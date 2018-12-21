Matty Willock: St Mirren loan ends early as midfielder returns to Manchester United

Midfielder Willock failed to score in his 14 games in Paisley

Matty Willock's season-long loan at St Mirren has been cut short after just five months.

The Manchester United midfielder was brought in by former manager Alan Stubbs in July.

Willock, 22, made 14 appearances for the Buddies, who sit bottom of the Scottish Premiership.

"The club would like to thank Matty for his contributions and wish him well for his future career," St Mirren said in a statement.

St Mirren travel to Fir Park on Saturday to take on Motherwell.