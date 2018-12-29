Championship
Leeds0Hull2

Leeds United 0-2 Hull City: Jarrod Bowen double helps Tigers beat Championship leaders

Hull's Jarrod Bowen scores against Leeds
Jarrod Bowen has now scored 10 goals for Hull City this season

Championship leaders Leeds United had their seven-game winning run ended after Jarrod Bowen scored both goals to give Hull City victory at Elland Road.

Bowen, reportedly a January transfer target for Leeds, pounced on some poor defending in the box and showcased his finishing with the opener from close range.

His second was another opportunistic goal, with the forward reacting quickest to put the rebound away after Will Keane was denied by Bailey Peacock-Farrell.

Luke Ayling and Tyler Roberts both had efforts cleared off the line as Leeds were unable to recreate their recent late dramatics and deny Nigel Adkins' Tigers a fourth successive win.

Line-ups

Leeds

  • 1Peacock-Farrell
  • 2AylingSubstituted forShackletonat 77'minutes
  • 23PhillipsBooked at 61mins
  • 18JanssonBooked at 74mins
  • 3DouglasSubstituted forRobertsat 64'minutes
  • 4ForshawBooked at 48mins
  • 10Alioski
  • 43Klich
  • 19Hernández
  • 22HarrisonSubstituted forClarkeat 45'minutes
  • 7Roofe

Substitutes

  • 11Roberts
  • 13Huffer
  • 34Baker
  • 40Davis
  • 46Shackleton
  • 47Clarke
  • 52Halme

Hull

  • 1Marshall
  • 17KaneBooked at 47mins
  • 5Burke
  • 4de Wijs
  • 23Kingsley
  • 20Bowen
  • 22Henriksen
  • 6Stewart
  • 14GrosickiBooked at 74minsSubstituted forLichajat 74'minutes
  • 7EvandroSubstituted forToralat 45'minutes
  • 19KeaneSubstituted forBattyat 90+6'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Lichaj
  • 9Dicko
  • 10Toral
  • 12Long
  • 18Batty
  • 27McKenzie
  • 29Martin
Referee:
John Brooks
Attendance:
35,754

Match Stats

Home TeamLeedsAway TeamHull
Possession
Home72%
Away28%
Shots
Home22
Away9
Shots on Target
Home7
Away3
Corners
Home8
Away2
Fouls
Home13
Away14

Live Text

Match ends, Leeds United 0, Hull City 2.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Leeds United 0, Hull City 2.

Substitution

Substitution, Hull City. Daniel Batty replaces Will Keane.

Attempt missed. Mateusz Klich (Leeds United) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Jack Clarke following a corner.

Corner, Leeds United. Conceded by David Marshall.

Attempt saved. Kemar Roofe (Leeds United) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Pablo Hernández with a cross.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match Reece Burke (Hull City) because of an injury.

Attempt blocked. Mateusz Klich (Leeds United) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Ezgjan Alioski (Leeds United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Kevin Stewart (Hull City).

Corner, Leeds United. Conceded by Stephen Kingsley.

Attempt blocked. Tyler Roberts (Leeds United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Attempt missed. Tyler Roberts (Leeds United) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Mateusz Klich.

Attempt missed. Kemar Roofe (Leeds United) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Pablo Hernández.

Kemar Roofe (Leeds United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Reece Burke (Hull City).

Attempt missed. Will Keane (Hull City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Todd Kane following a fast break.

Attempt blocked. Todd Kane (Hull City) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.

Foul by Mateusz Klich (Leeds United).

Jon Toral (Hull City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Pablo Hernández (Leeds United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Eric Lichaj (Hull City).

Attempt saved. Jamie Shackleton (Leeds United) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Attempt missed. Mateusz Klich (Leeds United) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left following a set piece situation.

Ezgjan Alioski (Leeds United) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Todd Kane (Hull City).

Substitution

Substitution, Leeds United. Jamie Shackleton replaces Luke Ayling.

Foul by Kemar Roofe (Leeds United).

Reece Burke (Hull City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Pontus Jansson (Leeds United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Will Keane (Hull City).

Foul by Jack Clarke (Leeds United).

Jarrod Bowen (Hull City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Booking

Pontus Jansson (Leeds United) is shown the yellow card.

Substitution

Substitution, Hull City. Eric Lichaj replaces Kamil Grosicki.

Booking

Kamil Grosicki (Hull City) is shown the yellow card.

Mateusz Klich (Leeds United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Markus Henriksen (Hull City).

Attempt saved. Mateusz Klich (Leeds United) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Ezgjan Alioski.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Leeds25156442241851
2Norwich25146547331448
3West Brom25137553322146
4Sheff Utd25135742281444
5Middlesbrough25119527171042
6Derby2512673731642
7Birmingham25911537271038
8QPR2511593132-138
9Aston Villa2591064738937
10Nottm Forest2581253527836
11Bristol City259883028235
12Stoke2581163029135
13Swansea2596103130133
14Hull2596103033-333
15Blackburn2571083140-931
16Sheff Wed2587103141-1031
17Preston2578103741-429
18Brentford2569103535027
19Wigan2575132537-1226
20Millwall2567123039-925
21Bolton2557131732-1522
22Rotherham25410112340-1722
23Reading2548132737-1020
24Ipswich2529141943-2415
View full Championship table

