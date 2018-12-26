Championship
Norwich3Nottm Forest3

Norwich City 3-3 Nottingham Forest: Canaries draw after being 3-0 down

Onel Hernandez celebrates his equaliser against Nottingham Forest
Onel Hernandez celebrates his equaliser against Nottingham Forest

Onel Hernandez scored twice in injury time, including a 98th-minute equaliser, as Norwich fought back from 3-0 down to deny Nottingham Forest victory in a pulsating match at Carrow Road.

Matty Cash's low shot had put Forest ahead against the run of the play in first-half stoppage time and, after Jack Robinson smashed in the second, Cash swept home number three.

But Norwich, who stay second in the table, were finally rewarded for a relentless attacking display when Mario Vrancic's deflected shot made it 3-1 after 77 minutes.

Hernandez struck a second for the hosts in the fourth minute of added time and, a minute after the scheduled seven minutes of stoppage time, he fired in the third to earn an unlikely point.

Norwich missed numerous chances in the first half, with Reds keeper Costel Pantilimon making a stunning one-on-one save from Teemu Pukki and then an equally impressive reaction stop from a deflected Jamal Lewis effort.

But Forest, who are now winless in four matches and drop to 10th in the table, somehow managed to survive the early pressure and led when Cash robbed Max Aarons and smashed in his sixth goal of the season.

Two goals soon after the restart capped an impressive period by the visitors but Norwich, who had won five in a row in the league at home and were unbeaten in 11 games, continued to create opportunities.

Pantilimon made an outstanding save to thwart Pukki and there were strong home claims for a penalty for handball against Robinson before Vrancic struck to give Norwich hope.

But the giant Romanian keeper made a mess of a tame Hernandez ball into the danger area that eluded everyone and then was beaten by a stylish finish after a slick team move with 98 minutes played.

Matty Cash (centre) celebrates his first-half goal against Norwich
Matty Cash's first-half goal was his sixth of the season and was soon followed by his seventh

Line-ups

Norwich

  • 1Krul
  • 37Aarons
  • 4GodfreyBooked at 37mins
  • 15Klose
  • 12LewisSubstituted forSrbenyat 72'minutes
  • 27Tettey
  • 8VrancicBooked at 80mins
  • 17BuendíaSubstituted forRhodesat 71'minutes
  • 18StiepermannBooked at 27mins
  • 36CantwellSubstituted forHernándezat 63'minutes
  • 22PukkiBooked at 55mins

Substitutes

  • 6Zimmermann
  • 11Rhodes
  • 19Trybull
  • 25Hernández
  • 31Hanley
  • 32Srbeny
  • 33McGovern

Nottm Forest

  • 1PantilimonBooked at 90mins
  • 27Darikwa
  • 44Hefele
  • 4FoxBooked at 49mins
  • 18RobinsonBooked at 51minsSubstituted forJankoat 66'minutes
  • 6ColbackBooked at 67mins
  • 24Yacob
  • 23Lolley
  • 10Antunes Carvalho
  • 14CashSubstituted forBastião Diasat 83'minutes
  • 7GrabbanSubstituted forMurphyat 71'minutes

Substitutes

  • 5Guédioura
  • 8Watson
  • 9Murphy
  • 11Osborn
  • 15Steele
  • 21Janko
  • 31Bastião Dias
Referee:
John Brooks
Attendance:
26,933

Match Stats

Home TeamNorwichAway TeamNottm Forest
Possession
Home60%
Away40%
Shots
Home27
Away9
Shots on Target
Home11
Away7
Corners
Home4
Away1
Fouls
Home11
Away18

Live Text

Match ends, Norwich City 3, Nottingham Forest 3.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Norwich City 3, Nottingham Forest 3.

Goal!

Goal! Norwich City 3, Nottingham Forest 3. Onel Hernández (Norwich City) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Ben Godfrey with a through ball.

Booking

Costel Pantilimon (Nottingham Forest) is shown the yellow card.

Attempt missed. Marco Stiepermann (Norwich City) left footed shot from outside the box is too high.

Attempt saved. Timm Klose (Norwich City) right footed shot from very close range is saved in the centre of the goal.

Attempt saved. Ben Godfrey (Norwich City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Onel Hernández.

Goal!

Goal! Norwich City 2, Nottingham Forest 3. Onel Hernández (Norwich City) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Ben Godfrey.

Foul by Dennis Srbeny (Norwich City).

Daniel Fox (Nottingham Forest) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Dennis Srbeny (Norwich City) right footed shot from the left side of the box is too high. Assisted by Maximillian Aarons.

Attempt blocked. Marco Stiepermann (Norwich City) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Maximillian Aarons.

Attempt missed. Dennis Srbeny (Norwich City) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Teemu Pukki.

Attempt blocked. Marco Stiepermann (Norwich City) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Attempt blocked. Maximillian Aarons (Norwich City) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is blocked. Assisted by Jordan Rhodes.

Foul by Onel Hernández (Norwich City).

Gil Dias (Nottingham Forest) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Ben Godfrey (Norwich City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high following a set piece situation.

Onel Hernández (Norwich City) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Saidy Janko (Nottingham Forest).

Foul by Ben Godfrey (Norwich City).

Daryl Murphy (Nottingham Forest) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Offside, Norwich City. Marco Stiepermann tries a through ball, but Maximillian Aarons is caught offside.

Attempt saved. Dennis Srbeny (Norwich City) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Maximillian Aarons.

Substitution

Substitution, Nottingham Forest. Gil Dias replaces Matthew Cash.

Attempt missed. Ben Godfrey (Norwich City) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Teemu Pukki.

Attempt missed. Teemu Pukki (Norwich City) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Onel Hernández.

Booking

Mario Vrancic (Norwich City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Offside, Nottingham Forest. Matthew Cash tries a through ball, but Daryl Murphy is caught offside.

Attempt blocked. Joe Lolley (Nottingham Forest) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by João Carvalho.

Attempt saved. João Carvalho (Nottingham Forest) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Tendayi Darikwa.

Goal!

Goal! Norwich City 1, Nottingham Forest 3. Mario Vrancic (Norwich City) left footed shot from outside the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Teemu Pukki.

Attempt saved. Teemu Pukki (Norwich City) right footed shot from very close range is saved in the centre of the goal.

Goal!

Goal! Norwich City 0, Nottingham Forest 3. Matthew Cash (Nottingham Forest) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Joe Lolley.

Attempt missed. Teemu Pukki (Norwich City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Marco Stiepermann.

Substitution

Substitution, Norwich City. Dennis Srbeny replaces Jamal Lewis.

Substitution

Substitution, Norwich City. Jordan Rhodes replaces Emiliano Buendía.

Substitution

Substitution, Nottingham Forest. Daryl Murphy replaces Lewis Grabban.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match Emiliano Buendía (Norwich City) because of an injury.

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Leeds24156342222051
2Norwich24146444291548
3West Brom24136552312145
4Sheff Utd24125739281141
5Middlesbrough2410952517839
6Derby2411673328539
7Birmingham24910537271037
8QPR2411493132-137
9Aston Villa249964637936
10Nottm Forest2481243526936
11Stoke2481063029134
12Bristol City248882928132
13Swansea2495102928132
14Blackburn2471073137-631
15Hull2486102833-530
16Sheff Wed2486103040-1030
17Preston2477103640-428
18Brentford2468103535026
19Wigan2474132335-1225
20Millwall2457122939-1022
21Rotherham24410102339-1622
22Bolton2456131732-1521
23Reading2447132737-1019
24Ipswich2429131941-2215
View full Championship table

Top Stories

Explore the BBC

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you