Match ends, Leeds United 0, Hull City 2.
Leeds United 0-2 Hull City: Jarrod Bowen double helps Tigers beat Championship leaders
-
- From the section Championship
Championship leaders Leeds United had their seven-game winning run ended after Jarrod Bowen scored both goals to give Hull City victory at Elland Road.
Bowen, reportedly a January transfer target for Leeds, pounced on some poor defending in the box and showcased his finishing with the opener from close range.
His second was another opportunistic goal, with the forward reacting quickest to put the rebound away after Will Keane was denied by Bailey Peacock-Farrell.
Luke Ayling and Tyler Roberts both had efforts cleared off the line as Leeds were unable to recreate their recent late dramatics and deny Nigel Adkins' Tigers a fourth successive win.
More to follow.
Line-ups
Leeds
- 1Peacock-Farrell
- 2AylingSubstituted forShackletonat 77'minutes
- 23PhillipsBooked at 61mins
- 18JanssonBooked at 74mins
- 3DouglasSubstituted forRobertsat 64'minutes
- 4ForshawBooked at 48mins
- 10Alioski
- 43Klich
- 19Hernández
- 22HarrisonSubstituted forClarkeat 45'minutes
- 7Roofe
Substitutes
- 11Roberts
- 13Huffer
- 34Baker
- 40Davis
- 46Shackleton
- 47Clarke
- 52Halme
Hull
- 1Marshall
- 17KaneBooked at 47mins
- 5Burke
- 4de Wijs
- 23Kingsley
- 20Bowen
- 22Henriksen
- 6Stewart
- 14GrosickiBooked at 74minsSubstituted forLichajat 74'minutes
- 7EvandroSubstituted forToralat 45'minutes
- 19KeaneSubstituted forBattyat 90+6'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Lichaj
- 9Dicko
- 10Toral
- 12Long
- 18Batty
- 27McKenzie
- 29Martin
- Referee:
- John Brooks
- Attendance:
- 35,754
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home72%
- Away28%
- Shots
- Home22
- Away9
- Shots on Target
- Home7
- Away3
- Corners
- Home8
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home13
- Away14
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Leeds United 0, Hull City 2.
Substitution
Substitution, Hull City. Daniel Batty replaces Will Keane.
Attempt missed. Mateusz Klich (Leeds United) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Jack Clarke following a corner.
Corner, Leeds United. Conceded by David Marshall.
Attempt saved. Kemar Roofe (Leeds United) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Pablo Hernández with a cross.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Reece Burke (Hull City) because of an injury.
Attempt blocked. Mateusz Klich (Leeds United) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Ezgjan Alioski (Leeds United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Kevin Stewart (Hull City).
Corner, Leeds United. Conceded by Stephen Kingsley.
Attempt blocked. Tyler Roberts (Leeds United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Attempt missed. Tyler Roberts (Leeds United) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Mateusz Klich.
Attempt missed. Kemar Roofe (Leeds United) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Pablo Hernández.
Kemar Roofe (Leeds United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Reece Burke (Hull City).
Attempt missed. Will Keane (Hull City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Todd Kane following a fast break.
Attempt blocked. Todd Kane (Hull City) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
Foul by Mateusz Klich (Leeds United).
Jon Toral (Hull City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Pablo Hernández (Leeds United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Eric Lichaj (Hull City).
Attempt saved. Jamie Shackleton (Leeds United) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Attempt missed. Mateusz Klich (Leeds United) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left following a set piece situation.
Ezgjan Alioski (Leeds United) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Todd Kane (Hull City).
Substitution
Substitution, Leeds United. Jamie Shackleton replaces Luke Ayling.
Foul by Kemar Roofe (Leeds United).
Reece Burke (Hull City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Pontus Jansson (Leeds United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Will Keane (Hull City).
Foul by Jack Clarke (Leeds United).
Jarrod Bowen (Hull City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Booking
Pontus Jansson (Leeds United) is shown the yellow card.
Substitution
Substitution, Hull City. Eric Lichaj replaces Kamil Grosicki.
Booking
Kamil Grosicki (Hull City) is shown the yellow card.
Mateusz Klich (Leeds United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Markus Henriksen (Hull City).
Attempt saved. Mateusz Klich (Leeds United) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Ezgjan Alioski.