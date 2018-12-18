Chelsea: Uefa to investigate alleged racist incidents during Vidi game

Chelsea launched a campaign in January to raise awareness and educate about anti-Semitism in football

Uefa is to investigate the "alleged racist incidents" during Chelsea's Europa League game at MOL Vidi.

Chelsea said fans who sang an anti-Semitic chant in the game "shamed the club".

A vocal minority chanted offensive songs about Tottenham fans early in Thursday's 2-2 draw in Hungary.

"Information in respect to the results of this investigation will be made available by the middle of January," said a Uefa statement.

The incident against Vidi came three days after four Chelsea fans were suspended for allegedly racially abusing Raheem Sterling.

"Anti-Semitism and any kind of racial or religious hatred is abhorrent to this club and the overwhelming majority of our fans," a spokesman said.

"It has no place at Chelsea or in any of our communities."

Following allegations of racism levelled against the club's supporters. Chelsea chairman Bruce Buck greeted Blues fans at the turnstiles before the Premier League win at Brighton.