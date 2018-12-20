Fifa rankings: Senegal end 2018 as Africa's top nation

Senegal missed out on progressing to the last 16 at the World Cup in Russia on the fair play rule

Senegal have ended 2018 as the highest rated African nation on the final Fifa world rankings of the year.

The Teranga Lions have not played since November's rankings and so remain at 23 globally.

There has been little movement on the December rankings with very few international games having been played.

Zimbabwe (114), Sierra Leone (115) both moved up a single place thanks to the Philippines slipping two spots after two defeats since November's rankings.

Guinea-Bissau also moved up one place to joint 120 with Tajikistan, who have also lost two matches since November.

The only other African nation to move on the latest list is Zambia, who fell one place to 83, as they were leapfrogged by Oman on the back of two wins in the last month.

Africa's Top 10 on December's Fifa rankings (global position in brackets):