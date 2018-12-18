Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in contention for Man Utd caretaker role

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer played for United between 1996 and 2007

Former Manchester United striker Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is being considered as caretaker-manager at the club following the sacking of Jose Mourinho.

The Portuguese, 55, was dismissed after two and a half years in charge because of the team's style, results and a poor record of developing young players.

Molde manager Solskjaer, 45, played for United between 1996 and 2007 and would fit the club's philosophy.

United hope to have a caretaker before they face Cardiff on 22 December.

Former Norwegian international Solskjaer has been in charge at Molde since 2015, his second spell as manager, but their 2018 season has now finished for the winter. It re-starts again in March.

Solskjaer scored 126 goals in 366 appearances during an 11-year career at Old Trafford, and is remembered most for who scoring the winner in the Champions League final against Bayern Munich in 1999.

He also won six Premier League titles and two FA Cups while at the club.

After his first spell as Molde manager, in which he won two Norwegian league titles and a cup, he returned to the Premier League as Cardiff City boss in 2014.

But he failed to save them from relegation from the top flight, and left the club nine months after being appointed with the Bluebirds 17th in the Championship after three defeats in seven games.

It is understood that the new caretaker boss will not be assistant manager Michael Carrick or academy boss Nicky Butt.

And it is unlikely to be former Manchester United defender Lauren Blanc, who also been linked with the vacant role.

A United statement said: "A caretaker-manager will be appointed until the end of the season while the club conducts a thorough recruitment process for a new, full-time manager.

"The club would like to thank Jose for his work during his time at Manchester United and to wish him success in the future."