Norwich City 3-4 Derby County: Marriott grabs late winner for Rams

Fikayo Tomori (right) celebrates his first-half goal against Norwich

Jack Marriott grabbed a dramatic late winner as Derby recovered from 2-0 and 3-2 down to win a gripping match delayed for 20 minutes because of floodlight failure.

Norwich deservedly led through Ben Godfrey's back-post strike and a fine breakaway second that was well finished by Teemu Pukki.

Goals by Fikayo Tomoro and Mason Mount drew the Rams level by the interval.

And although Pukki restored the Norwich lead just before the lights went out in one section, the Rams returned to score twice in the final five minutes through Florian Jozefzoon, after a goalmouth scramble, and Marriotts's stylish dinked finish.

The Canaries, who would have gone level on points with leaders Leeds with a victory, piled forward in injury time and hit the bar through Jordan Rhodes.

There were also chances for Alex Tettey, while away keeper Scott Carson made a wonderful save but Norwich could not extend their unbeaten run to 13 and force a second consecutive high-scoring draw at Carrow Road.

Danie Farke's side had trailed Nottingham Forest 3-0 on Boxing Day but somehow recovered, scoring twice in injury time to salvage a a draw.

But this time the Canaries were on the receiving end of the late drama on a crazy afternoon that produced 39 attempts on goal.

Ben Godfrey's first-half strike was his first league goal for the Canaries

At 2-0 up after a dominant start, their confidence was flowing and the lead could have been greater.

But the Rams were a different side after Tomori blasted the ball in following a corner and and another Chelsea loanee Mount rounded off a frantic 20-minute spell by firing in the equaliser in first-half injury-time.

Neither side could force a breakthrough until Pukki's 19th goal of the season seemed to have settled an already entertaining encounter.

Derby ruined the afternoon for home supporters when the players returned following the 20-minute floodlight failure.

Jozefzoon bundled in the leveller and Marriott's cool chipped effort ended a four-game winless runs for the Rams, who move four move points clear of seventh-placed Birmingham City.

Norwich head coach Daniel Farke:

"We are unbelievably disappointed. The football we played in the first 30 minutes was some of the best I've seen here.

"We didn't protect our goal too well in the first half. We needed to recover in the second half and put them under pressure.

"Our defending was not too good for the final two goals. But we were unbelievably close to getting a goal late on.

"We should have done better after the break, but we shouldn't use the break as an excuse. We have to be more concentrated going forward."

Derby manager Frank Lampard:

"We deserved to win on the sheer desire we showed. We displayed incredible character.

"We were hanging on at the end but sometimes fate is on your side.

"The fans were incredible again. They bounced and sung all the way through. We need to generate that at home now."