Liverpool v Newcastle United

TEAM NEWS

Liverpool full-back Trent Alexander-Arnold is set to be available following a two-game absence with a foot injury.

Naby Keita is expected to overcome foot and rib injuries sustained against Wolves, but defenders Joe Gomez and Joel Matip remain sidelined.

Newcastle's Ki Sung-yueng is on international duty with South Korea, while fellow midfielder Jonjo Shelvey is struggling with a thigh problem.

Ciaran Clark missed Saturday's draw with Fulham because of an ankle injury.

Federico Fernandez was included among the substitutes for that match after recovering from a calf injury.





MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

@Guymowbray: Jurgen Klopp's demeanour at his Christmas Eve morning press conference was telling: serious but relaxed, and fully focussed ONLY on Newcastle, against whom a win would be Liverpool's 26th league success of the calendar year - a new club record.

He outlined the importance of being "patient" against a (likely) back five, and the "need to stay angry, stay greedy".

Rafa Benitez will be all smiles to start with on his latest return 'home', after coming close to being angry himself at the weekend when his Newcastle side failed to register a shot on target against struggling Fulham.

As Leicester and Crystal Palace (with Andros Townsend's rocket) showed on Saturday though, just one shot can make a massive difference.

VIEW FROM THE DUGOUT

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp: "A lot of teams are in whatever you call the title race, and that is how it should be. That is maybe only the difference to last year when pretty much nobody was in any more at this time, and that is good for all supporters out there.

"Being unbeaten in the league until December is not something I had too often in my life. We did really well so far, and we have to do even better from now on. That's the challenge for us."

Newcastle United manager Rafael Benitez: "We have to be realistic and understand we will be in the bottom half for the season.

"If we can be better than three teams, it will be another miracle. It was a miracle last year. People were thinking, 'Oh, you finished 10th...', but with a couple of fewer wins, we could have been in the bottom five, so it was a miracle."

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Liverpool are unbeaten in their last 22 Premier League home games against Newcastle, winning 18 and drawing four since a 2-0 defeat in April 1994.

Newcastle have won just two of the past 10 Premier League meetings, both at home.

Liverpool

Liverpool have won six successive games in all competitions.

The Reds are unbeaten at home in the Premier League this season, winning seven, drawing one and conceding just twice.

They haven't lost a home league game on Boxing Day since a 1-0 defeat by Manchester United in the 1986-87 season.

Mohamed Salah has scored 24 goals in 27 Premier League home games for Liverpool.

However, if he fails to score against Newcastle he will have gone three home games without a Liverpool goal for the first time.

Daniel Sturridge has scored seven goals in his last nine Premier League appearances against Newcastle.

Newcastle United