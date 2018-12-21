Hibs will not ask for Hearts match to be postponed over trio's absence

Jamie Maclaren and Mark Milligan are part of Australia's Asian Cup squad

Hibernian will not ask for their match with Hearts to be postponed over the absence of Mark Milligan, Jamie Maclaren and Martin Boyle.

The trio and Celtic's Tom Rogic have been called up to the Australia squad for the Asian Cup, which takes place in early January.

Hibs host Hearts in the Scottish Premiership on 29 December.

"We are not going to do that," said Easter Road head coach Neil Lennon about the possibility of postponing.

"It's a big game and it's the time of year and you know it could provide a fixture backlog later on so we are not in the mindset of calling the game off.

"We are playing well and if we get momentum after Ibrox [playing Rangers on 26 December] then hopefully that could work in our favour but I don't see any need to call the game off."

Lennon says the Football Federation of Australia had intimated to the club there would be some flexibility with the players.

"We will keep an eye on the situation," added Lennon, whose side host Livingston on Saturday.

"It's not ideal and it's not what we were told was going to happen. We are a little bit disappointed. We are very disappointed with that. But we will just have to get on with it.

"We thought we would have at least one or two around for the Hearts game. That's what was discussed a few months ago."