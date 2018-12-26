From goal gifs to Bundesliga banter - 18 top tweets from '18

Bristol City set the standard with their goal gifs
Bristol City set the standard with their goal gifs

In news terms, it's fair to say 2018 has been a bizarre year... but that's where Twitter has come into its own.

In the football world, we've seen a great year on social media, with official club accounts all upping their game - particularly in the Bundesliga.

Here are 18 examples of when official club social media administrators flexed their banter muscles in 2018...

1. Firstly, Bristol City went GOAL gif mad

A gif of Flint wearing a horse's head mask after his last minute equaliser against Manchester City

2. Then Norwich City savagely silenced the gif makers...

Norwich score against Bristol City and their twitter account trolls Bristol's over it's lack of gifs

3. Yeovil Town made sure Alexis Sanchez felt a warm welcome in his first Manchester United match...

A picture of Yeovil Town's small dressing room to welcome Manchester United's new signing Alexis Sanchez

4. When Borussia Dortmund went all teenage girl on us...

The tweet reads &amp;quot;When your boy asks his crush out and she says yes&amp;quot; - with a n image of an emotional goalscorer

5. Then Aston Villa trolled Ipswich, aka The Tractor Boys, after beating them 4-0

Aston Villa post a gif of a woman driving a tractor to troll Ipswich

6. When Bayer Leverkusen Leslie Knope'd their way through a Bayern Munich match...

A gif of a woman smiling with the phrase &amp;quot;everything hurts and I'm dying&amp;quot;

7. But they weren't great on their northern English geography...

Bayer Leverkusen's twitter account asks 'What's a Macclesfield&amp;quot;

8. When Bayern Munich's players tried to angle for a record deal...

A Bayern Munich tweet with members of the team posed like a boy band

9. Or when Dortmund trolled every Brit who's ever been at a hotel with German guests...

Borussia Dortmund celebrate Towel Day by posting pictures of a Dortmund towel at several iconic London landmarks

10. When Roma's social media managers had the night of their lives...

(We had to include all of these)

Roma's twitter account celebrates their comeback against Barcelona
Roma's twitter account celebrates their comeback against Barcelona with a joke about selling Roma baby-grows nine months after their victory
Roma's twitter account celebrates their comeback against Barcelona

11. Speaking of Roma, the official women's team account brilliantly features an "Idiot of the Day" whenever they are faced with sexist trolls...

Roma's twitter highlights a sexist comment by calling the person &amp;quot;idiot of the day&amp;quot;

12. Bournemouth didn't let themselves get carried away...

Bournemouth respond to a Twitter follow suggestion of the Champions League by replying &amp;quot;steady on twitter&amp;quot; - despite their excellent form

13. Leeds made a whole lot of enemies in the form of Niall Horan fans...

Niall Horan tweets &amp;quot;no-one likes Leeds&amp;quot;, to which Leeds responded &amp;quot;No-one likes your solo career&amp;quot;

14. Sunderland giving Plymouth a whole load of sass...

Plymouth tweeted the match stats which were heavily in their favour despite losing 2-0. Sunderland replied by saying &amp;quot;all these flavours and you choose to be salty&amp;quot;

15. Borussia Monchengladbach tried to win the league with retweets...

Borussia Monchengladbach tried to win the league with retweets but the league responded by saying they needed 50 million

16. Southampton showed they weren't over it...

Southampton tweeted &amp;quot;careful harry doesn't leave you half way through to join Strictly&amp;quot; - in response to Harry Redknapp being on I'm a Celebrity

17. Sevilla showing Real Madrid, it's personal...

A twitter user asks for responses to the question &amp;quot;ruin a date in four words or less&amp;quot;. Seville reply: &amp;quot;I support Real Madrid&amp;quot;.

18. Manchester City got us all in the Christmas spirit with the help of Kevin DeBruyne

Kevin De Bruyne does an impression of Kevin on Home Alone

