German Bundesliga
Frankfurt0Bayern Munich3

Eintracht Frankfurt 0-3 Bayern Munich: Frank Ribery scores twice as Bayern go second

Frank Ribery celebrates scoring for Bayern Munich
Frank Ribery, at 35 years and 259 days, is the oldest Bayern Munich player to score more than one goal in a Bundesliga game.

Frank Ribery inspired Bayern Munich with two goals as Niko Kovač's side climbed to second in the Bundesliga with victory over Eintracht Frankfurt.

Ribery struck his side's opener from close range 10 minutes before the interval, latching on to Robert Lewandowski's pass.

But Frankfurt held strong and Bayern had to wait until the 79th minute to double their lead when Ribery combined with Joshua Kimmich before scoring his third goal in two games.

Rafinha then added a spectacular third on 89 minutes, lobbing goalkeeper Kevin Trapp from distance to complete a dominant display.

It is a fifth straight league win for Bayern, who reduced title rivals Borussia Dortmund's advantage at the top to six points.

Dortmund had moved nine points clear at the summit after defeating then second-placed Borussia Mönchengladbach 2-1 on Friday.

Bayern now embark on their winter break before resuming league duties against Hoffenheim on 18 January.

Line-ups

Frankfurt

  • 31Trapp
  • 13Salcedo
  • 3Falette
  • 2Ndicka
  • 24da Costa
  • 11GacinovicSubstituted forde Guzmánat 43'minutesBooked at 66mins
  • 5FernandesBooked at 37minsSubstituted forMüllerat 70'minutes
  • 15Willems
  • 10Kostic
  • 9Haller
  • 8Jovic

Substitutes

  • 1Rönnow
  • 6de Guzmán
  • 21Stendera
  • 23Russ
  • 27Müller
  • 33Tawatha
  • 34Hrgota

Bayern Munich

  • 1Neuer
  • 13Ferreira de Souza
  • 4Süle
  • 17Boateng
  • 27AlabaBooked at 76mins
  • 8Martínez Aguinaga
  • 25MüllerSubstituted forShabaniat 90'minutes
  • 32Kimmich
  • 6Thiago Alcántara
  • 7RibérySubstituted forComanat 90'minutes
  • 9LewandowskiSubstituted forWagnerat 90+1'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Wagner
  • 26Ulreich
  • 29Coman
  • 33Mai
  • 37Shabani
Referee:
Manuel Gräfe
Attendance:
51,500

Match Stats

Home TeamFrankfurtAway TeamBayern Munich
Possession
Home39%
Away61%
Shots
Home10
Away9
Shots on Target
Home3
Away7
Corners
Home3
Away4
Fouls
Home10
Away5

Live Text

Match ends, Eintracht Frankfurt 0, FC Bayern München 3.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Eintracht Frankfurt 0, FC Bayern München 3.

Foul by Rafinha (FC Bayern München).

Luka Jovic (Eintracht Frankfurt) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Substitution

Substitution, FC Bayern München. Sandro Wagner replaces Robert Lewandowski.

Substitution

Substitution, FC Bayern München. Meritan Shabani replaces Thomas Müller.

Substitution

Substitution, FC Bayern München. Kingsley Coman replaces Franck Ribéry.

Goal!

Goal! Eintracht Frankfurt 0, FC Bayern München 3. Rafinha (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from long range on the right to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Thomas Müller.

Robert Lewandowski (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Simon Falette (Eintracht Frankfurt).

Thomas Müller (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Evan Ndicka (Eintracht Frankfurt).

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match Rafinha (FC Bayern München) because of an injury.

Goal!

Goal! Eintracht Frankfurt 0, FC Bayern München 2. Franck Ribéry (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Joshua Kimmich.

Attempt missed. Sébastien Haller (Eintracht Frankfurt) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Nicolai Müller with a cross.

Booking

David Alaba (FC Bayern München) is shown the yellow card.

Offside, Eintracht Frankfurt. Danny da Costa tries a through ball, but Sébastien Haller is caught offside.

Attempt missed. Luka Jovic (Eintracht Frankfurt) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Jonathan de Guzmán.

Rafinha (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Sébastien Haller (Eintracht Frankfurt).

Substitution

Substitution, Eintracht Frankfurt. Nicolai Müller replaces Gelson Fernandes.

Booking

Jonathan de Guzmán (Eintracht Frankfurt) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Thiago Alcántara (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Sébastien Haller (Eintracht Frankfurt).

Attempt missed. Thomas Müller (FC Bayern München) left footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by David Alaba with a cross.

Attempt saved. Danny da Costa (Eintracht Frankfurt) right footed shot from very close range is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Jonathan de Guzmán with a cross.

Corner, Eintracht Frankfurt. Conceded by Thomas Müller.

Foul by Javi Martínez (FC Bayern München).

Jetro Willems (Eintracht Frankfurt) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Offside, FC Bayern München. Jérôme Boateng tries a through ball, but David Alaba is caught offside.

Robert Lewandowski (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Simon Falette (Eintracht Frankfurt).

Attempt missed. Jetro Willems (Eintracht Frankfurt) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Jonathan de Guzmán.

Hand ball by Thiago Alcántara (FC Bayern München).

Second Half

Second Half begins Eintracht Frankfurt 0, FC Bayern München 1.

Half Time

First Half ends, Eintracht Frankfurt 0, FC Bayern München 1.

Offside, Eintracht Frankfurt. Kevin Trapp tries a through ball, but Sébastien Haller is caught offside.

Thomas Müller (FC Bayern München) hits the bar with a header from very close range. Assisted by Robert Lewandowski.

Substitution

Substitution, Eintracht Frankfurt. Jonathan de Guzmán replaces Mijat Gacinovic.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 22nd December 2018

  • FrankfurtEintracht Frankfurt0Bayern MunichBayern Munich3
  • Nuremberg1. FC Nuremberg0FreiburgSC Freiburg1
  • B LeverkusenBayer 04 Leverkusen3Hertha BerlinHertha Berlin1
  • HannoverHannover 960DüsseldorfFortuna Düsseldorf1
  • RB LeipzigRB Leipzig3Werder BremenWerder Bremen2
  • StuttgartVfB Stuttgart1SchalkeFC Schalke 043

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1B Dortmund17133144182642
2Bayern Munich17113336181836
3B Mgladbach17103436181833
4RB Leipzig1794431171431
5Frankfurt1783634231127
6Wolfsburg167452420425
7Hoffenheim166643122924
8Hertha Berlin176652627-124
9B Leverkusen177372629-324
10Werder Bremen176472829-122
11Freiburg175662125-421
12Mainz165561621-520
13Schalke175392024-418
14Düsseldorf175391933-1418
15Augsburg163672326-315
16Stuttgart1742111235-2314
17Hannover1725101735-1811
18Nuremberg1725101438-2411
View full German Bundesliga table

