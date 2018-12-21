Lovre Kalinic: Aston Villa agree deal to sign Croatia goalkeeper in January

Lovre Kalinic.
Lovre Kalinic played for Croatia in the 2-1 Nations League defeat by England at Wembley in November

Championship side Aston Villa have agreed to sign Croatia goalkeeper Lovre Kalinic on a four-and-a-half-year deal.

The 28-year-old will join Villa from Belgian top-flight side Gent when the transfer window opens on 1 January.

Kalinic becomes Villa boss Dean Smith's first signing since he took over in October for an undisclosed fee.

Smith said: "We are delighted to be signing someone of Lovre's experience and quality. He is an outstanding goalkeeper."

Kalinic was a member of the Croatia squad that finished runners-up at the 2018 World Cup, playing only in their final group game against Iceland.

The 6ft 7in keeper, capped 14 times, has become Croatia boss Zlatko Dalic's first-choice keeper since Danijel Subasic retired following the World Cup final defeat by France.

Current Villa number one Orjan Nyland - signed by previous boss Steve Bruce from German side FC Ingolstadt in the summer - was last month given a vote of confidence by Smith despite several nervy displays.

Find all the latest transfers on our dedicated page.

Find out more

Top Stories

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you