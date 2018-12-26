Match ends, Norwich City 3, Nottingham Forest 3.
Norwich City 3-3 Nottingham Forest: Canaries draw after being 3-0 down
Onel Hernandez scored twice in injury time, including a 98th-minute equaliser, as Norwich fought back from 3-0 down to deny Nottingham Forest victory in a pulsating match at Carrow Road.
Matty Cash's low shot had put Forest ahead against the run of the play in first-half stoppage time and, after Jack Robinson smashed in the second, Cash swept home number three.
But Norwich, who stay second in the table, were finally rewarded for a relentless attacking display when Mario Vrancic's deflected shot made it 3-1 after 77 minutes.
Hernandez struck a second for the hosts in the fourth minute of added time and, a minute after the scheduled seven minutes of stoppage time, he fired in the third to earn an unlikely point.
Norwich missed numerous chances in the first half, with Reds keeper Costel Pantilimon making a stunning one-on-one save from Teemu Pukki and then an equally impressive reaction stop from a deflected Jamal Lewis effort.
But Forest, who are now winless in four matches and drop to 10th in the table, somehow managed to survive the early pressure and led when Cash robbed Max Aarons and smashed in his sixth goal of the season.
Two goals soon after the restart capped an impressive period by the visitors but Norwich, who had won five in a row in the league at home and were unbeaten in 11 games, continued to create opportunities.
Pantilimon made an outstanding save to thwart Pukki and there were strong home claims for a penalty for handball against Robinson before Vrancic struck to give Norwich hope.
But the giant Romanian keeper made a mess of a tame Hernandez ball into the danger area that eluded everyone and then was beaten by a stylish finish after a slick team move with 98 minutes played.
Line-ups
Norwich
- 1Krul
- 37Aarons
- 4GodfreyBooked at 37mins
- 15Klose
- 12LewisSubstituted forSrbenyat 72'minutes
- 27Tettey
- 8VrancicBooked at 80mins
- 17BuendíaSubstituted forRhodesat 71'minutes
- 18StiepermannBooked at 27mins
- 36CantwellSubstituted forHernándezat 63'minutes
- 22PukkiBooked at 55mins
Substitutes
- 6Zimmermann
- 11Rhodes
- 19Trybull
- 25Hernández
- 31Hanley
- 32Srbeny
- 33McGovern
Nottm Forest
- 1PantilimonBooked at 90mins
- 27Darikwa
- 44Hefele
- 4FoxBooked at 49mins
- 18RobinsonBooked at 51minsSubstituted forJankoat 66'minutes
- 6ColbackBooked at 67mins
- 24Yacob
- 23Lolley
- 10Antunes Carvalho
- 14CashSubstituted forBastião Diasat 83'minutes
- 7GrabbanSubstituted forMurphyat 71'minutes
Substitutes
- 5Guédioura
- 8Watson
- 9Murphy
- 11Osborn
- 15Steele
- 21Janko
- 31Bastião Dias
- Referee:
- John Brooks
- Attendance:
- 26,933
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home60%
- Away40%
- Shots
- Home27
- Away9
- Shots on Target
- Home11
- Away7
- Corners
- Home4
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home11
- Away18
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Norwich City 3, Nottingham Forest 3.
Goal!
Goal! Norwich City 3, Nottingham Forest 3. Onel Hernández (Norwich City) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Ben Godfrey with a through ball.
Booking
Costel Pantilimon (Nottingham Forest) is shown the yellow card.
Attempt missed. Marco Stiepermann (Norwich City) left footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Attempt saved. Timm Klose (Norwich City) right footed shot from very close range is saved in the centre of the goal.
Attempt saved. Ben Godfrey (Norwich City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Onel Hernández.
Goal!
Goal! Norwich City 2, Nottingham Forest 3. Onel Hernández (Norwich City) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Ben Godfrey.
Foul by Dennis Srbeny (Norwich City).
Daniel Fox (Nottingham Forest) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Dennis Srbeny (Norwich City) right footed shot from the left side of the box is too high. Assisted by Maximillian Aarons.
Attempt blocked. Marco Stiepermann (Norwich City) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Maximillian Aarons.
Attempt missed. Dennis Srbeny (Norwich City) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Teemu Pukki.
Attempt blocked. Marco Stiepermann (Norwich City) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Attempt blocked. Maximillian Aarons (Norwich City) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is blocked. Assisted by Jordan Rhodes.
Foul by Onel Hernández (Norwich City).
Gil Dias (Nottingham Forest) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Ben Godfrey (Norwich City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high following a set piece situation.
Onel Hernández (Norwich City) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Saidy Janko (Nottingham Forest).
Foul by Ben Godfrey (Norwich City).
Daryl Murphy (Nottingham Forest) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Offside, Norwich City. Marco Stiepermann tries a through ball, but Maximillian Aarons is caught offside.
Attempt saved. Dennis Srbeny (Norwich City) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Maximillian Aarons.
Substitution
Substitution, Nottingham Forest. Gil Dias replaces Matthew Cash.
Attempt missed. Ben Godfrey (Norwich City) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Teemu Pukki.
Attempt missed. Teemu Pukki (Norwich City) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Onel Hernández.
Booking
Mario Vrancic (Norwich City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Offside, Nottingham Forest. Matthew Cash tries a through ball, but Daryl Murphy is caught offside.
Attempt blocked. Joe Lolley (Nottingham Forest) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by João Carvalho.
Attempt saved. João Carvalho (Nottingham Forest) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Tendayi Darikwa.
Goal!
Goal! Norwich City 1, Nottingham Forest 3. Mario Vrancic (Norwich City) left footed shot from outside the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Teemu Pukki.
Attempt saved. Teemu Pukki (Norwich City) right footed shot from very close range is saved in the centre of the goal.
Goal!
Goal! Norwich City 0, Nottingham Forest 3. Matthew Cash (Nottingham Forest) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Joe Lolley.
Attempt missed. Teemu Pukki (Norwich City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Marco Stiepermann.
Substitution
Substitution, Norwich City. Dennis Srbeny replaces Jamal Lewis.
Substitution
Substitution, Norwich City. Jordan Rhodes replaces Emiliano Buendía.
Substitution
Substitution, Nottingham Forest. Daryl Murphy replaces Lewis Grabban.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Emiliano Buendía (Norwich City) because of an injury.