Anthony Martial: Man Utd extend deal for France forward

Anthony Martial has scored eight goals in 19 appearances for Manchester United this season

Manchester United have triggered the option of a year's extension on the contract of France forward Anthony Martial.

The 23-year-old's current deal would have expired in the summer but will now run to 2020.

United took a similar move with their Spain keeper David de Gea last month.

Martial's representatives remain in discussions with United over a new separate deal beyond the contract that has been extended to 2020.

United signed Martial from Monaco for an initial £36m in 2015, making him the world's most expensive teenager in the sport.