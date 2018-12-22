Spanish La Liga
Barcelona2Celta Vigo0

Barcelona 2-0 Celta Vigo: Ousmane Dembele and Lionel Messi score in victory

Lionel Messi celebrates
Lionel Messi has scored 15 goals and produced 10 assists in his first 17 league games of the season

Barcelona restored their three-point lead at the top of La Liga with a comfortable home win over Celta Vigo.

Ousmane Dembele opened the scoring on 10 minutes, following up Lionel Messi's saved shot after the Argentine had initially played a delightful ball through to Jordi Alba.

Messi doubled the lead just before half-time, finishing neatly from the edge of the area as the defence parted.

Atletico Madrid had moved level on points with Barca by beating Espanyol.

Antoine Griezmann's penalty gave Atletico a 1-0 victory, but the Catalans re-established their advantage with a fourth straight league win without conceding.

After a slow start, Celta Vigo grew into the contest but ultimately struggled to create clear-cut opportunities - captain Hugo Mallo wasting their best chance in the first half as he failed to hit the target from close range.

Home goalkeeper Marc-Andre Ter Stegen was forced into a goalline save from a dangerous corner, before denying substitute Pione Sisto in the closing stages.

At the other end, Ruben Blanco did well to deny Dembele, then produced a good save to keep out Nelson Semedo's effort as Barcelona cruised to victory in their final match of 2018.

Defeat leaves Miguel Cardoso's Celta Vigo 10th in La Liga.

Line-ups

Barcelona

  • 1ter Stegen
  • 2Nélson Semedo
  • 3Piqué
  • 15Lenglet
  • 18Alba
  • 22VidalSubstituted forRamos de Oliveira Meloat 63'minutes
  • 5BusquetsSubstituted forAleñáat 86'minutes
  • 4Rakitic
  • 10Messi
  • 9Suárez
  • 11DembéléSubstituted forCoutinhoat 68'minutes

Substitutes

  • 6D Suárez
  • 7Coutinho
  • 8Ramos de Oliveira Melo
  • 13Cillessen
  • 21Aleñá
  • 27Miranda
  • 36Brandáriz

Celta Vigo

  • 13Blanco
  • 2Mallo
  • 4Araújo
  • 3Costas
  • 15Mazán
  • 23Méndez
  • 5YokusluSubstituted forLobotkaat 45'minutes
  • 21Sánchez
  • 19BoufalSubstituted forSistoat 76'minutes
  • 10Iago AspasBooked at 45minsSubstituted forBeltránat 52'minutes
  • 9Gómez

Substitutes

  • 1Álvarez
  • 8Beltrán
  • 11Sisto
  • 14Lobotka
  • 16Hjulsager
  • 20Vázquez
  • 22Cabral
Referee:
Eduardo Prieto Iglesias
Attendance:
78,686

Match Stats

Home TeamBarcelonaAway TeamCelta Vigo
Possession
Home52%
Away48%
Shots
Home9
Away11
Shots on Target
Home5
Away1
Corners
Home4
Away6
Fouls
Home14
Away15

Live Text

Match ends, Barcelona 2, Celta de Vigo 0.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Barcelona 2, Celta de Vigo 0.

Foul by Coutinho (Barcelona).

Brais Méndez (Celta de Vigo) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt missed. Lionel Messi (Barcelona) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top right corner from a direct free kick.

Jordi Alba (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Hugo Mallo (Celta de Vigo).

Attempt blocked. Coutinho (Barcelona) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Ivan Rakitic.

Corner, Celta de Vigo. Conceded by Jordi Alba.

Substitution

Substitution, Barcelona. Carles Aleñá replaces Sergio Busquets.

Coutinho (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Hugo Mallo (Celta de Vigo).

Attempt missed. Brais Méndez (Celta de Vigo) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Pione Sisto.

Ivan Rakitic (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Pione Sisto (Celta de Vigo).

Attempt missed. Fran Beltrán (Celta de Vigo) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Pione Sisto.

Arthur (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Brais Méndez (Celta de Vigo).

Coutinho (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Hugo Mallo (Celta de Vigo).

Gerard Piqué (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Maxi Gómez (Celta de Vigo).

Attempt blocked. Fran Beltrán (Celta de Vigo) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Robert Mazán.

Attempt missed. Maxi Gómez (Celta de Vigo) header from a difficult angle on the left misses to the right. Assisted by Brais Méndez with a cross following a corner.

Corner, Celta de Vigo. Conceded by Nélson Semedo.

Attempt blocked. Robert Mazán (Celta de Vigo) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Stanislav Lobotka.

Substitution

Substitution, Celta de Vigo. Pione Sisto replaces Sofiane Boufal.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match David Costas (Celta de Vigo) because of an injury.

Offside, Barcelona. Ivan Rakitic tries a through ball, but Lionel Messi is caught offside.

Corner, Barcelona. Conceded by Hugo Mallo.

Dangerous play by Sergio Busquets (Barcelona).

Brais Méndez (Celta de Vigo) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Substitution

Substitution, Barcelona. Coutinho replaces Ousmane Dembélé.

Hand ball by Lionel Messi (Barcelona).

Attempt saved. Nélson Semedo (Barcelona) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Lionel Messi.

Offside, Barcelona. Jordi Alba tries a through ball, but Ousmane Dembélé is caught offside.

Foul by Nélson Semedo (Barcelona).

Sofiane Boufal (Celta de Vigo) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Substitution

Substitution, Barcelona. Arthur replaces Arturo Vidal.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 22nd December 2018

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Barcelona17114248192937
2Atl Madrid1797125121334
3Sevilla1694329161331
4Real Madrid169252419529
5Alavés178451917228
6Real Betis177552019126
7Getafe176741813525
8Girona175751820-222
9Levante166462730-322
10Celta Vigo175662826221
11Eibar175662125-421
12Espanyol176381824-621
13Real Valladolid175571519-420
14Valencia1631031313019
15Real Sociedad175481820-219
16Leganés164661519-418
17Ath Bilbao173951623-718
18Villarreal163671721-415
19Rayo Vallecano1624101531-1610
20Huesca1615101432-188
View full Spanish La Liga table

