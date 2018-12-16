Rangers 1-0 Hamilton: Steven Gerrard 'not interested' in going top of the table

Media playback is not supported on this device Highlights: Rangers 1-0 Hamilton Academical

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard says he is "not interested" in leading the Scottish Premiership as he criticised his side's lack of a "killer instinct".

Daniel Candeias' early strike gave the Ibrox side a 1-0 win over Hamilton to move them to the top of the table.

But Gerrard said "we've certainly got a lot to learn" after failing to win Sunday's match more substantially.

"I'm happy we've won, I'm happy with a clean sheet, but we need to improve," he told Rangers TV.

"With certain aspects of the game I am [pleased]. Without the ball today we were really good - but when we got the ball in good areas we didn't have a killer instinct."

Candeias got Rangers off to a perfect start with a goal inside three minutes, and Gerrard claimed his side should have had the game won "after five minutes".

"[We're missing] that little bit of quality, someone who is going to step up and kill the game," he told Rangers TV after his team moved ahead of Kilmarnock on goal difference.

"We should have won this game after five minutes today, we should have been two or three nil up.

"We had 21 corners today. I'm guessing but we had at least 30 crosses into the box. We're playing well up to a certain point, but someone is going to want to go and score a goal or want to go and assist a goal to kill Hamilton.

"If it gets to 2-0 I can take James Tavernier off the pitch because he's played every minute, and I can rest people for the more important games coming up.

"But I didn't have that luxury. So the plan I had in my head went out of the window because we didn't have a killer instinct."

When asked about his side returning to the top of the league, he answered: "Not interested in being top of the league. We were top of the league against Hearts and for eight days we've suffered as a team.

"The players have done a lot of things right today, but being a Rangers player comes with pressure and responsibility and you have to step up in that final part of the pitch."