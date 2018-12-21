Borussia Dortmund 2-1 Borussia Monchengladbach: Jadon Sancho scores in win

Jadon Sancho has scored seven goals and set up another 11 this season

Jadon Sancho scored his seventh goal of the season as Borussia Dortmund reacted to their first Bundesliga loss of 2018-19 to beat Borussia Monchengladbach in their top-of-the-table game.

The 18-year-old England winger received a pass from Mario Gotze and scored a low drive from a tight angle which went in via the post.

Christoph Kramer equalised from close range in first-half injury time.

Sancho had a hand in the second goal before Marco Reus slid in Gotze's pass.

It was a 14th goal of the season for Reus and the first time since April 2013 Gotze set up two goals in one Bundesliga game.

Their 13-goal second top scorer Paco Alcacer, making only his fifth Bundesliga start, came off with an injury in the first half and was replaced by Gotze.

Dortmund, who lost at Fortuna Dusseldorf on Tuesday, are nine points clear of Gladbach and Bayern Munich, who visit Eintracht Frankfurt in their game in hand on Saturday (17:30 GMT).