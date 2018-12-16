Jurgen Klopp: Man City and title are not Liverpool's immediate focus

Jurgen Klopp's side are 19 points ahead of United - their biggest ever lead over them after the first 17 games of a top-flight season

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has said he "didn't speak a word" about title rivals Manchester City before his team's win over Manchester United.

Sunday's 3-1 victory saw Klopp's side return to the top of the Premier League after being briefly overtaken following City's win against Everton on Saturday.

"I'm happy with the situation," Klopp told BBC Radio 5 live.

"But I promise we didn't speak a word about the table or the City game on Saturday before of our match."

Xherdan Shaqiri struck two late deflected goals to seal victory at Anfield, a result which sees the Reds top the Premier League table after 17 games - a feat they have only achieved once before - in 1996-97.

Unbeaten in the league this season, Liverpool sit on 45 points, which is their best tally at this stage of a top-flight season and it is his side's form Klopp wants to focus on rather than looking across to that of title rivals City.

"We all know their results, that's how it is," Klopp said. "But it doesn't matter, we cannot change the results of other teams and we cannot be champions in December.

"All we can do is collect points and win football games. So far, it's going OK.

"If there is a moment at the end of the season when we're still around them and we have to think about them and start hoping they drop points, maybe we will, but not today."

The German did, however, say his attention would turn to City as the clubs' next Premier League meeting draws closer.

"At the moment we respect them a lot, they respect us, and we have to win football games against all the others," Klopp said.

"Then we meet on 3 January again and then we will be thinking about City a lot."