Brighton & Hove Albion 1-0 Everton: Locadia strike proves decisive for hosts

Brighton have claimed 33 of their 43 points in 2018 at home

Jurgen Locadia's second-half goal proved decisive as Brighton beat Everton to end 2018 with another win at the Amex Stadium.

The Dutchman's strike just before the hour mark came after Toffees midfielder Andre Gomes inadvertently diverted the ball into his path from a corner.

It means the hosts have now gained 33 of their 43 points this calendar year at home.

Richarlison, restored to the Everton line-up after appearing as a substitute at Burnley on Wednesday, twice went close to scoring for the visitors.

But home goalkeeper David Button saved well from point-blank range in the first half and pushed a shot on to the post in the second period.

Kurt Zouma's late header almost rescued a point for the visitors but he hit the crossbar as Brighton held on.

The result leaves Everton in 10th and Brighton 13th.

Brighton well placed to survive with something to spare

Brighton may no longer be top-flight novices but their primary aim at the start of this campaign will have been to retain their Premier League status.

On this evidence they are well placed to do that, and to surpass their achievements from last season when they finished on 40 points in 15th position.

This hard-fought victory ensured the Seagulls are four points better off than at the same stage a year ago and can boast a better goal difference.

Manager Chris Hughton will also be delighted with an 11-point cushion to the relegation zone, especially given their formidable home record.

While they were hanging on in the closing stages against Everton, their resilience at the Amex was epitomised by the central defensive pairing of Lewis Dunk and Shane Duffy as well as the performance of stand-in goalkeeper David Button.

Dunk played a captain's role, cajoling his team-mates to maintain their effort, and Duffy made more than double the number of clearances (11) of any other player on the park.

In Button, featuring because Mat Ryan was absent on international duty with Australia, they also had the game's outstanding performer, with the goalkeeper twice superbly repelling efforts from Richarlison that could have turned the contest.

