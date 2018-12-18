Match ends, Fortuna Düsseldorf 2, Borussia Dortmund 1.
Fortuna Dusseldorf 2-1 Borussia Dortmund: leaders suffer first defeat
-
- From the section European Football
Borussia Dortmund's unbeaten start to the Bundesliga season is over after the German league leaders were beaten at Fortuna Dusseldorf.
Dodi Lukebakio put Dusseldorf ahead in the first half before Jean Zimmer's long-range strike doubled their lead after the break.
Prolific substitute Paco Alcacer pulled a goal back for Dortmund with nine minutes left.
However, Dusseldorf held on for just their fourth league win of the season.
Despite the defeat there was history created by Dortmund striker Alcacer, who became the first player in Bundesliga history to score 10 goals as a substitute in a single season.
Dortmund stay top but their lead has been cut to six points after second-placed Borussia Monchengladbach beat Nuremberg 2-0.
Lucien Favre's side face Monchengladbach at their Signal Iduna Park stadium on Friday in their final match before the winter break.
Line-ups
Düsseldorf
- 1Rensing
- 25Zimmermann
- 5Ayhan
- 35Kaminski
- 23Gießelmann
- 31SobottkaSubstituted forBodzekat 70'minutes
- 7Fink
- 39Zimmer
- 22StögerBooked at 74mins
- 33UsamiSubstituted forRamanat 87'minutes
- 20LukebakioSubstituted forHenningsat 88'minutes
Substitutes
- 9Raman
- 10Ducksch
- 11Karaman
- 12Theißen
- 13Bodzek
- 28Hennings
- 32Bormuth
B Dortmund
- 1Bürki
- 26PiszczekBooked at 90mins
- 16AkanjiSubstituted forToprakat 45'minutes
- 4Diallo
- 29Schmelzer
- 28Witsel
- 6DelaneySubstituted forAlcácerat 61'minutes
- 22PulisicBooked at 62mins
- 11Reus
- 34Bruun LarsenSubstituted forSanchoat 60'minutes
- 10Götze
Substitutes
- 5Hakimi
- 7Sancho
- 9Alcácer
- 13Guerreiro
- 33Weigl
- 35Hitz
- 36Toprak
- Referee:
- Tobias Welz
- Attendance:
- 52,000
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home27%
- Away73%
- Shots
- Home8
- Away11
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away3
- Corners
- Home2
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home8
- Away13
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Fortuna Düsseldorf 2, Borussia Dortmund 1.
Foul by Marco Reus (Borussia Dortmund).
Jean Zimmer (Fortuna Düsseldorf) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Corner, Fortuna Düsseldorf. Conceded by Marco Reus.
Booking
Lukasz Piszczek (Borussia Dortmund) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Lukasz Piszczek (Borussia Dortmund).
Benito Raman (Fortuna Düsseldorf) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Mario Götze (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Oliver Fink (Fortuna Düsseldorf).
Attempt blocked. Lukasz Piszczek (Borussia Dortmund) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Mario Götze with a headed pass.
Substitution
Substitution, Fortuna Düsseldorf. Rouwen Hennings replaces Dodi Lukebakio.
Substitution
Substitution, Fortuna Düsseldorf. Benito Raman replaces Takashi Usami.
Corner, Borussia Dortmund. Conceded by Kaan Ayhan.
Attempt blocked. Paco Alcácer (Borussia Dortmund) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Lukasz Piszczek with a cross.
Goal!
Goal! Fortuna Düsseldorf 2, Borussia Dortmund 1. Paco Alcácer (Borussia Dortmund) header from very close range to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Lukasz Piszczek.
Offside, Borussia Dortmund. Marcel Schmelzer tries a through ball, but Marco Reus is caught offside.
Christian Pulisic (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Jean Zimmer (Fortuna Düsseldorf).
Attempt saved. Abdou Diallo (Borussia Dortmund) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Jadon Sancho with a cross.
Corner, Borussia Dortmund. Conceded by Takashi Usami.
Booking
Kevin Stöger (Fortuna Düsseldorf) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Jadon Sancho (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Kevin Stöger (Fortuna Düsseldorf).
Attempt missed. Kevin Stöger (Fortuna Düsseldorf) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Matthias Zimmermann.
Attempt blocked. Mario Götze (Borussia Dortmund) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Attempt saved. Dodi Lukebakio (Fortuna Düsseldorf) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Jean Zimmer.
Attempt blocked. Marco Reus (Borussia Dortmund) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is blocked. Assisted by Jadon Sancho.
Substitution
Substitution, Fortuna Düsseldorf. Adam Bodzek replaces Marcel Sobottka.
Booking
Christian Pulisic (Borussia Dortmund) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Christian Pulisic (Borussia Dortmund).
Oliver Fink (Fortuna Düsseldorf) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Jadon Sancho (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Takashi Usami (Fortuna Düsseldorf).
Substitution
Substitution, Borussia Dortmund. Paco Alcácer replaces Thomas Delaney.
Substitution
Substitution, Borussia Dortmund. Jadon Sancho replaces Jacob Bruun Larsen.
Attempt blocked. Thomas Delaney (Borussia Dortmund) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Jacob Bruun Larsen.
Marco Reus (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Marcel Sobottka (Fortuna Düsseldorf).
Goal!
Goal! Fortuna Düsseldorf 2, Borussia Dortmund 0. Jean Zimmer (Fortuna Düsseldorf) right footed shot from outside the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Takashi Usami.