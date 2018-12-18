Fortuna Dusseldorf 2-1 Borussia Dortmund: leaders suffer first defeat

From the section

Borussia Dortmund had won 12 and drawn three of their opening 15 Bundesliga matches before their game against Dusseldorf

Borussia Dortmund's unbeaten start to the Bundesliga season is over after the German league leaders were beaten at Fortuna Dusseldorf.

Dodi Lukebakio put Dusseldorf ahead in the first half before Jean Zimmer's long-range strike doubled their lead after the break.

Prolific substitute Paco Alcacer pulled a goal back for Dortmund with nine minutes left.

However, Dusseldorf held on for just their fourth league win of the season.

Despite the defeat there was history created by Dortmund striker Alcacer, who became the first player in Bundesliga history to score 10 goals as a substitute in a single season.

Dortmund stay top but their lead has been cut to six points after second-placed Borussia Monchengladbach beat Nuremberg 2-0.

Lucien Favre's side face Monchengladbach at their Signal Iduna Park stadium on Friday in their final match before the winter break.