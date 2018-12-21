Match ends, Borussia Dortmund 2, Borussia Mönchengladbach 1.
Borussia Dortmund 2-1 Borussia Monchengladbach: Jadon Sancho scores in win
Jadon Sancho scored his seventh goal of the season as Borussia Dortmund reacted to their first Bundesliga loss of 2018-19 to beat Borussia Monchengladbach in their top-of-the-table game.
The 18-year-old England winger received a pass from Mario Gotze and scored a low drive from a tight angle which went in via the post.
Christoph Kramer equalised from close range in first-half injury time.
Sancho had a hand in the second goal before Marco Reus slid in Gotze's pass.
It was a 14th goal of the season for Reus and the first time since April 2013 Gotze set up two goals in one Bundesliga game.
Their 13-goal second top scorer Paco Alcacer, making only his fifth Bundesliga start, came off with an injury in the first half and was replaced by Gotze.
Dortmund, who lost at Fortuna Dusseldorf on Tuesday, are nine points clear of Gladbach and Bayern Munich, who visit Eintracht Frankfurt in their game in hand on Saturday (17:30 GMT).
Line-ups
B Dortmund
- 1Bürki
- 26Piszczek
- 33Weigl
- 36Toprak
- 5Hakimi
- 28Witsel
- 6Delaney
- 7SanchoSubstituted forWolfat 90+2'minutes
- 11Reus
- 13GuerreiroSubstituted forBruun Larsenat 90+3'minutes
- 9AlcácerSubstituted forGötzeat 34'minutes
Substitutes
- 3Pieper
- 10Götze
- 19Dahoud
- 22Pulisic
- 27Wolf
- 34Bruun Larsen
- 35Hitz
B Mgladbach
- 1Sommer
- 19Johnson
- 15Beyer
- 5Strobl
- 17Wendt
- 32NeuhausSubstituted forCuisanceat 82'minutesBooked at 86mins
- 6KramerSubstituted forHofmannat 68'minutes
- 8Zakaria
- 7HerrmannSubstituted forTraoréat 73'minutes
- 14Pléa
- 10T Hazard
Substitutes
- 3Lang
- 16Traoré
- 18Drmic
- 21Sippel
- 23Hofmann
- 24Jantschke
- 27Cuisance
- Referee:
- Felix Zwayer
- Attendance:
- 81,365
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home54%
- Away46%
- Shots
- Home12
- Away3
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away2
- Corners
- Home4
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home5
- Away12
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Borussia Dortmund 2, Borussia Mönchengladbach 1.
Offside, Borussia Mönchengladbach. Louis Beyer tries a through ball, but Alassane Pléa is caught offside.
Jacob Bruun Larsen (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Ibrahima Traoré (Borussia Mönchengladbach).
Substitution
Substitution, Borussia Dortmund. Jacob Bruun Larsen replaces Raphael Guerreiro.
Axel Witsel (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Denis Zakaria (Borussia Mönchengladbach).
Substitution
Substitution, Borussia Dortmund. Marius Wolf replaces Jadon Sancho.
Jadon Sancho (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Thorgan Hazard (Borussia Mönchengladbach).
Booking
Michaël Cuisance (Borussia Mönchengladbach) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Mario Götze (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Michaël Cuisance (Borussia Mönchengladbach).
Raphael Guerreiro (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Thorgan Hazard (Borussia Mönchengladbach).
Substitution
Substitution, Borussia Mönchengladbach. Michaël Cuisance replaces Florian Neuhaus.
Offside, Borussia Mönchengladbach. Oscar Wendt tries a through ball, but Alassane Pléa is caught offside.
Attempt blocked. Jadon Sancho (Borussia Dortmund) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is blocked. Assisted by Marco Reus.
Substitution
Substitution, Borussia Mönchengladbach. Ibrahima Traoré replaces Patrick Herrmann.
Attempt missed. Ömer Toprak (Borussia Dortmund) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high following a set piece situation.
Jadon Sancho (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Oscar Wendt (Borussia Mönchengladbach).
Axel Witsel (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Florian Neuhaus (Borussia Mönchengladbach).
Substitution
Substitution, Borussia Mönchengladbach. Jonas Hofmann replaces Christoph Kramer.
Attempt missed. Thomas Delaney (Borussia Dortmund) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Marco Reus following a set piece situation.
Marco Reus (Borussia Dortmund) hits the left post with a right footed shot from outside the box from a direct free kick.
Mario Götze (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Louis Beyer (Borussia Mönchengladbach).
Attempt blocked. Patrick Herrmann (Borussia Mönchengladbach) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Corner, Borussia Mönchengladbach. Conceded by Axel Witsel.
Foul by Ömer Toprak (Borussia Dortmund).
Alassane Pléa (Borussia Mönchengladbach) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Borussia Dortmund. Conceded by Louis Beyer.
Foul by Raphael Guerreiro (Borussia Dortmund).
Fabian Johnson (Borussia Mönchengladbach) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Goal!
Goal! Borussia Dortmund 2, Borussia Mönchengladbach 1. Marco Reus (Borussia Dortmund) left footed shot from very close range to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Mario Götze with a through ball.
Offside, Borussia Dortmund. Axel Witsel tries a through ball, but Mario Götze is caught offside.
Attempt blocked. Raphael Guerreiro (Borussia Dortmund) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Mario Götze.