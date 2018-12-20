Arsenal investigate anti-Semitism during Tottenham Hotspur game
Arsenal are investigating allegations of anti-Semitic behaviour by their fans during Wednesday's game with north London rivals Tottenham.
Spurs won the Carabao Cup quarter-final 2-0, with goalscorer Dele Alli being hit by a plastic bottle thrown from the home section in a separate incident.
Now Arsenal are also looking into alleged offensive chants and gestures at Emirates Stadium.
"We are aware and are currently investigating," a club statement said.
"We do not tolerate any anti-social, discriminatory or violent behaviour at Arsenal Football Club. Anyone identified will receive a lengthy club ban and their details will be passed to the police to commence legal proceedings."
Tottenham have a large Jewish fanbase.
The Gunners have said they will ban the person who threw a bottle at Alli.
Earlier on Thursday, Arsenal and Spurs were fined £45,000 and £50,000 respectively for failing to control their players in a Premier League game on 2 December.
London neighbours Chelsea have been highly critical of some their fans for singing offensive chants about Jewish people in recent weeks.