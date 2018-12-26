Norwich City 3-3 Nottingham Forest: Canaries draw after being 3-0 down

Onel Hernandez celebrates his equaliser against Nottingham Forest

Onel Hernandez scored twice in injury time, including a 98th-minute equaliser, as Norwich fought back from 3-0 down to deny Nottingham Forest victory in a pulsating match at Carrow Road.

Matty Cash's low shot had put Forest ahead against the run of the play in first-half stoppage time and, after Jack Robinson smashed in the second, Cash swept home number three.

But Norwich, who stay second in the table, were finally rewarded for a relentless attacking display when Mario Vrancic's deflected shot made it 3-1 after 77 minutes.

Hernandez struck a second for the hosts in the fourth minute of added time and, a minute after the scheduled seven minutes of stoppage time, he fired in the third to earn an unlikely point.

Norwich missed numerous chances in the first half, with Reds keeper Costel Pantilimon making a stunning one-on-one save from Teemu Pukki and then an equally impressive reaction stop from a deflected Jamal Lewis effort.

But Forest, who are now winless in four matches and drop to 10th in the table, somehow managed to survive the early pressure and led when Cash robbed Max Aarons and smashed in his sixth goal of the season.

Two goals soon after the restart capped an impressive period by the visitors but Norwich, who had won five in a row in the league at home and were unbeaten in 11 games, continued to create opportunities.

Pantilimon made an outstanding save to thwart Pukki and there were strong home claims for a penalty for handball against Robinson before Vrancic struck to give Norwich hope.

But the giant Romanian keeper made a mess of a tame Hernandez ball into the danger area that eluded everyone and then was beaten by a stylish finish after a slick team move with 98 minutes played.

Matty Cash's first-half goal was his sixth of the season and was soon followed by his seventh