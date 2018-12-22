Eintracht Frankfurt 0-3 Bayern Munich: Frank Ribery scores twice as Bayern go second

From the section

Frank Ribery, at 35 years and 259 days, is the oldest Bayern Munich player to score more than one goal in a Bundesliga game.

Frank Ribery inspired Bayern Munich with two goals as Niko Kovač's side climbed to second in the Bundesliga with victory over Eintracht Frankfurt.

Ribery struck his side's opener from close range 10 minutes before the interval, latching on to Robert Lewandowski's pass.

But Frankfurt held strong and Bayern had to wait until the 79th minute to double their lead when Ribery combined with Joshua Kimmich before scoring his third goal in two games.

Rafinha then added a spectacular third on 89 minutes, lobbing goalkeeper Kevin Trapp from distance to complete a dominant display.

It is a fifth straight league win for Bayern, who reduced title rivals Borussia Dortmund's advantage at the top to six points.

Dortmund had moved nine points clear at the summit after defeating then second-placed Borussia Mönchengladbach 2-1 on Friday.

Bayern now embark on their winter break before resuming league duties against Hoffenheim on 18 January.