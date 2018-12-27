Premier League
Southampton1West Ham2

Southampton 1-2 West Ham: Felipe Anderson scores twice as Hammers move into top half

By Michael Emons

BBC Sport

Felipe Anderson
Felipe Anderson has now scored eight Premier League goals since joining West Ham from Lazio in a £40m deal in July

Felipe Anderson scored twice in six minutes as West Ham came from behind to beat Southampton at St Mary's Stadium and move up to ninth in the Premier League table.

After a quiet first half, the hosts took the lead in scrappy fashion via an own goal by West Ham defender Angelo Ogbonna, who was under pressure from Nathan Redmond after Lukasz Fabianski had parried Redmond's initial effort.

But West Ham were only behind for three minutes before Anderson's 20-yard low strike beat Alex McCarthy.

The third goal - all in nine minutes - came again from Anderson, who powerfully shot home after being released by Michail Antonio to put the Hammers ahead.

Southampton pushed for an equaliser, but Fabianski and the visiting defence held firm to secure West Ham their fifth win in six games.

Injury-hit Hammers win again

For Manuel Pellegrini's side to be in the top half of the table at the halfway point of the season is a remarkable achievement, considering they lost their opening four league matches and have been ravaged by injuries.

Manuel Lanzini, Winston Reid, Carlos Sanchez, Andriy Yarmolenko and Ryan Fredericks are all long-term absentees, with Jack Wilshere, Marko Arnautovic, Javier Hernandez, Fabian Balbuena and Pablo Zabaleta also unavailable.

The Hammers' injury problems led to Pellegrini only naming six substitutes against Southampton and two of those - 21-year-old forward Xande Silva and 18-year-old midfielder Conor Coventry - had not featured in any Premier League match.

Despite that the visitors had the best opportunity of the opening half but Lucas Perez scuffed a shot wide after good work from overlapping full-back Aaron Cresswell, while Robert Snodgrass shot wide just before half-time.

Southampton took the lead in the 50th minute when a combination of Redmond and Ogbonna bundled the ball over the line, before two goals in six minutes from Anderson turned the game around.

It continues a fine December for Pellegrini's team that has also seen them beat Newcastle, Cardiff, Crystal Palace and Fulham, with their only slip-up being their 2-0 home loss to Watford on Saturday.

They were 12th before the game, but the three points has lifted them above Bournemouth, Wolves and Watford and level on points with eighth-placed Everton.

Two wins, two losses for Hasenhuttl

The match was Ralph Hasenhuttl's fourth game in charge of the Saints since the club sacked Mark Hughes earlier this month and the Austrian has now won two and lost two in England.

His side had won their past two matches - against Arsenal and Huddersfield - and could have taken a third-minute lead after Danny Ings jinked past Ogbonna and Antonio but shot into the side netting from a tight angle.

Southampton goal
Southampton's 50th-minute goal was credited as an Angelo Ogbonna own goal

In a frantic nine-minute second-half period, Southampton took the lead, West Ham equalised and then the Saints had a great chance to retake the lead - but Fabianski made a fine one-handed save to deny Stuart Armstrong.

Moments later, following a Saints corner, the hosts thought they should have had a penalty when Declan Rice held on to Jan Bednarek, but referee Craig Pawson did not give the decision and the visitors countered, leading to Antonio setting up Anderson for their second goal.

Southampton are in their seventh successive season in the top flight and their battle to avoid relegation went down to the final game of the 2017-18 campaign.

After 19 of 38 league matches in 2018-19, they are now 16th, only three points clear of 18th-placed Burnley - and they face Manchester City and Chelsea in their next two games.

More to follow.

