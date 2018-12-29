Match ends, Brighton and Hove Albion 1, Everton 0.
Brighton & Hove Albion 1-0 Everton: Locadia strike proves decisive for hosts
Jurgen Locadia's second-half goal proved decisive as Brighton beat Everton to end 2018 with another win at the Amex Stadium.
The Dutchman's strike just before the hour mark came after Toffees midfielder Andre Gomes inadvertently diverted the ball into his path from a corner.
It means the hosts have now gained 33 of their 43 points this calendar year at home.
Richarlison, restored to the Everton line-up after appearing as a substitute at Burnley on Wednesday, twice went close to scoring for the visitors.
But home goalkeeper David Button saved well from point-blank range in the first half and pushed a shot on to the post in the second period.
Kurt Zouma's late header almost rescued a point for the visitors but he hit the crossbar as Brighton held on.
The result leaves Everton in 10th and Brighton 13th.
Brighton well placed to survive with something to spare
Brighton may no longer be top-flight novices but their primary aim at the start of this campaign will have been to retain their Premier League status.
On this evidence they are well placed to do that, and to surpass their achievements from last season when they finished on 40 points in 15th position.
This hard-fought victory ensured the Seagulls are four points better off than at the same stage a year ago and can boast a better goal difference.
Manager Chris Hughton will also be delighted with an 11-point cushion to the relegation zone, especially given their formidable home record.
While they were hanging on in the closing stages against Everton, their resilience at the Amex was epitomised by the central defensive pairing of Lewis Dunk and Shane Duffy as well as the performance of stand-in goalkeeper David Button.
Dunk played a captain's role, cajoling his team-mates to maintain their effort, and Duffy made more than double the number of clearances (11) of any other player on the park.
In Button, featuring because Mat Ryan was absent on international duty with Australia, they also had the game's outstanding performer, with the goalkeeper twice superbly repelling efforts from Richarlison that could have turned the contest.
Line-ups
Brighton
- 27Button
- 22Montoya
- 4Duffy
- 5Dunk
- 30Bernardo
- 20March
- 13Groß
- 6Stephens
- 24Pröpper
- 9Locadia
- 10AndoneSubstituted forMurrayat 74'minutes
Substitutes
- 3Bong
- 7Kayal
- 8Bissouma
- 14Balogun
- 17Murray
- 23Steele
- 42Gyokeres
Everton
- 1Pickford
- 13MinaBooked at 56minsSubstituted forG Sigurdssonat 65'minutes
- 4Keane
- 5Zouma
- 23Coleman
- 8André GomesSubstituted forCalvert-Lewinat 72'minutes
- 17Gueye
- 12Digne
- 11Walcott
- 20BernardBooked at 53minsSubstituted forNiasseat 80'minutes
- 30Richarlison
Substitutes
- 3Baines
- 6Jagielka
- 10G Sigurdsson
- 19Niasse
- 22Stekelenburg
- 26Davies
- 29Calvert-Lewin
- Referee:
- Andy Madley
- Attendance:
- 30,597
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home45%
- Away55%
- Shots
- Home11
- Away13
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away4
- Corners
- Home6
- Away6
- Fouls
- Home10
- Away11
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Brighton and Hove Albion 1, Everton 0.
Attempt saved. Oumar Niasse (Everton) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Idrissa Gueye with a cross.
Attempt blocked. Lucas Digne (Everton) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Dominic Calvert-Lewin (Everton) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Dale Stephens (Brighton and Hove Albion).
Kurt Zouma (Everton) hits the bar with a header from the centre of the box. Assisted by Gylfi Sigurdsson with a cross following a set piece situation.
Gylfi Sigurdsson (Everton) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Jürgen Locadia (Brighton and Hove Albion).
Foul by Oumar Niasse (Everton).
Lewis Dunk (Brighton and Hove Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Oumar Niasse (Everton).
Martín Montoya (Brighton and Hove Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Idrissa Gueye (Everton) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Jürgen Locadia (Brighton and Hove Albion).
Corner, Everton. Conceded by Lewis Dunk.
Substitution
Substitution, Everton. Oumar Niasse replaces Bernard.
Attempt blocked. Glenn Murray (Brighton and Hove Albion) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jürgen Locadia.
Corner, Brighton and Hove Albion. Conceded by Theo Walcott.
Attempt missed. Lewis Dunk (Brighton and Hove Albion) right footed shot from more than 35 yards is high and wide to the left from a direct free kick.
Foul by Richarlison (Everton).
Shane Duffy (Brighton and Hove Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Brighton and Hove Albion. Glenn Murray replaces Florin Andone.
Attempt missed. Gylfi Sigurdsson (Everton) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Idrissa Gueye.
Idrissa Gueye (Everton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Florin Andone (Brighton and Hove Albion).
Substitution
Substitution, Everton. Dominic Calvert-Lewin replaces André Gomes.
Attempt missed. Idrissa Gueye (Everton) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
Attempt missed. Jürgen Locadia (Brighton and Hove Albion) right footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right.
Foul by Idrissa Gueye (Everton).
Florin Andone (Brighton and Hove Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Bernard (Everton) right footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Lucas Digne.
Seamus Coleman (Everton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jürgen Locadia (Brighton and Hove Albion).
Offside, Brighton and Hove Albion. Solly March tries a through ball, but Davy Pröpper is caught offside.
Foul by Kurt Zouma (Everton).
Florin Andone (Brighton and Hove Albion) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Substitution
Substitution, Everton. Gylfi Sigurdsson replaces Yerry Mina.
Foul by André Gomes (Everton).
Florin Andone (Brighton and Hove Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.