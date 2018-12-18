Ballymena United's Shield semi-final against Linfield off again

Ballymena United beat Linfield 2-1 when the teams last met on 1 December

The County Antrim Shield semi-final between Ballymena United and Linfield has been postponed for a second time because of a flooded playing surface.

After a pitch inspection at the Showgrounds, it was decided Tuesday's match between the Irish Premiership's top two sides could not go ahead.

Officials must find a new date for the match which will decide who plays holders Crusaders in the decider.

The final is scheduled to be played on Tuesday, 22 January.

Ballymena and Linfield are also due to face each other in the League Cup final at Windsor Park on 16 February.

The pair were originally to have played the Shield semi-final on 27 November, but it was called off after heavy rain.

Last Saturday, Ballymena's home league game against Institute was postponed as the playing surface was again waterlogged.

Ballymena currently occupy top spot in the Premiership, with second-placed Linfield two points behind.