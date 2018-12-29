Tottenham 1-3 Wolves: Spurs stunned by Wolves at Wembley

The win is Wolves' first against Spurs since 2010

Tottenham's Premier League title hopes suffered an unexpected setback as Wolves scored three times in the last 18 minutes to come from behind and win at Wembley.

Spurs would have moved three points behind leaders Liverpool with a win, but defeat means the Reds can end the day nine points clear.

Willy Boly levelled with a powerful header in the 72nd minute to punish the hosts for a sloppy second-half performance after Harry Kane's spectacular first-half opener for Spurs.

Raul Jimenez then beat Hugo Lloris with a weak effort from the edge of the area to put Wolves in front before Helder Costa added a third on the counter-attack three minutes from time.

The hosts did not have a single shot in the second half as their five-game winning run in the league came to an end.

They remain second in the table but Manchester City can go back above them when they visit Southampton on Sunday.

Leaders Liverpool face Arsenal in Saturday's 17:30 GMT kick-off.

Flat second half costs Spurs

Spurs' performance in the second half was in a stark contrast to their previous two games, in which they scored six times against Everton and put five past Bournemouth.

That free-scoring form had led manager Mauricio Pochettino to admit his side were "intruders" in the title race, but a fifth league defeat of the season halts the momentum they had built.

The north London side played well in the first half and had 10 efforts on goal, though most - including Kane's goal - came from distance. Christian Eriksen and Son Heung-min were particularly lively.

But after the break they were flat and lacked cohesion, the influence of Kane, Son and Eriksen diminished, and the introduction of Lucas Moura failed to spark them into life.

The tension inside Wembley increased as the home support witnessed their team lose control of the game as Wolves, who had barely threatened in the first half, grew in confidence.

After Boly's deserved equaliser, the Spurs fans tried to squeeze more from their team but it was Wolves, helped by some slack defending, who created all of the chances late on.

