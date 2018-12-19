Hoffenheim: German police investigate drone use during training

Julian Nagelsmann's Hoffenheim are seventh, outside the Bundesliga's European spots

The use of a drone during Hoffenheim's last training session before a league game is being investigated by police.

A drone was flown above the training pitch several times on Tuesday as the players prepared for Wednesday's German Bundesliga match against Werder Bremen.

"The suspected pilot was located," said Hoffenheim, but no details were given about why the drone was being used.

A club spokesman added: "The case was handed over to the police who have already launched an investigation."