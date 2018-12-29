Premier League
Fulham1Huddersfield0

Fulham 1-0 Huddersfield Town: Aleksandar Mitrovic scores stoppage-time winner

By Thomas Mallows

BBC Sport

Fulham striker Aleksandar Mitrovic
Aleksandar Mitrovic is Fulham's top scorer this season with eight goals

Aleksandar Mitrovic scored a stoppage-time winner as Fulham secured what could be a priceless victory against bottom side Huddersfield.

Mitrovic slid the ball low past Jonas Lossl for his eighth goal of the season after being played in by substitute Ryan Sessegnon following a swift counter-attack.

Just minutes earlier, Aboubakar Kamara saw his spot-kick saved by Lossl with eight minutes remaining after Chris Lowe had been penalised for handball.

The win, Fulham's first in seven matches, moves Fulham above Huddersfield and to within one point of safety. Huddersfield remain bottom after a seventh successive defeat, equalling a club record set in 1955.

The most relieved player on the field will be Fulham striker Kamara, who refused to give the ball to Mitrovic for the Cottagers' late penalty, leaving the Serbian striker furious.

Thankfully for Kamara, he did not regret that miss for long, with Mitrovic's late goal earning what could be a hugely significantly victory at the end of the season.

The late drama was at odds with what had been a largely dour game lacking in quality in front of goal.

Mitrovic had Fulham's best opportunity when his powerful near-post header from Joe Bryan's cross was well saved by Lossl.

Huddersfield, meanwhile, failed to truly test Sergio Rico in the Fulham goal, with the game rounding off a truly miserable December that has yielded seven straight defeats for the Londoners.

More to follow.

Line-ups

Fulham

  • 25Rico
  • 4OdoiBooked at 44mins
  • 26MawsonSubstituted forLe Marchandat 45'minutes
  • 13Ream
  • 22ChristieBooked at 64mins
  • 5Chambers
  • 24SeriBooked at 25minsSubstituted forKamaraat 45'minutes
  • 23Bryan
  • 10Cairney
  • 19ViettoSubstituted forR Sessegnonat 77'minutes
  • 9Mitrovic

Substitutes

  • 1Bettinelli
  • 3R Sessegnon
  • 11Ayité
  • 14Schürrle
  • 20Le Marchand
  • 44Cissé
  • 47Kamara

Huddersfield

  • 1Lössl
  • 25M Jorgensen
  • 26Schindler
  • 5Kongolo
  • 37Durm
  • 33Hadergjonaj
  • 6HoggBooked at 69mins
  • 8Billing
  • 15Löwe
  • 21PritchardSubstituted forKachungaat 65'minutes
  • 24MounieSubstituted forDepoitreat 65'minutes

Substitutes

  • 7Bacuna
  • 9Kachunga
  • 11Diakhaby
  • 12Hamer
  • 18Mbenza
  • 20Depoitre
  • 27Stankovic
Referee:
Kevin Friend
Attendance:
24,423

Match Stats

Home TeamFulhamAway TeamHuddersfield
Possession
Home44%
Away56%
Shots
Home14
Away9
Shots on Target
Home5
Away5
Corners
Home4
Away3
Fouls
Home12
Away10

Live Text

Match ends, Fulham 1, Huddersfield Town 0.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Fulham 1, Huddersfield Town 0.

Offside, Fulham. Aleksandar Mitrovic tries a through ball, but Ryan Sessegnon is caught offside.

Corner, Huddersfield Town. Conceded by Sergio Rico.

Attempt saved. Christopher Schindler (Huddersfield Town) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Florent Hadergjonaj with a cross.

Attempt missed. Laurent Depoitre (Huddersfield Town) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left.

Goal!

Goal! Fulham 1, Huddersfield Town 0. Aleksandar Mitrovic (Fulham) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Ryan Sessegnon following a fast break.

Corner, Huddersfield Town. Conceded by Calum Chambers.

Attempt blocked. Philip Billing (Huddersfield Town) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Elias Kachunga.

Christopher Schindler (Huddersfield Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Calum Chambers (Fulham).

Corner, Fulham. Conceded by Zanka.

Attempt blocked. Tom Cairney (Fulham) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Ryan Sessegnon.

Attempt missed. Aleksandar Mitrovic (Fulham) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Ryan Sessegnon.

Attempt missed. Ryan Sessegnon (Fulham) left footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Aboubakar Kamara.

Foul by Philip Billing (Huddersfield Town).

Cyrus Christie (Fulham) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Penalty saved! Aboubakar Kamara (Fulham) fails to capitalise on this great opportunity, right footed shot saved in the bottom right corner.

Penalty conceded by Chris Löwe (Huddersfield Town) with a hand ball in the penalty area.

Offside, Huddersfield Town. Philip Billing tries a through ball, but Laurent Depoitre is caught offside.

Attempt missed. Ryan Sessegnon (Fulham) left footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Cyrus Christie with a cross.

Substitution

Substitution, Fulham. Ryan Sessegnon replaces Luciano Vietto.

Philip Billing (Huddersfield Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Calum Chambers (Fulham).

Foul by Chris Löwe (Huddersfield Town).

Cyrus Christie (Fulham) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Offside, Fulham. Tim Ream tries a through ball, but Aleksandar Mitrovic is caught offside.

Attempt saved. Aboubakar Kamara (Fulham) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Aleksandar Mitrovic with a headed pass.

Booking

Jonathan Hogg (Huddersfield Town) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Jonathan Hogg (Huddersfield Town).

Joe Bryan (Fulham) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Elias Kachunga (Huddersfield Town) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Joe Bryan (Fulham).

Substitution

Substitution, Huddersfield Town. Elias Kachunga replaces Alex Pritchard.

Substitution

Substitution, Huddersfield Town. Laurent Depoitre replaces Steve Mounie.

Booking

Cyrus Christie (Fulham) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Alex Pritchard (Huddersfield Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Cyrus Christie (Fulham).

Foul by Zanka (Huddersfield Town).

Joe Bryan (Fulham) wins a free kick on the left wing.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Liverpool2016404373652
2Tottenham20150543212245
3Man City19142351153644
4Chelsea19124337162140
5Arsenal20116341251639
6Man Utd199553731632
7Wolves208572323029
8Leicester208482423128
9Watford208482728-128
10Everton207673130127
11West Ham198382728-127
12Bournemouth198292733-626
13Brighton207492227-525
14Crystal Palace1954101725-819
15Newcastle2046101527-1218
16Cardiff2053121938-1918
17Southampton1936102035-1515
18Fulham2035121843-2514
19Burnley1933131741-2412
20Huddersfield2024141235-2310
View full Premier League table

