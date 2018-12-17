Leicester City v Manchester City: Riyad Mahrez deserves respect - Claude Puel

Riyad Mahrez scored 42 goals in 179 performances for Leicester, as well as winning the Premier League in 2016

Former Leicester midfielder Riyad Mahrez "deserves respect" on his first return to the King Power Stadium, says Foxes manager Claude Puel.

Mahrez is likely to feature as Puel's side host Manchester City in the EFL Cup quarter-final on Tuesday.

He left the club for £60m in the summer having missed 10 days of training after trying to force a move in January.

But Puel says Mahrez, who won the Premier League with Leicester in 2016, should receive a good reception.

"Riyad gave his best for the club and the club and his team-mates gave a lot for him too," said Puel.

"I hope he can come back and remain on the bench and can keep a good feeling with all the people.

"He was an important part of the success with the title and we cannot forget all he gave for the club. I hope he can have a good welcome."

Puel admitted that dealing with the player's desire to leave was difficult, but said he felt the 27-year-old acquitted himself well after returning from his self-imposed absence in February.

"With Riyad, I tried to manage him and it was a difficult period in the winter transfer window when he wanted to leave," he said.

"It was difficult to manage with the fans, with the club, with his team-mates. But it was important to manage him without him losing his concentration.

"He had until the end of the season when he came back after his absence. He gave his best when he came back with the team and scored important goals."