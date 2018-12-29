Match ends, Norwich City 3, Derby County 4.
Norwich City 3-4 Derby County: Marriott grabs late winner for Rams
Jack Marriott grabbed a dramatic late winner as Derby recovered from 2-0 and 3-2 down to win a gripping match delayed for 20 minutes because of floodlight failure.
Norwich deservedly led through Ben Godfrey's back-post strike and a fine breakaway second that was well finished by Teemu Pukki.
Goals by Fikayo Tomoro and Mason Mount drew the Rams level by the interval.
And although Pukki restored the Norwich lead just before the lights went out in one section, the Rams returned to score twice in the final five minutes through Florian Jozefzoon, after a goalmouth scramble, and Marriotts's stylish dinked finish.
The Canaries, who would have gone level on points with leaders Leeds with a victory, piled forward in injury time and hit the bar through Jordan Rhodes.
There were also chances for Alex Tettey, while away keeper Scott Carson made a wonderful save but Norwich could not extend their unbeaten run to 13 and force a second consecutive high-scoring draw at Carrow Road.
Danie Farke's side had trailed Nottingham Forest 3-0 on Boxing Day but somehow recovered, scoring twice in injury time to salvage a a draw.
But this time the Canaries were on the receiving end of the late drama on a crazy afternoon that produced 39 attempts on goal.
At 2-0 up after a dominant start, their confidence was flowing and the lead could have been greater.
But the Rams were a different side after Tomori blasted the ball in following a corner and and another Chelsea loanee Mount rounded off a frantic 20-minute spell by firing in the equaliser in first-half injury-time.
Neither side could force a breakthrough until Pukki's 19th goal of the season seemed to have settled an already entertaining encounter.
Derby ruined the afternoon for home supporters when the players returned following the 20-minute floodlight failure.
Jozefzoon bundled in the leveller and Marriott's cool chipped effort ended a four-game winless runs for the Rams, who move four move points clear of seventh-placed Birmingham City.
Norwich head coach Daniel Farke:
"We are unbelievably disappointed. The football we played in the first 30 minutes was some of the best I've seen here.
"We didn't protect our goal too well in the first half. We needed to recover in the second half and put them under pressure.
"Our defending was not too good for the final two goals. But we were unbelievably close to getting a goal late on.
"We should have done better after the break, but we shouldn't use the break as an excuse. We have to be more concentrated going forward."
Derby manager Frank Lampard:
"We deserved to win on the sheer desire we showed. We displayed incredible character.
"We were hanging on at the end but sometimes fate is on your side.
"The fans were incredible again. They bounced and sung all the way through. We need to generate that at home now."
Line-ups
Norwich
- 1Krul
- 37AaronsBooked at 45mins
- 6ZimmermannBooked at 5mins
- 15Klose
- 4Godfrey
- 8VrancicBooked at 62minsSubstituted forTrybullat 85'minutes
- 27Tettey
- 36Cantwell
- 18StiepermannSubstituted forSrbenyat 90+2'minutes
- 25Hernández
- 22PukkiSubstituted forRhodesat 88'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Pinto
- 7Marshall
- 11Rhodes
- 19Trybull
- 31Hanley
- 32Srbeny
- 33McGovern
Derby
- 1Carson
- 37Bogle
- 6Keogh
- 5Tomori
- 2WisdomSubstituted forNugentat 84'minutes
- 7WilsonBooked at 90mins
- 8Mount
- 17EvansBooked at 66mins
- 9WaghornSubstituted forHolmesat 78'minutesBooked at 90mins
- 14MarriottSubstituted forBirdat 90+8'minutes
- 11Jozefzoon
Substitutes
- 4Bryson
- 16Pearce
- 21Roos
- 23Holmes
- 28Nugent
- 41Bird
- 44Huddlestone
- Referee:
- David Webb
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home62%
- Away38%
- Shots
- Home24
- Away19
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away5
- Corners
- Home5
- Away7
- Fouls
- Home13
- Away12
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Norwich City 3, Derby County 4.
Attempt blocked. Timm Klose (Norwich City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Jordan Rhodes (Norwich City) hits the bar with a left footed shot from the centre of the box. Assisted by Dennis Srbeny with a headed pass following a corner.
Corner, Norwich City. Conceded by Scott Carson.
Attempt saved. Todd Cantwell (Norwich City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Alexander Tettey.
Substitution
Substitution, Derby County. Max Bird replaces Jack Marriott.
Attempt blocked. Christoph Zimmermann (Norwich City) header from the right side of the six yard box is blocked. Assisted by Onel Hernández with a cross.
Booking
Harry Wilson (Derby County) is shown the yellow card.
Booking
Duane Holmes (Derby County) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Maximillian Aarons (Norwich City) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Duane Holmes (Derby County).
Attempt missed. Dennis Srbeny (Norwich City) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses the top right corner. Assisted by Ben Godfrey.
Goal!
Goal! Norwich City 3, Derby County 4. Jack Marriott (Derby County) right footed shot from the left side of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Florian Jozefzoon.
Substitution
Substitution, Norwich City. Dennis Srbeny replaces Marco Stiepermann.
Substitution
Substitution, Norwich City. Jordan Rhodes replaces Teemu Pukki.
Goal!
Goal! Norwich City 3, Derby County 3. Florian Jozefzoon (Derby County) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner.
Attempt blocked. Duane Holmes (Derby County) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is blocked.
Substitution
Substitution, Norwich City. Tom Trybull replaces Mario Vrancic.
Substitution
Substitution, Derby County. David Nugent replaces Andre Wisdom.
Delay in match (Norwich City).
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Goal!
Goal! Norwich City 3, Derby County 2. Teemu Pukki (Norwich City) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box to the top right corner.
Attempt blocked. Onel Hernández (Norwich City) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Marco Stiepermann with a through ball.
Attempt missed. Alexander Tettey (Norwich City) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Marco Stiepermann.
Substitution
Substitution, Derby County. Duane Holmes replaces Martyn Waghorn.
Attempt saved. Mario Vrancic (Norwich City) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Onel Hernández.
Foul by Teemu Pukki (Norwich City).
Harry Wilson (Derby County) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Mario Vrancic (Norwich City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Martyn Waghorn (Derby County).
Attempt blocked. Mason Mount (Derby County) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Harry Wilson.
Onel Hernández (Norwich City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jayden Bogle (Derby County).
Foul by Maximillian Aarons (Norwich City).
Andre Wisdom (Derby County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Hand ball by George Evans (Derby County).
Corner, Norwich City. Conceded by Jayden Bogle.
Mario Vrancic (Norwich City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Harry Wilson (Derby County).