-626
13Brighton207492227-525
14Crystal Palace1954101725-819
15Newcastle2046101527-1218
16Cardiff2053121938-1918
17Southampton1936102035-1515
18Fulham2035121843-2514
19Burnley1933131741-2412
20Huddersfield2024141235-2310
