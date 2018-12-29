Leeds United 0-2 Hull City: Jarrod Bowen double helps Tigers beat Championship leaders

Jarrod Bowen has now scored 10 goals for Hull City this season

Championship leaders Leeds United had their seven-game winning run ended after Jarrod Bowen scored both goals to give Hull City victory at Elland Road.

Bowen, reportedly a January transfer target for Leeds, pounced on some poor defending in the box and showcased his finishing with the opener from close range.

His second was another opportunistic goal, with the forward reacting quickest to put the rebound away after Will Keane was denied by Bailey Peacock-Farrell.

Luke Ayling and Tyler Roberts both had efforts cleared off the line as Leeds were unable to recreate their recent late dramatics and deny Nigel Adkins' Tigers a fourth successive win.

More to follow.