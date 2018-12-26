Leeds United 3-2 Blackburn Rovers: Hosts score two late goals to stretch lead at top

Kemar Roofe heads in Leeds' stoppage-time winner against Blackburn at Elland Road - his fifth goal in his past four games

Kemar Roofe scored twice in stoppage time to give Championship leaders Leeds United a dramatic win over Blackburn Rovers.

Rovers looked to have won the game themselves when, in the 90th minute, Charlie Mulgrew's free-kick put them 2-1 in front.

However, for the second match in succession, top scorer Roofe popped up with a decisive intervention to give his side an unbelievable victory.

The former Oxford United forward fired in from close range after a scramble to equalise and then headed in a right-wing cross to complete the turnaround.

Leeds' seventh straight win took them two points clear of second-placed Norwich, who came from 3-0 down to draw with Nottingham Forest.

Having overturned a 2-0 deficit to win 3-2 at Aston Villa on Sunday, when Roofe scored a 95th-minute winner, Leeds once again produced a sensational fightback to keep their winning run going.

They had gone in front just before half-time when Rovers defender Derrick Williams sliced Jack Harrison's left-wing cross into his own net.

But that was cancelled out two minutes into the second half by Mulgrew's penalty after the Scotland international had been fouled inside the box by Luke Ayling.

Rovers were on course for their first away win since 6 October but could not hold on to their advantage and are now without a win in four games.