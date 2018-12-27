Southampton 1-2 West Ham: Felipe Anderson scores twice as Hammers move into top half

Felipe Anderson has now scored eight Premier League goals since joining West Ham from Lazio in a £40m deal in July

Felipe Anderson scored twice in six minutes as West Ham came from behind to beat Southampton at St Mary's Stadium and move up to ninth in the Premier League table.

After a quiet first half, the hosts took the lead in scrappy fashion via an own goal by West Ham defender Angelo Ogbonna, who was under pressure from Nathan Redmond after Lukasz Fabianski had parried Redmond's initial effort.

But West Ham were only behind for three minutes before Anderson's 20-yard low strike beat Alex McCarthy.

The third goal - all in nine minutes - came again from Anderson, who powerfully shot home after being released by Michail Antonio to put the Hammers ahead.

Southampton pushed for an equaliser, but Fabianski and the visiting defence held firm to secure West Ham their fifth win in six games.

Injury-hit Hammers win again

For Manuel Pellegrini's side to be in the top half of the table at the halfway point of the season is a remarkable achievement, considering they lost their opening four league matches and have been ravaged by injuries.

Manuel Lanzini, Winston Reid, Carlos Sanchez, Andriy Yarmolenko and Ryan Fredericks are all long-term absentees, with Jack Wilshere, Marko Arnautovic, Javier Hernandez, Fabian Balbuena and Pablo Zabaleta also unavailable.

The Hammers' injury problems led to Pellegrini only naming six substitutes against Southampton and two of those - 21-year-old forward Xande Silva and 18-year-old midfielder Conor Coventry - had not featured in any Premier League match.

Despite that the visitors had the best opportunity of the opening half but Lucas Perez scuffed a shot wide after good work from overlapping full-back Aaron Cresswell, while Robert Snodgrass shot wide just before half-time.

Southampton took the lead in the 50th minute when a combination of Redmond and Ogbonna bundled the ball over the line, before two goals in six minutes from Anderson turned the game around.

It continues a fine December for Pellegrini's team that has also seen them beat Newcastle, Cardiff, Crystal Palace and Fulham, with their only slip-up being their 2-0 home loss to Watford on Saturday.

They were 12th before the game, but the three points has lifted them above Bournemouth, Wolves and Watford and level on points with eighth-placed Everton.

Two wins, two losses for Hasenhuttl

The match was Ralph Hasenhuttl's fourth game in charge of the Saints since the club sacked Mark Hughes earlier this month and the Austrian has now won two and lost two in England.

His side had won their past two matches - against Arsenal and Huddersfield - and could have taken a third-minute lead after Danny Ings jinked past Ogbonna and Antonio but shot into the side netting from a tight angle.

Southampton's 50th-minute goal was credited as an Angelo Ogbonna own goal

In a frantic nine-minute second-half period, Southampton took the lead, West Ham equalised and then the Saints had a great chance to retake the lead - but Fabianski made a fine one-handed save to deny Stuart Armstrong.

Moments later, following a Saints corner, the hosts thought they should have had a penalty when Declan Rice held on to Jan Bednarek, but referee Craig Pawson did not give the decision and the visitors countered, leading to Antonio setting up Anderson for their second goal.

Southampton are in their seventh successive season in the top flight and their battle to avoid relegation went down to the final game of the 2017-18 campaign.

After 19 of 38 league matches in 2018-19, they are now 16th, only three points clear of 18th-placed Burnley - and they face Manchester City and Chelsea in their next two games.

More to follow.