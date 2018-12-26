Burnley 1-5 Everton: Lucas Digne's double helps Toffees thump lowly Clarets

Lucas Digne took his tally for the season to three with a brace at Turf Moor

Burnley manager Sean Dyche says his side "do not deserve to be better" than their lowly league position after being thumped by Everton at Turf Moor.

"The margins are super fine and the challenge [we face] this season is we haven't kept the margins tight," said Dyche, whose side are 18th, three points adrift of safety.

"There are a number of reasons why, but there's no excuse."

Yerry Mina, Lucas Digne and Gylfi Sigurdsson found the target as the Toffees, who went into the game on the back of two consecutive defeats, went 3-0 up after 22 minutes.

Ben Gibson got Burnley on the scoreboard before the interval but Digne added an impressive long-range second in the second half and substitute Richarlison scored a fifth late on.

The Toffees, who suffered a 6-2 mauling against Tottenham in their last outing, raced into the lead after just two minutes courtesy of Mina's towering header.

Joe Hart could only palm Digne's excellent free-kick into his own net before Ben Mee was penalised for handling the ball inside his own area.

Sigurdsson sent Hart the wrong way as Everton put their thrashing by Spurs firmly behind them, but Gibson's goal after a goalline scramble gave the hosts some hope heading into half-time.

Burnley were much brighter in the second half, but as they chased the game they left space behind for the tricky Bernard to exploit.

The Brazilian did not get on the scoresheet, but his cushioned pass to Digne set up the Frenchman to drill the ball into the far corner and put the game firmly to bed.

Richarlison came off the bench to add the fifth as Everton moved up to eighth in the Premier League.

Mina helps Everton shake off Spurs embarrassment

With Sunday's heavy defeat by Spurs still fresh in the memory, Everton were determined to produce a blistering start at Turf Moor.

Boss Marco Silva left the talismanic Richarlison on the bench while Mina returned to the starting line-up after missing the defeat by Tottenham.

And the Colombia international, who cost just over £27m this summer, rewarded his manger's faith with an excellent performance.

After giving the visitors the lead in the second minute, Mina was also excellent at thwarting Burnley's fightback at the other end once Gibson's goal had given them a foothold in the game.

The 24-year-old won more duels than any other Everton player (24), as well as winning the most aerial duels for his side.

His strength and pace mean he is a powerful defensive presence, but he also had the most touches of the ball (79), indicating his ability to play out of defence.

After the disappointment of missing out on selection against Spurs, his performance at Burnley was a statement Silva will find hard to ignore.

Slow start costs the Clarets

Burnley are in big trouble, and they found themselves three goals behind before they even registered a shot at Jordan Pickford's goal.

Sean Dyche opted to start Sam Vokes for the first time since November, in anticipation of a physical battle against Everton's three towering centre-backs.

But their problems are at the other end and the hosts struggled to contain Everton's speed and guile through the middle.

Burnley have now conceded 41 goals after 19 games this season - two more than they did in the entire 2017-18 campaign.

Bernard, Sigurdsson and Walcott pulled the strings as Everton enjoyed large spells of possession, having killed the game as a contest in the first quarter.

Gibson, who was making his Premier League debut for the Clarets following his summer move from Middlesbrough, handed his side a lifeline with a scrambled goal.

And Tarkowski could have reduced the arrears to just one goal, but his side-footed effort from close range sailed over the bar.

Digne's second ended the last of Burnley's resistance after 26 minutes of the second half, and Dyche's side will need to produce more at either end to arrest their current decline.

Man of the match - Yerry Mina (Everton)

Everton defender Yerry Mina was brilliant at both ends as he returned to the starting line-up after being left out of the defeat by Tottenham on Sunday

Burnley all at sea in defence - the stats

Burnley have already conceded 41 goals in the Premier League this season after 19 games, two more than they shipped in the whole of last season (39).

Everton have scored five goals in an away Premier League game for only the third time ever and the first time since a 5-2 win at Sheffield Wednesday in April 1996.

At one minute and 39 seconds, Yerry Mina's goal for Everton was the quickest Premier League goal on Boxing Day since 2014 when both Harry Kane and Adam Johnson both scored within the first minute.

Mina's opener is the quickest Premier League goal by an Everton player since Tom Davies scored against Leicester after 30 seconds in April 2017.

Five of the eight goals scored by Everton's Lucas Digne in Europe's big five leagues have come from outside the box, including each of his three for the Toffees.

Burnley goalkeeper Joe Hart has conceded 41 goals in 19 games in the Premier League this season; only in 2009-10 (42 in 36 games) did he ship more in a single campaign in the competition.

Gylfi Sigurdsson has scored 12 Premier League goals for Everton since the start of last season, more than any other player.

Richarlison has netted nine goals in 17 Premier League appearances this season with Everton, four more than he scored with Watford last season (five in 38 appearances).

'They deserved to win' - what they said

Burnley boss Sean Dyche told BBC Match of the Day: "They started much brighter, much sharper with more energy. They were the better side and deserved to win.

"The last 10 minutes of the half we deserved to get back in it and the game settled. We got a bit more on the front foot, scored a goal and all of sudden the next goal is vital.

"The chance for Tarkowski is massive. If we put that in, after what happened to Everton against Tottenham the other day, then it may change the whole event. We then started the second half the brighter and you never know from then. But it didn't go in and the game went after that."

Everton boss Marco Silva speaking to BBC Match of the Day: "The first thing I'd like to say is this is for our fans and our players.

"The fans welcomed our players before the match, which is fantastic after a tough result on Sunday. And the players as well, they deserve this.

"It was a good win for us and now is the moment to rest and prepare for the other quick games."

On responding to Sunday's defeat by Tottenham: "I think the best solution to the last result was to play as quickly as you can, luckily for us we played after three days.

"They showed they are here to fight, to compete and to show the ambition we have as a club."

On goalscorer Lucas Digne: "I think the credit has to go to all the squad and not just one or two, but of course Lucas Digne has done well and settled. We never had any doubts about his quality or his attitude. His left foot is fantastic."

What's next?

Burnley entertain West Ham at Turf Moor on Sunday, 30 December (14:15 GMT), while Everton are on the road again as they travel to Brighton and Hove Albion on Saturday, 29 December (15:00 GMT).