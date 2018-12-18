Match ends, River Plate 2(4), Al Ain 2(5).
Club World Cup: River Plate 2-2 Al Ain (4-5 pens)
Hosts Al Ain caused a huge shock by beating River Plate on penalties to reach the Club World Cup final.
Keeper Khalid Essa saved Enzo Perez's penalty as the Abu Dhabi side scored all five spot-kicks after a 2-2 draw.
Marcus Berg gave Al Ain a surprise lead but the Copa Libertadores winners hit back quickly through two Rafael Santos Borre strikes in the first half.
Brazilian striker Caio stroked in the equaliser, with River's Gonzalo Martinez missing a second-half penalty.
Holders Real Madrid face Kashima Antlers in the second semi-final on Wednesday (kick-off 16:30 GMT) for the right to face Al Ain in Saturday's final in Abu Dhabi.
River were heavy favourites to progress after winning their continental title by beating bitter rivals Boca Juniors in Madrid, a match moved 6,000 miles from Argentina after the original game was postponed because of violence.
But things started and ended badly against the UAE Pro League champions, who went ahead after just three minutes courtesy of Sweden striker Berg.
Although they managed to take the lead in the contest through Santos Borre's well-taken goals, Martinez's missed penalty in normal time proved costly.
Al Ain defeated Oceania Champions League winners Team Wellington on penalties in the first round then eased past African Champions League winners Esperance de Tunis 3-0 before despatching River to reach their first Club World Cup final.
Line-ups
River Plate
- 1Armani
- 29Montiel
- 2Maidana
- 22PinolaBooked at 9mins
- 20CascoBooked at 89mins
- 26FernándezSubstituted forQuinteroat 55'minutes
- 23PonzioSubstituted forDe La Cruzat 87'minutesBooked at 112mins
- 15PalaciosSubstituted forPérezat 55'minutes
- 10MartínezSubstituted forScoccoat 90'minutes
- 19Santos BorréBooked at 54mins
- 27Pratto
Substitutes
- 4Moreira
- 5Zuculini
- 8Quintero
- 9Álvarez
- 11De La Cruz
- 14Lux
- 18Mayada
- 24Pérez
- 25Bologna
- 28Martínez Quarta
- 32Scocco
Al Ain
- 17Mohamed Bilal Saeed
- 23Gharib JumaBooked at 80mins
- 5Ahmed
- 14Al Alawi
- 33Shiotani
- 16AbdulrahmanSubstituted forYslam Mohammed Aboudan Al-Jaberiat 64'minutes
- 13Barman Ali Shamroukh Al HammoudiSubstituted forAl Hammadiat 82'minutes
- 3DoumbiaSubstituted forNader Moustafa Elsharifat 107'minutes
- 74El ShahatBooked at 50mins
- 9BergSubstituted forAl Ahbabiat 75'minutes
- 7Lucas FernandesBooked at 61mins
Substitutes
- 1Saeed Bu Sanda Ahmed
- 6Al Hammadi
- 11Al Ahbabi
- 12Abdulla Nasser Abdulla Al Mansoori
- 19Salem Ghazy Al Amim
- 28Nasser Alameri
- 30Khalfan Zayed Barout
- 43Yslam Mohammed Aboudan Al-Jaberi
- 44Juma Hasan
- 88Nader Moustafa Elsharif
- 99Ibrahim Hassain Maroof
- Referee:
- Gianluca Rocchi
- Attendance:
- 21,383
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home65%
- Away35%
- Shots
- Home24
- Away20
- Shots on Target
- Home11
- Away6
- Corners
- Home7
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home20
- Away21
Live Text
Penalties over
Penalty Shootout ends, River Plate 2(4), Al Ain 2(5).
Penalty saved! Enzo Pérez (River Plate) fails to capitalise on this great opportunity, right footed shot saved in the bottom right corner.
Goal!
Goal! River Plate 2(4), Al Ain 2(5). Rayan Yslam (Al Ain) converts the penalty with a left footed shot to the high centre of the goal.
Goal!
Goal! River Plate 2(4), Al Ain 2(4). Santos Borré (River Plate) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the top left corner.
Goal!
Goal! River Plate 2(3), Al Ain 2(4). Amer Abdulrahman (Al Ain) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.
Goal!
Goal! River Plate 2(3), Al Ain 2(3). Lucas Pratto (River Plate) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.
Goal!
Goal! River Plate 2(2), Al Ain 2(3). Bandar Al Ahbabi (Al Ain) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.
Goal!
Goal! River Plate 2(2), Al Ain 2(2). Juan Quintero (River Plate) converts the penalty with a left footed shot to the centre of the goal.
Goal!
Goal! River Plate 2(1), Al Ain 2(2). Tsukasa Shiotani (Al Ain) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the top right corner.
Goal!
Goal! River Plate 2(1), Al Ain 2(1). Ignacio Scocco (River Plate) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.
Goal!
Goal! River Plate 2, Al Ain 2(1). Caio (Al Ain) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.
Penalties in progress
Penalty Shootout begins River Plate 2, Al Ain 2.
Second Half Extra Time ends, River Plate 2, Al Ain 2.
Foul by Gonzalo Montiel (River Plate).
Caio (Al Ain) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Attempt saved. Mohamed Ahmad (Al Ain) right footed shot from very close range is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Caio with a cross.
Foul by Milton Casco (River Plate).
Bandar Al Ahbabi (Al Ain) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Offside, River Plate. Milton Casco tries a through ball, but Santos Borré is caught offside.
Javier Pinola (River Plate) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Yahia Nader (Al Ain).
Offside, Al Ain. Amer Abdulrahman tries a through ball, but Mohamed Ahmad is caught offside.
Booking
Nicolás De La Cruz (River Plate) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Nicolás De La Cruz (River Plate).
Yahia Nader (Al Ain) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Nicolás De La Cruz (River Plate) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Bandar Al Ahbabi (Al Ain).
Corner, Al Ain. Conceded by Juan Quintero.
Santos Borré (River Plate) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Amer Abdulrahman (Al Ain).
Foul by Nicolás De La Cruz (River Plate).
Caio (Al Ain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Caio (Al Ain) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Hussein El Shahat.
Attempt missed. Javier Pinola (River Plate) with an attempt from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Nicolás De La Cruz with a cross following a corner.
Corner, River Plate. Conceded by Mohamed Ahmad.
Substitution
Substitution, Al Ain. Yahia Nader replaces Tongo Doumbia.
Foul by Enzo Pérez (River Plate).
Amer Abdulrahman (Al Ain) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Second Half Extra Time begins River Plate 2, Al Ain 2.