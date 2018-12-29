Fulham 1-0 Huddersfield Town: Aleksandar Mitrovic scores stoppage-time winner

Aleksandar Mitrovic is Fulham's top scorer this season with eight goals

Aleksandar Mitrovic scored a stoppage-time winner as Fulham secured what could be a priceless victory against bottom side Huddersfield.

Mitrovic slid the ball low past Jonas Lossl for his eighth goal of the season after being played in by substitute Ryan Sessegnon following a swift counter-attack.

Just minutes earlier, Aboubakar Kamara saw his spot-kick saved by Lossl with eight minutes remaining after Chris Lowe had been penalised for handball.

The win, Fulham's first in seven matches, moves Fulham above Huddersfield and to within one point of safety. Huddersfield remain bottom after a seventh successive defeat, equalling a club record set in 1955.

The most relieved player on the field will be Fulham striker Kamara, who refused to give the ball to Mitrovic for the Cottagers' late penalty, leaving the Serbian striker furious.

Thankfully for Kamara, he did not regret that miss for long, with Mitrovic's late goal earning what could be a hugely significantly victory at the end of the season.

The late drama was at odds with what had been a largely dour game lacking in quality in front of goal.

Mitrovic had Fulham's best opportunity when his powerful near-post header from Joe Bryan's cross was well saved by Lossl.

Huddersfield, meanwhile, failed to truly test Sergio Rico in the Fulham goal, with the game rounding off a truly miserable December that has yielded seven straight defeats for the Londoners.

