From goal gifs to Bundesliga banter - 18 top tweets from '18

Bristol City set the standard with their goal gifs

In news terms, it's fair to say 2018 has been a bizarre year... but that's where Twitter has come into its own.

In the football world, we've seen a great year on social media, with official club accounts all upping their game - particularly in the Bundesliga.

Here are 18 examples of when official club social media administrators flexed their banter muscles in 2018...

1. Firstly, Bristol City went GOAL gif mad

2. Then Norwich City savagely silenced the gif makers...

3. Yeovil Town made sure Alexis Sanchez felt a warm welcome in his first Manchester United match...

4. When Borussia Dortmund went all teenage girl on us...

5. Then Aston Villa trolled Ipswich, aka The Tractor Boys, after beating them 4-0

6. When Bayer Leverkusen Leslie Knope'd their way through a Bayern Munich match...

7. But they weren't great on their northern English geography...

8. When Bayern Munich's players tried to angle for a record deal...

9. Or when Dortmund trolled every Brit who's ever been at a hotel with German guests...

10. When Roma's social media managers had the night of their lives...

11. Speaking of Roma, the official women's team account brilliantly features an "Idiot of the Day" whenever they are faced with sexist trolls...

12. Bournemouth didn't let themselves get carried away...

13. Leeds made a whole lot of enemies in the form of Niall Horan fans...

14. Sunderland giving Plymouth a whole load of sass...

15. Borussia Monchengladbach tried to win the league with retweets...

16. Southampton showed they weren't over it...

17. Sevilla showing Real Madrid, it's personal...

18. Manchester City got us all in the Christmas spirit with the help of Kevin DeBruyne