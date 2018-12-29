Match ends, Tottenham Hotspur 1, Wolverhampton Wanderers 3.
Tottenham 1-3 Wolves: Spurs stunned by Wolves at Wembley
Tottenham's Premier League title hopes suffered an unexpected setback as Wolves scored three times in the last 18 minutes to come from behind and win at Wembley.
Spurs would have moved three points behind leaders Liverpool with a win, but defeat means the Reds can end the day nine points clear.
Willy Boly levelled with a powerful header in the 72nd minute to punish the hosts for a sloppy second-half performance after Harry Kane's spectacular first-half opener for Spurs.
Raul Jimenez then beat Hugo Lloris with a weak effort from the edge of the area to put Wolves in front before Helder Costa added a third on the counter-attack three minutes from time.
The hosts did not have a single shot in the second half as their five-game winning run in the league came to an end.
They remain second in the table but Manchester City can go back above them when they visit Southampton on Sunday.
Leaders Liverpool face Arsenal in Saturday's 17:30 GMT kick-off.
Flat second half costs Spurs
Spurs' performance in the second half was in a stark contrast to their previous two games, in which they scored six times against Everton and put five past Bournemouth.
That free-scoring form had led manager Mauricio Pochettino to admit his side were "intruders" in the title race, but a fifth league defeat of the season halts the momentum they had built.
The north London side played well in the first half and had 10 efforts on goal, though most - including Kane's goal - came from distance. Christian Eriksen and Son Heung-min were particularly lively.
But after the break they were flat and lacked cohesion, the influence of Kane, Son and Eriksen diminished, and the introduction of Lucas Moura failed to spark them into life.
The tension inside Wembley increased as the home support witnessed their team lose control of the game as Wolves, who had barely threatened in the first half, grew in confidence.
After Boly's deserved equaliser, the Spurs fans tried to squeeze more from their team but it was Wolves, helped by some slack defending, who created all of the chances late on.
Line-ups
Tottenham
- 1Lloris
- 2Trippier
- 6D Sánchez
- 4Alderweireld
- 33DaviesBooked at 16mins
- 8Winks
- 17Sissoko
- 23EriksenBooked at 42mins
- 20AlliSubstituted forLucas Mouraat 68'minutes
- 10KaneBooked at 81mins
- 7Son Heung-Min
Substitutes
- 3Rose
- 14Nkoudou
- 16Walker-Peters
- 21Foyth
- 22Gazzaniga
- 27Lucas Moura
- 52Skipp
Wolves
- 11Rui Patrício
- 5Bennett
- 16Coady
- 15Boly
- 2Doherty
- 32DendonckerSubstituted forJoão Moutinhoat 68'minutes
- 8Neves
- 19Castro OttoBooked at 81mins
- 37TraoréSubstituted forHélder Costaat 59'minutes
- 7CavaleiroSubstituted forGibbs-Whiteat 85'minutes
- 9JiménezBooked at 84mins
Substitutes
- 10Hélder Costa
- 17Gibbs-White
- 21Ruddy
- 27Saïss
- 28João Moutinho
- 29Vinagre
- 33Bonatini
- Referee:
- Stuart Attwell
- Attendance:
- 46,356
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home61%
- Away39%
- Shots
- Home10
- Away11
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away4
- Corners
- Home6
- Away7
- Fouls
- Home7
- Away7
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Tottenham Hotspur 1, Wolverhampton Wanderers 3.
Offside, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Rúben Neves tries a through ball, but Morgan Gibbs-White is caught offside.
Attempt saved. Morgan Gibbs-White (Wolverhampton Wanderers) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Matt Doherty.
Corner, Tottenham Hotspur. Conceded by Matt Doherty.
Goal!
Goal! Tottenham Hotspur 1, Wolverhampton Wanderers 3. Hélder Costa (Wolverhampton Wanderers) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Matt Doherty with a through ball following a fast break.
Corner, Tottenham Hotspur. Conceded by Willy Boly.
Substitution
Substitution, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Morgan Gibbs-White replaces Ivan Cavaleiro.
Booking
Raúl Jiménez (Wolverhampton Wanderers) is shown the yellow card for excessive celebration.
Goal!
Goal! Tottenham Hotspur 1, Wolverhampton Wanderers 2. Raúl Jiménez (Wolverhampton Wanderers) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Ivan Cavaleiro.
Booking
Jonny (Wolverhampton Wanderers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Booking
Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur) is shown the yellow card.
Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur) has gone down, but that's a dive.
Kieran Trippier (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Hélder Costa (Wolverhampton Wanderers).
Corner, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Conceded by Kieran Trippier.
Foul by Davinson Sánchez (Tottenham Hotspur).
Ivan Cavaleiro (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Tottenham Hotspur. Conceded by Conor Coady.
Goal!
Goal! Tottenham Hotspur 1, Wolverhampton Wanderers 1. Willy Boly (Wolverhampton Wanderers) header from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by João Moutinho with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Conceded by Ben Davies.
Substitution
Substitution, Tottenham Hotspur. Lucas Moura replaces Dele Alli.
Substitution
Substitution, Wolverhampton Wanderers. João Moutinho replaces Leander Dendoncker.
Attempt missed. Ivan Cavaleiro (Wolverhampton Wanderers) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Hélder Costa.
Foul by Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur).
Conor Coady (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Hélder Costa replaces Adama Traoré because of an injury.
Attempt missed. Raúl Jiménez (Wolverhampton Wanderers) right footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Ivan Cavaleiro with a cross.
Hand ball by Adama Traoré (Wolverhampton Wanderers).
Offside, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Rui Patrício tries a through ball, but Adama Traoré is caught offside.
Attempt blocked. Matt Doherty (Wolverhampton Wanderers) header from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Ivan Cavaleiro with a cross.
Corner, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Conceded by Toby Alderweireld.
Attempt blocked. Adama Traoré (Wolverhampton Wanderers) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Rúben Neves.
Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Ryan Bennett (Wolverhampton Wanderers).
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Kieran Trippier (Tottenham Hotspur) because of an injury.
Kieran Trippier (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Ivan Cavaleiro (Wolverhampton Wanderers).
Second Half
Second Half begins Tottenham Hotspur 1, Wolverhampton Wanderers 0.