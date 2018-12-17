Anthony Martial: Man Utd extend deal for France forward

By Simon Stone

BBC Sport

Anthony Martial
Anthony Martial has scored eight goals in 19 appearances for Manchester United this season

Manchester United have triggered the option of a year's extension on the contract of France forward Anthony Martial.

The 23-year-old's current deal would have expired in the summer but will now run to 2020.

United took a similar move with their Spain keeper David de Gea last month.

Martial's representatives remain in discussions with United over a new separate deal beyond the contract that has been extended to 2020.

United signed Martial from Monaco for an initial £36m in 2015, making him the world's most expensive teenager in the sport.

