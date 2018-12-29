Kilmarnock 2-1 St Mirren: Findlay & Jones give hosts win

Kilmarnock defender Stuart Findlay opened the scoring against St Mirren with a header

Kilmarnock moved to within a point of Scottish Premiership leaders Celtic with a hard-fought win over St Mirren.

Steve Clarke's side remain third, behind Rangers, after Stuart Findlay and Jordan Jones scored against the Paisley side.

Simeon Jackson pulled one back for the visitors before the interval. Eamonn Brophy came close to extending Kilmarnock's lead, but fired over.

Defeat leaves St Mirren second bottom, two points clear of Dundee.

Stewart shines for Kilmarnock

Stewart was the creative force that drove Kilmarnock to another victory. The attacker was irrepressible in the opening stages, and delivered the assists for both his side's goals.

The first came when he swung a corner into the St Mirren penalty area that Findlay rose to head beyond goalkeeper Dean Lyness.

The second was more eye-catching, as Stewart gathered the ball on the right touchline then jinked and shimmied beyond a slew of St Mirren players to reach the bye-line and turn the ball across goal. Jones came bustling in at the far post to convert from close range.

Another Stewart run and cross created a chance for Brophy, who fired over, and at that stage St Mirren were looking bedraggled.

The visitors regrouped, though, and Jackson rose well to convert Adam Hammill's cross. The latter also had an effort before half-time, but lifted his shot over.

The game was less dynamic after the break, although Stewart might have added a third for his side after another driving run, but shot straight at Lyness.



'Clarke can enjoy his winter break' - analysis

BBC Scotland's John Barnes at Rugby Park

The level of consistency shown by Kilmarnock has been impressive. In the Premiership during 2018, they have accumulated 74 points from 38 games, an average of 1.94 points per game.

Manager Steve Clarke can enjoy the winter break with his side sitting third in the league, but given his diligent work ethic he won't relax too much as he monitors the transfer market before preparing his squad for the Scottish Cup and their next league opponents, Rangers.

St Mirren's year ended with their 15th defeat since retuning to the top flight, and now the hard work really begins for manager Oran Kearney as he looks to acquire quality players to improve their situation.