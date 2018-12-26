Match ends, Leeds United 3, Blackburn Rovers 2.
Leeds United 3-2 Blackburn Rovers: Hosts score two late goals to stretch lead at top
Kemar Roofe scored twice in stoppage time to give Championship leaders Leeds United a dramatic win over Blackburn Rovers.
Rovers looked to have won the game themselves when, in the 90th minute, Charlie Mulgrew's free-kick put them 2-1 in front.
However, for the second match in succession, top scorer Roofe popped up with a decisive intervention to give his side an unbelievable victory.
The former Oxford United forward fired in from close range after a scramble to equalise and then headed in a right-wing cross to complete the turnaround.
Leeds' seventh straight win took them two points clear of second-placed Norwich, who came from 3-0 down to draw with Nottingham Forest.
Having overturned a 2-0 deficit to win 3-2 at Aston Villa on Sunday, when Roofe scored a 95th-minute winner, Leeds once again produced a sensational fightback to keep their winning run going.
They had gone in front just before half-time when Rovers defender Derrick Williams sliced Jack Harrison's left-wing cross into his own net.
But that was cancelled out two minutes into the second half by Mulgrew's penalty after the Scotland international had been fouled inside the box by Luke Ayling.
Rovers were on course for their first away win since 6 October but could not hold on to their advantage and are now without a win in four games.
Line-ups
Leeds
- 1Peacock-Farrell
- 2AylingSubstituted forShackletonat 69'minutes
- 23PhillipsBooked at 89mins
- 18Jansson
- 3DouglasBooked at 77mins
- 4Forshaw
- 10Alioski
- 43Klich
- 19Hernández
- 22HarrisonSubstituted forClarkeat 60'minutes
- 7Roofe
Substitutes
- 13Huffer
- 34Baker
- 40Davis
- 46Shackleton
- 47Clarke
- 52Halme
- 53Gotts
Blackburn
- 1Raya
- 2NyambeSubstituted forReedat 62'minutes
- 26LenihanBooked at 85mins
- 14Mulgrew
- 3Williams
- 5RodwellBooked at 44minsSubstituted forSmallwoodat 69'minutes
- 29Evans
- 7ArmstrongSubstituted forRothwellat 75'minutes
- 23Dack
- 17Bell
- 10Graham
Substitutes
- 4Reed
- 6Smallwood
- 8Rothwell
- 13Leutwiler
- 24Nuttall
- 25Downing
- 45Palmer
- Referee:
- Steve Martin
- Attendance:
- 34,863
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home71%
- Away29%
- Shots
- Home24
- Away8
- Shots on Target
- Home10
- Away2
- Corners
- Home6
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home13
- Away13
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Leeds United 3, Blackburn Rovers 2.
Goal!
Goal! Leeds United 3, Blackburn Rovers 2. Kemar Roofe (Leeds United) header from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Pablo Hernández with a cross.
Pablo Hernández (Leeds United) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Richard Smallwood (Blackburn Rovers).
Kalvin Phillips (Leeds United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Bradley Dack (Blackburn Rovers).
Foul by Jack Clarke (Leeds United).
Charlie Mulgrew (Blackburn Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Goal!
Goal! Leeds United 2, Blackburn Rovers 2. Kemar Roofe (Leeds United) right footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal.
Attempt saved. Pablo Hernández (Leeds United) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Attempt saved. Pontus Jansson (Leeds United) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Pablo Hernández with a headed pass.
Goal!
Goal! Leeds United 1, Blackburn Rovers 2. Charlie Mulgrew (Blackburn Rovers) from a free kick with a left footed shot to the bottom left corner.
Booking
Kalvin Phillips (Leeds United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Kalvin Phillips (Leeds United).
Joe Rothwell (Blackburn Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Pontus Jansson (Leeds United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Harrison Reed (Blackburn Rovers).
Foul by Ezgjan Alioski (Leeds United).
Harrison Reed (Blackburn Rovers) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Booking
Darragh Lenihan (Blackburn Rovers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Attempt saved. Adam Forshaw (Leeds United) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Jack Clarke.
Corner, Leeds United. Conceded by Harrison Reed.
Corner, Leeds United. Conceded by Darragh Lenihan.
Attempt blocked. Pablo Hernández (Leeds United) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Mateusz Klich.
Attempt missed. Darragh Lenihan (Blackburn Rovers) header from the right side of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Richard Smallwood.
Foul by Jamie Shackleton (Leeds United).
Derrick Williams (Blackburn Rovers) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Booking
Barry Douglas (Leeds United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Barry Douglas (Leeds United).
Joe Rothwell (Blackburn Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Blackburn Rovers. Joe Rothwell replaces Adam Armstrong.
Corner, Blackburn Rovers. Conceded by Pontus Jansson.
Attempt saved. Kemar Roofe (Leeds United) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Adam Forshaw with a cross.
Attempt blocked. Pablo Hernández (Leeds United) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jack Clarke.
Substitution
Substitution, Blackburn Rovers. Richard Smallwood replaces Jack Rodwell.
Substitution
Substitution, Leeds United. Jamie Shackleton replaces Luke Ayling.
Attempt missed. Mateusz Klich (Leeds United) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Ezgjan Alioski.
Attempt missed. Barry Douglas (Leeds United) left footed shot from the left side of the box is too high. Assisted by Jack Clarke.
Attempt blocked. Adam Armstrong (Blackburn Rovers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.