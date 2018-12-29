Match ends, Fulham 1, Huddersfield Town 0.
Fulham 1-0 Huddersfield Town: Aleksandar Mitrovic scores stoppage-time winner
Aleksandar Mitrovic scored a stoppage-time winner as Fulham secured what could be a priceless victory against bottom side Huddersfield.
Mitrovic slid the ball low past Jonas Lossl for his eighth goal of the season after being played in by substitute Ryan Sessegnon following a swift counter-attack.
Just minutes earlier, Aboubakar Kamara saw his spot-kick saved by Lossl with eight minutes remaining after Chris Lowe had been penalised for handball.
The win, Fulham's first in seven matches, moves Fulham above Huddersfield and to within one point of safety. Huddersfield remain bottom after a seventh successive defeat, equalling a club record set in 1955.
The most relieved player on the field will be Fulham striker Kamara, who refused to give the ball to Mitrovic for the Cottagers' late penalty, leaving the Serbian striker furious.
Thankfully for Kamara, he did not regret that miss for long, with Mitrovic's late goal earning what could be a hugely significantly victory at the end of the season.
The late drama was at odds with what had been a largely dour game lacking in quality in front of goal.
Mitrovic had Fulham's best opportunity when his powerful near-post header from Joe Bryan's cross was well saved by Lossl.
Huddersfield, meanwhile, failed to truly test Sergio Rico in the Fulham goal, with the game rounding off a truly miserable December that has yielded seven straight defeats for the Londoners.
Line-ups
Fulham
- 25Rico
- 4OdoiBooked at 44mins
- 26MawsonSubstituted forLe Marchandat 45'minutes
- 13Ream
- 22ChristieBooked at 64mins
- 5Chambers
- 24SeriBooked at 25minsSubstituted forKamaraat 45'minutes
- 23Bryan
- 10Cairney
- 19ViettoSubstituted forR Sessegnonat 77'minutes
- 9Mitrovic
Substitutes
- 1Bettinelli
- 3R Sessegnon
- 11Ayité
- 14Schürrle
- 20Le Marchand
- 44Cissé
- 47Kamara
Huddersfield
- 1Lössl
- 25M Jorgensen
- 26Schindler
- 5Kongolo
- 37Durm
- 33Hadergjonaj
- 6HoggBooked at 69mins
- 8Billing
- 15Löwe
- 21PritchardSubstituted forKachungaat 65'minutes
- 24MounieSubstituted forDepoitreat 65'minutes
Substitutes
- 7Bacuna
- 9Kachunga
- 11Diakhaby
- 12Hamer
- 18Mbenza
- 20Depoitre
- 27Stankovic
- Referee:
- Kevin Friend
- Attendance:
- 24,423
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home44%
- Away56%
- Shots
- Home14
- Away9
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away5
- Corners
- Home4
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home12
- Away10
