Match ends, Juventus 1, Roma 0.
Juventus 1-0 Roma: Champions win to go eight points clear
-
- From the section European Football
Unbeaten Juventus are eight points clear at the top of Serie A after a deserved victory over Roma.
Mario Mandzukic scored the only goal when he headed home from Mattia de Sciglio's cross.
Juve substitute Douglas Costa had a goal ruled out late on after a long video assistant referee delay following a foul in the build-up.
Roma would have lost by more if not for goalkeeper Robin Olsen, who denied Cristiano Ronaldo three times.
The Swede made two excellent stops from Ronaldo, who had 10 of Juve's 20 shots, and another two to deny Alex Sandro in the first half.
Juve captain Giorgio Chiellini had a header disallowed for a foul on the goalkeeper, although it appeared to be a harsh decision.
Ronaldo also missed the target with a bicycle kick.
Juventus - with 16 wins and a draw - have the best record of any club after 17 games of a Serie A season. They are eight points above second-placed Napoli, who beat SPAL 1-0.
The champions are 16 points clear of third-placed Inter Milan, who drew 1-1 at Chievo.
Roma drop into 10th position, with manager Eusebio di Francesco under pressure.
Line-ups
Juventus
- 1Szczesny
- 2De Sciglio
- 19Bonucci
- 3Chiellini
- 12Lobo Silva
- 30Bentancur
- 5PjanicSubstituted forCanat 71'minutes
- 14Matuidi
- 10DybalaSubstituted forDouglas Costaat 80'minutes
- 17Mandzukic
- 7Cristiano Ronaldo
Substitutes
- 4Benatia
- 6Khedira
- 11Douglas Costa
- 18Kean
- 21Pinsoglio
- 22Perin
- 23Can
- 24Rugani
- 33Bernardeschi
- 37Spinazzola
Roma
- 1Olsen
- 18Santon
- 44Manolas
- 20Fazio
- 11Kolarov
- 24FlorenziSubstituted forKluivertat 45'minutes
- 4Cristante
- 42NzonziBooked at 40minsSubstituted forDzekoat 79'minutes
- 22ZanioloBooked at 90mins
- 17ÜnderSubstituted forPerottiat 71'minutes
- 14SchickBooked at 81mins
Substitutes
- 2Karsdorp
- 3Pellegrini
- 5Nunes Jesus
- 8Perotti
- 9Dzeko
- 15Marcano
- 27Pastore
- 34Kluivert
- 63Cerantola Fuzato
- 83Mirante
- Referee:
- Davide Massa
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home50%
- Away50%
- Shots
- Home20
- Away7
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away4
- Corners
- Home13
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home9
- Away12
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Juventus 1, Roma 0.
Attempt missed. Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus) right footed shot from long range on the right is too high. Assisted by Emre Can following a set piece situation.
Booking
Nicolò Zaniolo (Roma) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Douglas Costa (Juventus) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Nicolò Zaniolo (Roma).
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
VAR: Goal. Referee decision on field cancelled.
Delay in match (Juventus). Video Review.
Foul by Blaise Matuidi (Juventus).
Nicolò Zaniolo (Roma) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Alex Sandro (Juventus) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Justin Kluivert (Roma).
Attempt saved. Bryan Cristante (Roma) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Diego Perotti with a cross.
Foul by Alex Sandro (Juventus).
Justin Kluivert (Roma) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Attempt blocked. Nicolò Zaniolo (Roma) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Diego Perotti.
Alex Sandro (Juventus) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Justin Kluivert (Roma).
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Mario Mandzukic (Juventus) because of an injury.
Mario Mandzukic (Juventus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Nicolò Zaniolo (Roma).
Booking
Patrik Schick (Roma) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Giorgio Chiellini (Juventus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Patrik Schick (Roma).
Substitution
Substitution, Juventus. Douglas Costa replaces Paulo Dybala.
Substitution
Substitution, Roma. Edin Dzeko replaces Steven Nzonzi.
Corner, Roma. Conceded by Mario Mandzukic.
Substitution
Substitution, Roma. Diego Perotti replaces Cengiz Ünder.
Substitution
Substitution, Juventus. Emre Can replaces Miralem Pjanic.
Foul by Giorgio Chiellini (Juventus).
Robin Olsen (Roma) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Juventus. Conceded by Bryan Cristante.
Attempt blocked. Blaise Matuidi (Juventus) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Cristiano Ronaldo.
Foul by Mario Mandzukic (Juventus).
Federico Fazio (Roma) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Mario Mandzukic (Juventus).
Davide Santon (Roma) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Alex Sandro (Juventus).