Match ends, Kilmarnock 2, St. Mirren 1.
Kilmarnock 2-1 St Mirren: Findlay & Jones give hosts win
Kilmarnock moved to within a point of Scottish Premiership leaders Celtic with a hard-fought win over St Mirren.
Steve Clarke's side remain third, behind Rangers, after Stuart Findlay and Jordan Jones scored against the Paisley side.
Simeon Jackson pulled one back for the visitors before the interval. Eamonn Brophy came close to extending Kilmarnock's lead, but fired over.
Defeat leaves St Mirren second bottom, two points clear of Dundee.
Stewart shines for Kilmarnock
Stewart was the creative force that drove Kilmarnock to another victory. The attacker was irrepressible in the opening stages, and delivered the assists for both his side's goals.
The first came when he swung a corner into the St Mirren penalty area that Findlay rose to head beyond goalkeeper Dean Lyness.
The second was more eye-catching, as Stewart gathered the ball on the right touchline then jinked and shimmied beyond a slew of St Mirren players to reach the bye-line and turn the ball across goal. Jones came bustling in at the far post to convert from close range.
Another Stewart run and cross created a chance for Brophy, who fired over, and at that stage St Mirren were looking bedraggled.
The visitors regrouped, though, and Jackson rose well to convert Adam Hammill's cross. The latter also had an effort before half-time, but lifted his shot over.
The game was less dynamic after the break, although Stewart might have added a third for his side after another driving run, but shot straight at Lyness.
'Clarke can enjoy his winter break' - analysis
BBC Scotland's John Barnes at Rugby Park
The level of consistency shown by Kilmarnock has been impressive. In the Premiership during 2018, they have accumulated 74 points from 38 games, an average of 1.94 points per game.
Manager Steve Clarke can enjoy the winter break with his side sitting third in the league, but given his diligent work ethic he won't relax too much as he monitors the transfer market before preparing his squad for the Scottish Cup and their next league opponents, Rangers.
St Mirren's year ended with their 15th defeat since retuning to the top flight, and now the hard work really begins for manager Oran Kearney as he looks to acquire quality players to improve their situation.
Line-ups
Kilmarnock
- 26Bachmann
- 2O'DonnellSubstituted forMillenat 56'minutes
- 16Boyd
- 17Findlay
- 3Taylor
- 11Jones
- 6Power
- 8Dicker
- 29BurkeSubstituted forMcKenzieat 83'minutes
- 19Stewart
- 25BrophyBooked at 48minsSubstituted forNdjoliat 75'minutes
Substitutes
- 1MacDonald
- 7McKenzie
- 9Boyd
- 12Ndjoli
- 18Waters
- 22Millen
- 27Tshibola
St Mirren
- 26Lyness
- 15BairdBooked at 88mins
- 35Ferdinand
- 19Jones
- 2McGinnBooked at 82mins
- 4McGinn
- 21Hodson
- 39Erhahon
- 10SmithSubstituted forJamiesonat 83'minutes
- 77Hammill
- 11Jackson
Substitutes
- 8Flynn
- 14Kirkpatrick
- 16McShane
- 25Rogers
- 36Jamieson
- 40Breadner
- 43Glover
- Referee:
- William Collum
- Attendance:
- 7,131
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home54%
- Away46%
- Shots
- Home12
- Away3
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away1
- Corners
- Home5
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home8
- Away12
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Kilmarnock 2, St. Mirren 1.
Corner, Kilmarnock. Conceded by Lee Hodson.
Gary Dicker (Kilmarnock) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Lee Hodson (St. Mirren).
Attempt blocked. Rory McKenzie (Kilmarnock) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Attempt saved. Greg Stewart (Kilmarnock) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Booking
Jack Baird (St. Mirren) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Mikael Ndjoli (Kilmarnock) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jack Baird (St. Mirren).
Greg Stewart (Kilmarnock) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Stephen McGinn (St. Mirren).
Substitution
Substitution, St. Mirren. Samuel Jamieson replaces Cameron Smith.
Substitution
Substitution, Kilmarnock. Rory McKenzie replaces Chris Burke.
Booking
Paul McGinn (St. Mirren) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Jordan Jones (Kilmarnock) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Paul McGinn (St. Mirren).
Ross Millen (Kilmarnock) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Stephen McGinn (St. Mirren).
Substitution
Substitution, Kilmarnock. Mikael Ndjoli replaces Eamonn Brophy.
Attempt saved. Greg Stewart (Kilmarnock) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Eamonn Brophy (Kilmarnock) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Alfie Jones (St. Mirren).
Attempt blocked. Lee Hodson (St. Mirren) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Jordan Jones (Kilmarnock) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Lee Hodson (St. Mirren).
Chris Burke (Kilmarnock) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Ethan Erhahon (St. Mirren).
Attempt missed. Jordan Jones (Kilmarnock) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Gary Dicker (Kilmarnock) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Cameron Smith (St. Mirren).
Substitution
Substitution, Kilmarnock. Ross Millen replaces Stephen O'Donnell because of an injury.
Corner, Kilmarnock. Conceded by Alfie Jones.
Attempt blocked. Stephen O'Donnell (Kilmarnock) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Delay in match Cameron Smith (St. Mirren) because of an injury.
Booking
Eamonn Brophy (Kilmarnock) is shown the yellow card.
Foul by Eamonn Brophy (Kilmarnock).
(St. Mirren) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Kilmarnock. Conceded by Ethan Erhahon.
Second Half
Second Half begins Kilmarnock 2, St. Mirren 1.