Paris St-Germain 1-0 Nantes: Kylian Mbappe sends PSG 13 points clear

Kylian Mbappe is the top scorer in Ligue 1 this season, averaging a goal every 72 minutes

Kylian Mbappe sent Paris St-Germain 13 points clear at the top of Ligue 1 with the only goal against Nantes.

Mbappe, who turned 20 on Thursday, netted from close range - his 13th goal in 12 league games this season.

Neymar was allowed to miss the game and return to Brazil to recover from a groin injury he has played through recently.

Second-placed Lille - who have played two games more than unbeaten PSG - lost 2-1 at home to Toulouse.

Former Premier League winger Max Gradel scored two second-half penalties in the surprise win.

Elsewhere, Monaco's relegation concerns increased as they lost 2-0 at home to the only team below them in the table - Guingamp. Marcus Thuram, son of ex-Monaco defender Lillian, scored the opening goal.

Thierry Henry's side are three points adrift of safety - and only two above bottom spot.