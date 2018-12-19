Ryan Harpur: Swifts captain to join Ballymena United for next season

Harpur (wearing the captain's armband) led the Swifts to their first senior trophy

Dungannon Swifts captain Ryan Harpur will join Ballymena United at the end of the season.

Harpur, 30, joined Dungannon from Glenavon in 2012 and led the Swifts to the League Cup last season - beating Ballymena in the final.

The Sky Blues have agreed terms with the player, who manager David Jeffrey had identified as a transfer target.

"Ryan is a player that Bryan [McLaughlin] and I have admired for some time," said Jeffrey.

"We went through the proper procedures, spoke to Kris Lindsay and, with Dungannon's permission and knowledge, we are very pleased to confirm that we have agreed terms with him," said Jeffrey.

"Ryan is absolutely delighted to be joining Ballymena United."

Portadown-native Harpur has scored twice for Dunganon this season, getting the equaliser against the Sky Blues in a 1-1 draw in October and also scoring the opening goal in a 3-2 win over Crusaders in December.

The former Everton schoolboy will make the move to the Ballymena Showgrounds next summer after six and a half years at Stangmore Park.