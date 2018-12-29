Scottish Premiership
Kilmarnock2St Mirren1

Kilmarnock 2-1 St Mirren: Findlay & Jones give hosts win

Kilmarnock defender Stuart Findlay
Kilmarnock defender Stuart Findlay opened the scoring against St Mirren with a header

Kilmarnock moved to within a point of Scottish Premiership leaders Celtic with a hard-fought win over St Mirren.

Steve Clarke's side remain third, behind Rangers, after Stuart Findlay and Jordan Jones scored against the Paisley side.

Simeon Jackson pulled one back for the visitors before the interval. Eamonn Brophy came close to extending Kilmarnock's lead, but fired over.

Defeat leaves St Mirren second bottom, two points clear of Dundee.

Stewart shines for Kilmarnock

Stewart was the creative force that drove Kilmarnock to another victory. The attacker was irrepressible in the opening stages, and delivered the assists for both his side's goals.

The first came when he swung a corner into the St Mirren penalty area that Findlay rose to head beyond goalkeeper Dean Lyness.

The second was more eye-catching, as Stewart gathered the ball on the right touchline then jinked and shimmied beyond a slew of St Mirren players to reach the bye-line and turn the ball across goal. Jones came bustling in at the far post to convert from close range.

Another Stewart run and cross created a chance for Brophy, who fired over, and at that stage St Mirren were looking bedraggled.

The visitors regrouped, though, and Jackson rose well to convert Adam Hammill's cross. The latter also had an effort before half-time, but lifted his shot over.

The game was less dynamic after the break, although Stewart might have added a third for his side after another driving run, but shot straight at Lyness.

St Mirren forward Simeon Jackson scores against Kilmarnock
St Mirren forward Simeon Jackson pulled one goal back for his side with a deft header

'Clarke can enjoy his winter break' - analysis

BBC Scotland's John Barnes at Rugby Park

The level of consistency shown by Kilmarnock has been impressive. In the Premiership during 2018, they have accumulated 74 points from 38 games, an average of 1.94 points per game.

Manager Steve Clarke can enjoy the winter break with his side sitting third in the league, but given his diligent work ethic he won't relax too much as he monitors the transfer market before preparing his squad for the Scottish Cup and their next league opponents, Rangers.

St Mirren's year ended with their 15th defeat since retuning to the top flight, and now the hard work really begins for manager Oran Kearney as he looks to acquire quality players to improve their situation.

Line-ups

Kilmarnock

  • 26Bachmann
  • 2O'DonnellSubstituted forMillenat 56'minutes
  • 16Boyd
  • 17Findlay
  • 3Taylor
  • 11Jones
  • 6Power
  • 8Dicker
  • 29BurkeSubstituted forMcKenzieat 83'minutes
  • 19Stewart
  • 25BrophyBooked at 48minsSubstituted forNdjoliat 75'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1MacDonald
  • 7McKenzie
  • 9Boyd
  • 12Ndjoli
  • 18Waters
  • 22Millen
  • 27Tshibola

St Mirren

  • 26Lyness
  • 15BairdBooked at 88mins
  • 35Ferdinand
  • 19Jones
  • 2McGinnBooked at 82mins
  • 4McGinn
  • 21Hodson
  • 39Erhahon
  • 10SmithSubstituted forJamiesonat 83'minutes
  • 77Hammill
  • 11Jackson

Substitutes

  • 8Flynn
  • 14Kirkpatrick
  • 16McShane
  • 25Rogers
  • 36Jamieson
  • 40Breadner
  • 43Glover
Referee:
William Collum
Attendance:
7,131

Match Stats

Home TeamKilmarnockAway TeamSt Mirren
Possession
Home54%
Away46%
Shots
Home12
Away3
Shots on Target
Home4
Away1
Corners
Home5
Away3
Fouls
Home8
Away12

Live Text

Match ends, Kilmarnock 2, St. Mirren 1.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Kilmarnock 2, St. Mirren 1.

Corner, Kilmarnock. Conceded by Lee Hodson.

Gary Dicker (Kilmarnock) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Lee Hodson (St. Mirren).

Attempt blocked. Rory McKenzie (Kilmarnock) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Attempt saved. Greg Stewart (Kilmarnock) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

Booking

Jack Baird (St. Mirren) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Mikael Ndjoli (Kilmarnock) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Jack Baird (St. Mirren).

Greg Stewart (Kilmarnock) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Stephen McGinn (St. Mirren).

Substitution

Substitution, St. Mirren. Samuel Jamieson replaces Cameron Smith.

Substitution

Substitution, Kilmarnock. Rory McKenzie replaces Chris Burke.

Booking

Paul McGinn (St. Mirren) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Jordan Jones (Kilmarnock) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Paul McGinn (St. Mirren).

Ross Millen (Kilmarnock) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Stephen McGinn (St. Mirren).

Substitution

Substitution, Kilmarnock. Mikael Ndjoli replaces Eamonn Brophy.

Attempt saved. Greg Stewart (Kilmarnock) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Eamonn Brophy (Kilmarnock) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Alfie Jones (St. Mirren).

Attempt blocked. Lee Hodson (St. Mirren) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Jordan Jones (Kilmarnock) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Lee Hodson (St. Mirren).

Chris Burke (Kilmarnock) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Ethan Erhahon (St. Mirren).

Attempt missed. Jordan Jones (Kilmarnock) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.

Gary Dicker (Kilmarnock) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Cameron Smith (St. Mirren).

Substitution

Substitution, Kilmarnock. Ross Millen replaces Stephen O'Donnell because of an injury.

Corner, Kilmarnock. Conceded by Alfie Jones.

Attempt blocked. Stephen O'Donnell (Kilmarnock) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Delay in match Cameron Smith (St. Mirren) because of an injury.

Booking

Eamonn Brophy (Kilmarnock) is shown the yellow card.

Foul by Eamonn Brophy (Kilmarnock).

(St. Mirren) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Corner, Kilmarnock. Conceded by Ethan Erhahon.

Second Half

Second Half begins Kilmarnock 2, St. Mirren 1.

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Celtic20133446143242
2Rangers21126343162742
3Kilmarnock21125432201241
4Aberdeen21123634241039
5St Johnstone2010462524134
6Hearts2110472526-134
7Hibernian217953021930
8Livingston218672619730
9Motherwell2163122033-1321
10Hamilton2142151443-2914
11St Mirren2133151539-2412
12Dundee2124151546-3110
View full Scottish Premiership table

