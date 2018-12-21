Robins v Robins: Can you name the other animal nicknames of EFL clubs?

Saturday's opponents Swindon and Cheltenham both feature Robins on their crests

With Swindon Town and Cheltenham Town meeting in League Two on Saturday, their nicknames have gifted us a festive-themed match between the 'Robins' and the 'Robins'.

The two sides also share their nickname with Championship outfit Bristol City, and the trio are not alone in having an animal tag.

The three Robins are joined by 14 other English Football League clubs who have animal nicknames - can you name all 14 of them in three minutes?

Take our quiz and test your knowledge...