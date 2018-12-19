Dundee Utd: United States-based businessman Mark Ogren buys controlling stake in Scottish Championship club

Mike Martin, who is stepping down, succeeded Stephen Thompson as Dundee United chairman in March 2018

Dundee United have confirmed United States-based businessman Mark Ogren has bought a controlling stake in the club.

Ogren, whose business interests span oil services, software and real-estate, has acquired 85.61% of the issued share capital in Dundee United Football Company Ltd, previously owned by Mike Martin and James Fyffe.

Ogren becomes chairman, with Martin also stepping down as a board director.

Fyffe and David Dorward remain directors at the club.

United currently sit third in the Scottish Championship, five points behind leaders Ayr United, having lost in the promotion play-offs in the past two campaigns.

A club statement said Ogren's acquisition, after several months of talks, "provides Dundee United with the strong financial foundations required to support the club's football ambitions, specifically a return to the Ladbrokes Premiership".

Who is Mark Ogren? Ogren, 55, was president of Croix Oil Co, which his parents started in 1964, from 1995 He sold the family-owned petroleum business, which owned 13 convenience stores and 10 Circle K stores, in September Ogren owned a Northwoods League baseball team, Mankato Dogs, from 2012 to 2017 He is also the majority owner of Sioux Falls Canaries, in South Dakota, an independent professional baseball team Ogren is part of an investment group that owns Sioux Falls Stampede hockey team, which plays in the United States Hockey League

Martin added: "Throughout our discussions, I was impressed by Mark's passion for sport in general and his vision and ambition for Dundee United.

"He has developed a keen understanding of our rich history, our values and traditions, the importance of our community role and the passion and loyalty of the supporter base.

"I feel privileged to have been chairman at this great club and I am grateful for all the support and assistance given to me throughout that period. I leave with confidence that Dundee United's future is in very good hands."