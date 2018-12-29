Hibernian v Hearts: Olly Lee goal gives Craig Levein side's win

Hearts midfielder Olly Lee scored his fifth goal of the season and first since September

Olly Lee's stunning strike ensured Hearts became the first away side to win an Edinburgh derby in 15 attempts and moved them to within six points of the Scottish Premiership summit.

Craig Levein's side had slipped out of contention after topping the division in early November, but Lee's deft first-half turn and searing finish moves them fifth.

It was the first away win in an Edinburgh derby since April 2014 and it leaves Hibs in eighth - seven points adrift of their city rivals.

Neil Lennon's side did strike the frame of the goal twice - Oli Shaw clipping the top of the crossbar and Steven Whittaker scudding against an upright - but they could not summon an equaliser.

Moment of quality amid the chaos

The atmosphere inside Easter Road as referee Kevin Clancy blew the opening whistle was quite incredible, with the noise levels at a peak with both sets of supporters in full voice.

And that passion was finding its way on to the pitch as both teams struggled to get a foothold early in the game.

There was a quick burst from the visitors when Steven Naismith tried to nod the ball down to the advancing Peter Haring, before play quickly switched to the other end when Shaw headed over.

However, as the half hour mark approached Hearts produced a stunning piece of quality to break the deadlock. There looked to be little on for Lee when he collected a Sean Clare header 25 yards out with his back to goal, but the midfielder spun Paul Hanlon and lashed in a terrific effort that left Adam Bogdan languishing.

The question was how would Hibernian respond, but they rarely threatened the Hearts goal before the break and, indeed, within seconds of the restart Naismith forced Bogdan into a fine save.

A Shaw volley that clipped the top of the Hearts crossbar was Hibs' first real chance as Colin Doyle in the visitors' goal enjoyed a fairly quiet evening.

However, he was called into action several times in the chaotic closing stages, perhaps getting the slightest of fingertips to Whittaker's fizzing strike, which spun along the goalline before being cleared.

Lennon made changes in one frantic attempt to rescue a point, but it was to little effect as the three points headed across the city to Tynecastle.

Neil Lennon was not happy with his Hibernian side after their 1-0 defeat to Hearts

'Hearts win technical tussle' - analysis

This ended up being a technical battle won in the middle of the pitch. Arnaud Djoum strolled through the game and was ally assisted by Lee and Haring, who has been one of the finds of the season so far. Counter that with Hibs' Daryl Horgan and Vykintas Slivka, who could barely get their foot on the ball.

Lennon knows what he has to do in January. He says that a "major overhaul" of the squad is required if they are to breach the top half of the table. He also says that recruitment in the summer could have been better, but that finding instant replacements for John McGinn and Dylan McGeouch is no easy job.

'We didn't deserve to lose' - reaction

Hibs manager Neil Lennon: "I feel we deserved something out of the game, we didn't deserve to lose. We lost a goal to a quality strike then the grease paint cost us an equaliser.

"It wasn't a poor performance by any manner of means, I think we tried to really force the game, especially second half. If we don't improve we'll finish in the bottom six."

Hearts manager Craig Levein: "I'm not worried about the table. I'm only worried about the feeling in the group and when I left the dressing room they sounded quite happy.

"We had to show a bit of resilience, especially at the end when they threw Darren McGregor up and really bombarded us. We just edged it but this is a massive match for us. "