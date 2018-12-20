Ole Gunnar Solskjaer: Man Utd's interim boss has shot at full-time role

A Norwegian broadcaster holds up a placard reading "Honk if you love Solskjaer" outside Carrington

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer returned to Manchester United's Carrington training ground on Thursday to begin his stint as interim manager, knowing he has a chance of landing the role on a full-time basis.

The 45-year-old has been put in charge for the remainder of the season following the dismissal of Jose Mourinho on Tuesday.

United are committed to using the time to assess the situation fully and Solskjaer's full-time club Molde are expecting him to return to Norway in May.

But, should results go well, it is not out of the question the Old Trafford outfit could give the job to a confirmed crowd favourite.

It is understood United have agreed a compensation fee with Molde of less than £500,000 to bring Solskjaer to England. There is no second figure in place should the 'loan' become permanent.

However, Solskjaer is second-favourite behind Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino to become United's next permanent manager. The example of Roberto di Matteo at Chelsea in 2012 shows how results can change the course of events.

Di Matteo stepped up from assistant manager to take over from Andre Villas-Boas and was still in the role on a caretaker basis when he guided the Blues to the Champions League crown for the only time in their history.

While United are looking for a long-term appointment, there are numerous examples of Premier League managers lasting fewer than the 21 games Solskjaer has been placed in charge for - most notably Frank de Boer, who was sacked by Crystal Palace after four games last season.

The United job is one Solskjaer has coveted since he left the club to take over at Molde in 2010.

At the time he described the prospect of returning one day as "a dream" and if he was ever offered the chance he would take it.

Solskjaer, who has Sir Alex Ferguson's former assistant Mike Phelan alongside him, arrived at Carrington shortly before 08:00 GMT on Thursday.

It is understood he met executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward, then called a team meeting before a 11:00 GMT training session.

He will hold his first news conference at 08:30 GMT on Friday.

United travel to Solskjaer's former club Cardiff City in the Premier League in Saturday's 17:30 GMT kick-off.