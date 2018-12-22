Match ends, Real Madrid 4, Al Ain 1.
Real Madrid 4-1 Al Ain: Spanish giants win Club World Cup again
Spain's Real Madrid won the Club World Cup for a third consecutive year, and record fourth in total, by beating Abu Dhabi side Al Ain in the final.
Luka Modric curled home the opening goal from the edge of the area after Karim Benzema's lay-off.
Marcos Llorente hit a stunning 25-yard half-volley - his first professional goal - and Sergio Ramos headed in the third from Modric's corner.
Tsukasa Shiotani nodded in for Al Ain before Yahya Nader's own goal.
Real could have won by more. Lucas Vazquez hit the post early on and Gareth Bale - who scored a semi-final hat-trick against Kashima Antlers - went close with a spectacular bicycle kick which went just over the bar.
Al Ain had shocked River Plate on penalties in the semi-final but never looked like following that up with a famous win at the Zayed Sports City Stadium in Abu Dhabi.
Midfielder Toni Kroos has won five of the past six Club World Cups - in 2013 with Bayern Munich and 2014, 2016, 2017 and 2018 with the Spanish side.
Real now hold the record for most victories in the competition, which was first held in 2000, moving one clear of Spanish rivals Barcelona.
Earlier, Copa Libertadores winners River Plate won the third-place play-off by beating Asian champions Kashima Antlers 4-0. Gonzalo Martinez scored twice on what is expected to be his final appearance before joining MLS champions Atlanta United.
Line-ups
Real Madrid
- 25Courtois
- 2Carvajal
- 5Varane
- 4RamosBooked at 45mins
- 12Marcelo
- 10Modric
- 18LlorenteSubstituted forCasemiroat 82'minutes
- 8KroosSubstituted forCeballosat 71'minutes
- 17VázquezSubstituted forPaixão de Oliveira Júniorat 84'minutes
- 9Benzema
- 11Bale
Substitutes
- 1Navas
- 3Vallejo
- 6Nacho
- 13Casilla
- 14Casemiro
- 15Valverde
- 19Odriozola
- 20Asensio
- 22Isco
- 23Reguilón
- 24Ceballos
- 28Paixão de Oliveira Júnior
Al Ain
- 17Mohamed Bilal Saeed
- 23Gharib JumaSubstituted forAl Ahbabiat 64'minutes
- 5Ahmed
- 14Al Alawi
- 33Shiotani
- 3Doumbia
- 16AbdulrahmanSubstituted forAl Hammadiat 67'minutes
- 74El Shahat
- 7Lucas Fernandes
- 43Yslam Mohammed Aboudan Al-Jaberi
- 9BergSubstituted forNader Moustafa Elsharifat 75'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Saeed Bu Sanda Ahmed
- 6Al Hammadi
- 11Al Ahbabi
- 12Abdulla Nasser Abdulla Al Mansoori
- 13Barman Ali Shamroukh Al Hammoudi
- 18Amuah Diaky
- 19Salem Ghazy Al Amim
- 28Nasser Alameri
- 30Khalfan Zayed Barout
- 44Juma Hasan
- 88Nader Moustafa Elsharif
- 99Ibrahim Hassain Maroof
- Referee:
- Jair Marrufo
- Attendance:
- 40,696
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home67%
- Away33%
- Shots
- Home24
- Away8
- Shots on Target
- Home9
- Away4
- Corners
- Home8
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home12
- Away10
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Real Madrid 4, Al Ain 1.
Attempt missed. Hussein El Shahat (Al Ain) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses the top right corner. Assisted by Caio.
Goal!
Own Goal by Yahia Nader, Al Ain. Real Madrid 4, Al Ain 1.
Attempt missed. Vinícius Júnior (Real Madrid) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Marcelo following a set piece situation.
Vinícius Júnior (Real Madrid) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Tsukasa Shiotani (Al Ain).
Offside, Real Madrid. Karim Benzema tries a through ball, but Vinícius Júnior is caught offside.
Vinícius Júnior (Real Madrid) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Tsukasa Shiotani (Al Ain).
Foul by Dani Ceballos (Real Madrid).
Caio (Al Ain) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Goal!
Goal! Real Madrid 3, Al Ain 1. Tsukasa Shiotani (Al Ain) header from the centre of the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Caio following a set piece situation.
Foul by Marcelo (Real Madrid).
Bandar Al Ahbabi (Al Ain) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Substitution
Substitution, Real Madrid. Vinícius Júnior replaces Lucas Vázquez.
Foul by Casemiro (Real Madrid).
Caio (Al Ain) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Lucas Vázquez (Real Madrid).
Yahia Nader (Al Ain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Real Madrid. Casemiro replaces Marcos Llorente.
Goal!
Goal! Real Madrid 3, Al Ain 0. Sergio Ramos (Real Madrid) header from the centre of the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Luka Modric with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by Rayan Yslam.
Attempt saved. Gareth Bale (Real Madrid) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is saved in the centre of the goal.
Substitution
Substitution, Al Ain. Yahia Nader replaces Marcus Berg.
Attempt missed. Rayan Yslam (Al Ain) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is too high. Assisted by Caio with a cross.
Attempt saved. Caio (Al Ain) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Khalid Eisa.
Substitution
Substitution, Real Madrid. Dani Ceballos replaces Toni Kroos.
Marcelo (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Ismail Ahmed (Al Ain).
Substitution
Substitution, Al Ain. Amer Abdulrahman replaces Mohammed Abdulrahman.
Attempt missed. Marcelo (Real Madrid) left footed shot from long range on the left is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Toni Kroos.
Attempt saved. Gareth Bale (Real Madrid) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Toni Kroos.
Substitution
Substitution, Al Ain. Bandar Al Ahbabi replaces Mohamed Ahmad.
Corner, Al Ain. Conceded by Marcos Llorente.
Attempt blocked. Caio (Al Ain) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Hussein El Shahat.
Attempt missed. Gareth Bale (Real Madrid) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Lucas Vázquez with a cross.
Goal!
Goal! Real Madrid 2, Al Ain 0. Marcos Llorente (Real Madrid) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom left corner following a corner.
Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by Khalid Eisa.
Attempt saved. Karim Benzema (Real Madrid) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Luka Modric.