Line-ups

Southampton

  • 1McCarthy
  • 35BednarekBooked at 83mins
  • 3YoshidaSubstituted forAustinat 80'minutes
  • 4Vestergaard
  • 43Valery
  • 18LeminaSubstituted forElyounoussiat 87'minutes
  • 14Romeu
  • 33TargettBooked at 66mins
  • 22Redmond
  • 17Armstrong
  • 9IngsSubstituted forLongat 62'minutes

Substitutes

  • 5Stephens
  • 7Long
  • 10Austin
  • 11Elyounoussi
  • 16Ward-Prowse
  • 28Gunn
  • 66Ramsay

West Ham

  • 1Fabianski
  • 30Antonio
  • 23Diop
  • 21Ogbonna
  • 3Cresswell
  • 14Obiang
  • 41Rice
  • 45DianganaSubstituted forCarrollat 55'minutes
  • 11SnodgrassSubstituted forMasuakuat 90+2'minutes
  • 8Felipe Anderson
  • 27PérezSubstituted forNobleat 78'minutes

Substitutes

  • 9Carroll
  • 13Adrián
  • 16Noble
  • 26Masuaku
  • 32Costa Silva
  • 54Coventry
Referee:
Craig Pawson
Attendance:
31,654

Match Stats

Home TeamSouthamptonAway TeamWest Ham
Possession
Home46%
Away54%
Shots
Home11
Away16
Shots on Target
Home5
Away5
Corners
Home4
Away5
Fouls
Home10
Away3

Live Text

Match ends, Southampton 1, West Ham United 2.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Southampton 1, West Ham United 2.

Corner, West Ham United. Conceded by Yan Valery.

Attempt blocked. Declan Rice (West Ham United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Attempt saved. Felipe Anderson (West Ham United) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Andy Carroll.

Substitution

Substitution, West Ham United. Arthur Masuaku replaces Robert Snodgrass.

Felipe Anderson (West Ham United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Nathan Redmond (Southampton).

Corner, West Ham United. Conceded by Alex McCarthy.

Attempt saved. Felipe Anderson (West Ham United) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Lukasz Fabianski.

Substitution

Substitution, Southampton. Mohamed Elyounoussi replaces Mario Lemina.

Offside, Southampton. Stuart Armstrong tries a through ball, but Shane Long is caught offside.

Attempt missed. Michail Antonio (West Ham United) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Mark Noble.

Attempt blocked. Declan Rice (West Ham United) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Booking

Jan Bednarek (Southampton) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Andy Carroll (West Ham United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Jan Bednarek (Southampton).

Attempt blocked. Charlie Austin (Southampton) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Stuart Armstrong.

Substitution

Substitution, Southampton. Charlie Austin replaces Maya Yoshida.

Substitution

Substitution, West Ham United. Mark Noble replaces Lucas Pérez.

Offside, Southampton. Yan Valery tries a through ball, but Maya Yoshida is caught offside.

Corner, Southampton. Conceded by Michail Antonio.

Offside, Southampton. Shane Long tries a through ball, but Nathan Redmond is caught offside.

Pedro Obiang (West Ham United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Nathan Redmond (Southampton).

Foul by Michail Antonio (West Ham United).

Oriol Romeu (Southampton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Issa Diop (West Ham United) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Angelo Ogbonna following a corner.

Corner, West Ham United. Conceded by Jannik Vestergaard.

Attempt blocked. Lucas Pérez (West Ham United) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Felipe Anderson.

Booking

Matt Targett (Southampton) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Michail Antonio (West Ham United) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Matt Targett (Southampton).

Corner, Southampton. Conceded by Aaron Cresswell.

Corner, Southampton. Conceded by Issa Diop.

Substitution

Substitution, Southampton. Shane Long replaces Danny Ings.

Goal!

Goal! Southampton 1, West Ham United 2. Felipe Anderson (West Ham United) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Michail Antonio with a through ball following a fast break.

Attempt missed. Stuart Armstrong (Southampton) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right following a corner.

Corner, Southampton. Conceded by Lukasz Fabianski.

Attempt saved. Stuart Armstrong (Southampton) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Matt Targett.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Thursday 27th December 2018

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Liverpool1916304373651
2Tottenham19150442182445
3Man City19142351153644
4Chelsea19124337162140
5Arsenal19115341251638
6Man Utd199553731632
7Leicester198472422228
8Everton197663129227
9West Ham198382728-127
10Watford198382627-127
11Wolves197572022-226
12Bournemouth198292733-626
13Brighton196492127-622
14Crystal Palace1954101725-819
15Newcastle1945101426-1217
16Southampton1936102035-1515
17Cardiff1943121838-2015
18Burnley1933131741-2412
19Fulham1925121743-2611
20Huddersfield1924131234-2210
View full Premier League table

Top Stories

Related to this story

Also in Sport

Explore the BBC

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you