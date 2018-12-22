Barcelona 2-0 Celta Vigo: Ousmane Dembele and Lionel Messi score in victory

Lionel Messi has scored 15 goals and produced 10 assists in his first 17 league games of the season

Barcelona restored their three-point lead at the top of La Liga with a comfortable home win over Celta Vigo.

Ousmane Dembele opened the scoring on 10 minutes, following up Lionel Messi's saved shot after the Argentine had initially played a delightful ball through to Jordi Alba.

Messi doubled the lead just before half-time, finishing neatly from the edge of the area as the defence parted.

Atletico Madrid had moved level on points with Barca by beating Espanyol.

Antoine Griezmann's penalty gave Atletico a 1-0 victory, but the Catalans re-established their advantage with a fourth straight league win without conceding.

After a slow start, Celta Vigo grew into the contest but ultimately struggled to create clear-cut opportunities - captain Hugo Mallo wasting their best chance in the first half as he failed to hit the target from close range.

Home goalkeeper Marc-Andre Ter Stegen was forced into a goalline save from a dangerous corner, before denying substitute Pione Sisto in the closing stages.

At the other end, Ruben Blanco did well to deny Dembele, then produced a good save to keep out Nelson Semedo's effort as Barcelona cruised to victory in their final match of 2018.

Defeat leaves Miguel Cardoso's Celta Vigo 10th in La Liga.